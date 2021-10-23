xQc makes fun of Cole Cassidy rename in Overwatch: “Nobody is going to use that”

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel made fun of Cole Cassidy’s rename in Overwatch, claiming nobody will use it because they’re too familiar with his old name, McCree, and laughing at the idea of using it in team communications.

Overwatch’s Jesse McCree now goes by a new alias.

After the former Activision-Blizzard employee the character was named after was involved in a discussion about the now-notorious “Cosby Suite,” players demanded for the hero’s name to also be changed.

The developers promised to do it in August 2021, and finally on October 22 they confirmed the new name for the cowboy hero: Cole Cassidy.

However, players have had mixed reactions to the name they chose, including xQc, who poked fun at it on stream.

Meet Cole Cassidy. Rides into Overwatch October 26. pic.twitter.com/CT6PmaNXNs — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 22, 2021

“Who the f**k is that?” he said sarcastically while spotting the announcement on social media.

“This is some sort of hoax, man. Huh? Is it real? Cole Cassidy? Who the f**k is that? Okay. Ain’t nobody is ever going to use that name.”

The former Overwatch pro proceeded to re-enact some voice comms using the new name, struggling to hold back the laughter.

“Watch out on the high ground behind. Cole is going to ult. We’re going to use Nano Cole. Nano Cole.”

xQc did commend the company for making the change in the past.

“I think it’s a good thing that they want to stand for good things and progression and all that,” he said.

He also predicted the new name would be “terrible” and it would be “impossible” for people to love it — regardless of what Blizzard chose. The jury is still out on that, though.