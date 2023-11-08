Eagles fan mocks TimTheTatman on Fortnite after Cowboys loss

TimTheTatman returned to Fortnite but quickly regretted his decision after getting trolled by a Philadelphia Eagles fan.

Dallas Cowboys fans are among the most passionate fan bases in sports. You can find someone wearing the signature star and stripes jersey in almost any NFL stadium every Sunday. But being loud and vocal also puts a target on your back, and Dallas Cowboys fans have learned that the hard way.

In the ’90s, Dallas won three Super Bowls and earned the nickname “America’s Team.” Yet it’s been 28 years since the Cowboys’ golden age, and there has been a lot of pain and misery in between. Heartbreaking losses, missing the playoffs in seven out of 10 years, and coaching woes highlight just a few problems in a long line of misfortune.

And fans from other NFL teams relish in Dallas’ fall from grace. Despite that, Cowboys fans always show up in masses to support their team, including TimTheTatman. The content creator is no stranger to finding himself on the wrong end of a joke, so it’s only fitting that he’s also a Cowboys fan.

TimTheTatman trolled over painful loss to Eagles

After dominating Twitch in 2021 during Fortnite’s peak, TimTheTatman returned to OG Fortnite and relived one of the most memorable periods in gaming. A Philadelphia Eagles fan rained on that parade.

In a divisional rival matchup on November 5, the Eagles took down the Cowboys 28-23. And it’s even more painful for Dallas fans, knowing their team had a golden opportunity to win the game but squandered it away in the final moments.

During a Fortnite round, a stream sniper found Tim and did the “Take The L” dance in his face. The streamer and avid Cowboys fan joked on Twitter: “I want this stream sniper banned:”

Meanwhile, NICKMERCS replied: “Can I get the name of this stream sniper? Wanna invite him to play tonight.”

Fortunately for Tim and the rest of the Cowboys nation, they have one more chance to get the last laugh when Dallas hosts Philadelphia on December 10.

Check out the rest of our OG Fortnite coverage for more on the classic map returning.