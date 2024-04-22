Overwatch 2 players can’t get enough of Mei’s “aggressive” prototype hero design

What would happen if Mei could skate in Overwatch? Well now we know.

Overwatch 2 players are enamored with an early design for Mei that makes her character appear more menacing and edgy.

Mei was one of the first new characters introduced in the original Overwatch cast in November 2015. Before coming into the lineup as a DPS character, Mei’s design and abilities were agonized over by Blizzard like the rest of the cast, and was initially very different from the character we see today in Overwatch 2.

Mei started as a more serious character, a bounty hunter from Canada who froze her targets. However, the Overwatch team deviated from that idea and eventually introduced a lighter character to the cast.

Mei’s initial design, complete with a freeze gun and ice pick, has made the rounds back to the Overwatch 2 subreddit and players can’t seem to get enough of what she used to look like.

The post features a photo from The Art of Overwatch Art Book, including an information blurb about the design.

“The earliest concept of Mei excited the designers, but they ultimately felt that the hero was too intimidating,” it says.

The Overwatch Art Book

Players compared the old design to The Skull Merchant from Dead by Daylight and a blood elf.

“The Mei we know is all cute and friendly, but this design looks more aggressive. It’s a completely different vibe. NGL I actually love it,” one user said.

“Mei’s original design was kinda cold,” another popular response said.

While enamored with her old look, players also said they enjoyed Mei’s current, softer design and are happy with how she looks in Overwatch 2.