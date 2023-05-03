Overwatch 2 PvE launch clue may have just been discovered on test server

Overwatch 2 players think they’ve uncovered something special happening in secret on the test servers related to Season 6 later this year.

The long-awaited PvE portion of Overwatch 2 is scheduled to go live later this year and fans are eager to finally experience the story campaign since first seeing it ages ago.

Although the developers have been mum on PvE’s eventual release and are keeping details close to their chest, an update on the OW2 test sever has players talking.

As showcased by Twitter user ‘FLX_nf,’ documented how special updates were happening in the background to prepare for something coming in Season 6 and eventually its mid-season patch.

Overwatch 2 players find potential PvE clue

Of course, Season 6 is still a ways off and is expected to launch in August with a new support hero, but some players think that PvE could be included in the mid-season portion.

“First playable branch (in test) of season 6 of Overwatch 2!” exclaimed FLX_nf. “It’s early for a simple hero, don’t you think?”

In the replies, players voice their opinions with many believing this could be connected to the release of PvE.

“PvE probably also coming out with Season 6, no way they’re testing 2 seasons ahead of this one just for the hero,” one said.

“I cross my fingers for the PvE,” another wrote.

“Looking forward to whatever that is on September 12th, 2023!” remarked yet another.

Luckily, players won’t have long to wait for PvE news as the devs have promised a content roadmap in the middle of May that should give them an idea of when it will release and what other goodies are up their sleeve.

Until then, we’ll have to wait and see if Season 6 is when the Overwatch 2 story will finally kick-off.