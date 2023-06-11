Overwatch 2 announces Flashpoint as new PvP game mode

With the latest season of Overwatch 2 just around the corner, Blizzard has announced a new PvP game mode called Flashpoint.

Overwatch 2 players have been anxiously awaiting new content for the multiplayer title, and the team delivered at the Xbox Games Showcase. While players will have to wait until August 10, 2023 to get their hands on the update, there’s a lot to look forward to for fans of the series.

Said to be the largest update to ever come to the game thus far, it showcases a core game mode with two brand-new locales which will also be the largest maps to hit Overwatch 2 since its release.

Turn up the heat in the upcoming Overwatch 2 new PvP game mode, Flashpoint

Matches will still be 5v5, and teams must fight for control of several key positions strewn across the map. The goal is to capture three of them before the opposition gets the chance. It’s vaguely reminiscent of the Assault (2CP) mode that was removed from Overwatch.

Things are going to move at a rapid pace, as once the point is captured the next one will be ready to capture as well. This will test every player’s skill and ability to move rapidly to claim points before being pushed back into spawn.

Not only that, the developers say that players will need to plan ahead in order to maintain control of the battlefield and stop the enemy from getting to the capture point even before it becomes capturable.

Along with the new PvP mode comes new skins, a shiny new battle pass, several ways to build up your players’ skills, and more. This update is said to bring several different story missions for players to conquer to give everyone plenty to do for a long while.

Overwatch 2: Invasion will go live on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on August 10, 2023.