Simple Overwatch trick lets any hero reach King’s Row high ground - Dexerto

A surprisingly simple Overwatch trick is making the rounds that lets any hero in the game reach the high ground of the King’s Row attacking spawn.

King’s Row might be one of the original Overwatch maps, but it has definitely stood the test of time and is still one of players’ favorites when it comes up in the queue.

One of the most popular features on the map is the little sniper’s nest platform located at the very top of the first attacking spawn that gives a commanding view of everything up to the capture point.

It seems like only heroes with movement abilities like Pharah, Widow, or D.Va for example could get up there, but there is a way to get any hero in the game up to the position as well.

The person we have to thank for this technique is Reddit user jordensmet who somehow discovered that you can use a more mobile character to reach the space, then quickly change to another.

First, they select Baptiste and use his Exo Boots to boost up to the second-highest level, just under the top platform. Once there, they position themselves on top of the scaffolding in front of the main exit and jump again while barely touching the spawn room.

If you pull up the Hero Select menu at the right time, you’ll be able to switch to any hero you like. So if you’ve never had the chance to try out Ana, McCree, or whoever else from on high, now’s your chance.

For instance, if you really want to catch an aggressive enemy team off-guard, why not take Reinhardt for a spin and hit them with a charge from the very top rope. For those wondering, yes, a Rein charge out of the top window will get you all the way to Mondatta’s statue, so make sure your team is ready to push!

One final note to add is that doesn’t necessarily have to be Baptiste that you use for this trick either, Echo and Pharah would both work, and if you’re really fast and in need of a challenge, you can even get it to go with Sombra’s Translocator as long as your timing is absolutely perfect.