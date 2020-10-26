 Simple Overwatch trick lets any hero reach King’s Row high ground - Dexerto
Logo
Overwatch

Simple Overwatch trick lets any hero reach King’s Row high ground

Published: 26/Oct/2020 23:34

by Bill Cooney
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

A surprisingly simple Overwatch trick is making the rounds that lets any hero in the game reach the high ground of the King’s Row attacking spawn.

King’s Row might be one of the original Overwatch maps, but it has definitely stood the test of time and is still one of players’ favorites when it comes up in the queue.

One of the most popular features on the map is the little sniper’s nest platform located at the very top of the first attacking spawn that gives a commanding view of everything up to the capture point.

It seems like only heroes with movement abilities like Pharah, Widow, or D.Va for example could get up there, but there is a way to get any hero in the game up to the position as well.

King's Row Attacking spawnThe sniper’s nest has been there since day one, but not every hero has been able to get up there, until now.

The person we have to thank for this technique is Reddit user jordensmet who somehow discovered that you can use a more mobile character to reach the space, then quickly change to another.

First, they select Baptiste and use his Exo Boots to boost up to the second-highest level, just under the top platform. Once there, they position themselves on top of the scaffolding in front of the main exit and jump again while barely touching the spawn room.

If you pull up the Hero Select menu at the right time, you’ll be able to switch to any hero you like. So if you’ve never had the chance to try out Ana, McCree, or whoever else from on high, now’s your chance.

I found a way to get the highground on the attacking side of King’s row for Ana (or other characters that usually can’t get there). from Overwatch

For instance, if you really want to catch an aggressive enemy team off-guard, why not take Reinhardt for a spin and hit them with a charge from the very top rope. For those wondering, yes, a Rein charge out of the top window will get you all the way to Mondatta’s statue, so make sure your team is ready to push!

One final note to add is that doesn’t necessarily have to be Baptiste that you use for this trick either, Echo and Pharah would both work, and if you’re really fast and in need of a challenge, you can even get it to go with Sombra’s Translocator as long as your timing is absolutely perfect.

Gaming

Top four PlayStation 2 games that deserve a PS5 port

Published: 26/Oct/2020 23:26

by Nate Searl
Ubisoft

Share

Playstation 2 PlayStation 5

It has officially been 20 years since the PS2 first made its debut on October 26, 2000, so in honor of the legendary console, we’ve put together some of its best games that deserve a re-release for the upcoming PlayStation 5.

If you haven’t felt old lately, it’s time to change that. The PlayStation 2 turns 20 years old today, and while new consoles have come and gone since then, the PS2 was home to some of the best games ever created.

Some of those games have been re-released, but they are iconic enough to deserve a port for the PlayStation 5 when it comes out in November. Here are the top-four games that should be released again on the PS5.

4. GTA: Vice City

Top 4 Playstation 2 games
Rockstar Games
GTA Vice City

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City was the fourth addition to the revered GTA franchise and still considered to be the best in some circles.

Read More: Every Cyberpunk 2077 Lifepath and what they do

There hasn’t been a new installment since GTA 5’s release back in 2013, and it doesn’t seem like there’s one coming in the near future either, so it would be cool to relive Vice City on the PlayStation 5

3. God of War 2

Best Playstation 2 games
Sony
God of War 2

The second chapter of the God of War Series was what really got the franchise going. Like the other GOW games, it follows Kratos as he attempts to save the world from the wrath of the titans.

Hailed at the time for its ground-breaking mechanics and story, it will forever be a hit worthy of re-releasing.

2. Okami

Best Playstation 2 games
Capcom
Okami

Okami has amazing visual elements that give it a truly unique feel, especially on the PlayStation 2. The game follows the Japanese Sun-Goddess, Amaterasu, as she adventures in the form of a white wolf in an effort to save her lands from the darkness.

The gameplay somewhat resembles the classic Legend of Zelda games on Nintendo64, but with its own unique story and mechanics. It would be awesome to get a chance to replay this game on a much more powerful console.

1. Prince of Persia: Sands of Time

Best PlayStation 2 games
Ubisoft
Prince of Persia: Sands of Time

Prince of Persia: Sands of Time is a classic that combines great story elements with fun and creative mechanics. The game starts with the prince unintentionally causing the deaths of thousands of people when he steals a mysterious dagger and lets loose the Sands of Time.

He must go on an adventure to save his kingdom and make difficult choices along the way. This game deserves a re-release, especially for those who never got to experience it during its peak.