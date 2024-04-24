Overwatch 2 devs tweak matchmaking after Season 10 causes queue time delays

Overwatch 2 devs have announced new tweaks to the matchmaking system after Season 10’s Wide Groups feature caused queue time delays for some players.

Overwatch 2 recently launched a new feature in Season 10 that has been causing quite a problem for many players. With longer queue times for some, especially at the higher ranks, the devs have announced new tweaks to the matchmaking system that aims to alleviate these issues and get players back into the game.

According to a tweet from Lead Gameplay Designer Alec Dawson, the tweaks should “clamp down some of the outlier queue times.

“Now Grandmaster players will be able to make narrow groups if their party is within three divisions of each other, hopefully lowering their queue time significantly.”

Dawson also expressed that the changes made in Season 10 have been an overall net positive for the player base, with most players experiencing better match quality. They also mentioned that the team is still continuing to refine and take care of the more extreme cases so that everyone has a positive experience with the new feature.

As for the newer changes made, the team will also be monitoring these tweaks and will further adjust them as needed.