Overwatch streamer LORDENZO robbed at gunpoint: “Thank God I am alive”

Overwatch streamer for the Houston Outlaws, Lorenzo ‘LORDENZO’ Rodriguez revealed he was robbed at gunpoint on October 24 and was shaken by the incident.

Writing that he was “robbed at gunpoint,” he goes on to state: “I want to go home. I’m going to take some time off and keep y’all updated later. ”

Concluding with “Thank God I am alive,” the incident has clearly shaken the creator.

Was just robbed by gun point. I want to go home. I am going to take some time off and keep y’all updated later. Thank God I am alive. — LORDENZO (@LORDENZO96) October 24, 2021

LORDENZO robbed at gunpoint

The incident appears to have taken place around 3 AM PST/5 AM EST/10 AM BST in the creator’s home city, Los Angeles.

While it remains unclear if a police report has been filed or the assailant arrested, either way, it seems like LORDENZO is just thankful to have walked away unscathed.

Fans react to Overwatch’s LORDENZO being robbed

The announcement was met with an outpouring of love and support from fans. “I’m happy you were able to walk away unharmed,” writes one fan, going on to urge the creator to “take it easy.”

Aye bro i’m happy you’re okay and unfortunately LA is just like that homie so i’m happy you were able to walk away unharmed. im here for you bro if you need anything and i’m praying for your well-being too. take it easy for now bro❤️ — KuroViiii (@kuroviiii) October 24, 2021

Fellow Outlaws creator AlusiveFirefly was also quick to reach out, writing “that’s so scary, I’m glad you’re okay.”

That’s so scary, I’m glad you’re okay. If you need anything, let me know 💚 — AlusiveFirefly🌙 (@AlusiveFirefly) October 24, 2021

“I can’t imagine what you’re going thru [sic] right now,” laments one. “But just hope you get thru [sic] that traumatic experience.”

Scary as fuck man. Thank God you’re okay & weren’t harmed. I can’t imagine what you’re going thru right now but just hope you get thru that traumatic experience 🙏 — 💚🎃John🎃💚 (@JpOuterHaven) October 24, 2021

As LORDENZO takes a break from streaming and social media in order to let things settle, his community are awaiting his return with open arms.