TimTheTatman rallies fans to keep Fortnite OG permanently

TimTheTatman urged his viewers to come together and help make Fortnite OG a permanent addition to the game.

Fortnite has replicated its success from when it first launched by bringing back old map locations, weapons and more with Fortnite OG. The slower pace of the game goes back to what Fortnite was originally built on which seems to be exactly what the fan base had been wanting.

The new version of the game broke a player record for Epic Games by reaching 44 million people on the second day of launch. Since then millions of players continue to flow to the servers to play the nostalgic version of their favorite game.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Among those players are some of the most popular streamers and content creators from when the game was at its peak. TimTheTatman grouped up with Nickmercs, Ninja and DrDisrespect to reform one of the most famous squads.

TimTheTatman says Fortnite OG “is it”

After getting knocked out of a game, TimTheTatman took a moment to talk to his fans about Fortnite OG. He had previously mentioned before taking a break from the stream that Fortnite OG was one of the most enjoyable experiences he’d had in a while.

Article continues after ad

Now, TimTheTatman aims to maintain that enjoyment by incorporating some version of Fortnite OG permanently. But it make take more than his viewership alone to happen.

Article continues after ad

“What if we just make a video and say ‘keep OG Fortnite’ and it gets 100,000 likes,” asked TimTheTatman.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“First off, I think we would need more than 100,000 signatires Tim,” said Ninja on stream with him.

“Let’s start there, keep OG in.” said TimTheTatman.

“And just leave it there forever,” asked Ninja. “Where would the updates be?”

Article continues after ad

“Leave it forever bro, it’s it,” said TimTheTatman. “It’s it.”

Epic Games has yet to reveal its plans for Fortnite OG after its initial release on November 3. Although updates will continually be pushed to the game to add more elements that bring back that nostalgic feel.