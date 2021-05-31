Overwatch 2 is fixing Dr Disrespect's biggest problem with Overwatch - Dexerto

Legendary streamer Dr Disrespect wasn’t the biggest fan of the original Overwatch, but some changes coming in Overwatch 2 are fixing some of the greatest issues he had with the first game.

When Blizzard announced that Overwatch 2 would be switching up how many players are on a team from six down to five, the community was split with some praising the update while others hated it. However, the revamped player counts may just make the game way better for Dr Disrespect.

The iconic streamer hasn’t touched Overwatch in his time on YouTube, but back in February of 2020, prior to his ban on Twitch, Doc explained what his biggest issue with Overwatch was, saying that that the amount of VFX, graphic effects and shields made playing the game extremely difficult.

“It felt like I was staring at nine people with bubble shields and bubblegum and balloons and cherry pies just flashing all over my screen,” he described an Overwatch fight with ultimates and abilities being spammed. “A complete team of VFX.”

Now, with shields being massively reduced in Overwatch 2 with teams now only running a single tank and one-two fewer players in every game, Blizzard may have fixed Doc’s problem.

One of the things briefly discussed during the Overwatch 2 PvP livestream on May 20 was the fact that there isn’t as much chaos and the fans watching the game have an easier time doing so.

“There is a lot going on in an Overwatch map, it’s incredibly fast-paced,” Game Director Aaron Keller explained. Despite all the work to make the game easier to understand, with 11 other players, it’s too complicated so removing two of those, makes the game much better.

It’s not exactly clear if Dr Disrespect himself played a factor in getting Overwatch 2’s hero count changed, but the two-time should hopefully notice a difference whenever he ends up trying out the sequel for himself.

Overwatch 2 doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s looking very likely that fans get to try out a beta for themselves in the months ahead.