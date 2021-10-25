 Overwatch streamer LORDENZO robbed at gunpoint: "Thank God I am alive" - Dexerto
Overwatch

Overwatch streamer LORDENZO robbed at gunpoint: “Thank God I am alive”

Published: 25/Oct/2021 11:35

by Lauren Bergin
Overwatch streamer for the Houston Outlaws, Lorenzo ‘LORDENZO’ Rodriguez revealed he was robbed at gunpoint on October 24 and was shaken by the incident.

Houston Outlaws’ Overwatch content creator LORDENZO tweeted out on October 24 that he had been the victim of an armed robbery.

Writing that he was “robbed at gunpoint,” he goes on to state: “I want to go home. I’m going to take some time off and keep y’all updated later. ”

Concluding with “Thank God I am alive,” the incident has clearly shaken the creator.

LORDENZO robbed at gunpoint

The incident appears to have taken place around 3 AM PST/5 AM EST/10 AM BST in the creator’s home city, Los Angeles.

While it remains unclear if a police report has been filed or the assailant arrested, either way, it seems like LORDENZO is just thankful to have walked away unscathed.

Overwatch content creator LORDENZO stands in front of graffiti
The exact details of the incident remain unclear for now.

Fans react to Overwatch’s LORDENZO being robbed

The announcement was met with an outpouring of love and support from fans. “I’m happy you were able to walk away unharmed,” writes one fan, going on to urge the creator to “take it easy.”

Fellow Outlaws creator AlusiveFirefly was also quick to reach out, writing “that’s so scary, I’m glad you’re okay.”

“I can’t imagine what you’re going thru [sic] right now,” laments one. “But just hope you get thru [sic] that traumatic experience.”

As LORDENZO takes a break from streaming and social media in order to let things settle, his community are awaiting his return with open arms.

