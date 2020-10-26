 Overwatch League's only female pro Geguri released by Shanghai Dragons - Dexerto
Overwatch League's only female pro Geguri released by Shanghai Dragons

Published: 26/Oct/2020 5:00

by Brad Norton
Geguri on stage in the Overwatch League
The Overwatch League’s first and only female player, Kim ‘Geguri’ Se-yeon, has officially been released by the Shanghai Dragons after three seasons with the Chinese organization.

Geguri has made plenty of history throughout her time in competitive Overwatch. Not only was she the first female to crack into the South Korean APEX tournament, but she broke new ground as the first female to reach the Overwatch League in 2018.

Geguri joined the struggling Shanghai Dragons in an equally historic season. Despite having close calls multiple times, the lineup failed to win a single series in the inaugural year of competition, finishing with a 0-40 record.

With endless support from the community and a few upgrades over the offseason, Geguri and the Dragons turned things around. The team finished in 11th place during the 2019 playoffs before launching to third place in the 2020 finals.

However, her time under the Shanghai banners has now come to an end.

Overwatch League Geguri
Blizzard
Geguri quickly became a fan-favorite in the Overwatch League with her unique Off-Tank playstyle.

Geguri’s run with the Dragons spans three seasons and a total of 32 months. The South Korean off-tank rose to fame with her unique aim across heroes like D.Va and Zarya; aim that even came under question by others that accused her of cheating early into her career. Evidently, these claims were proven false through her time on stage.

The announcement of her release from the org came on October 25 alongside four other teammates. “I am so sorry that today is a sad day,” General Manager Yang Van said in the official statement. “Diya, Geguri, DDing, diem, and Luffy will leave as free agents after the expiration of their contracts.”

While the Shanghai roster is being rebuilt like many others this offseason, it appears as though Geguri isn’t stepping away from competition. In fact, all five players seem eager to play more than ever before. Leaving the team in order to seek out starting roles in the league.

“We fully understand and respect their desire for more opportunities in matches and we are quite sure that they will be able to have great performances in OWL,” Van said. “We will continuously help them to find a new team as they enter a new stage in their esports career.”

So while you won’t be seeing Geguri in the red and black jersey next year, she may still ink a deal with another OWL franchise. The Off-Tank expert didn’t play a map in 2020, though with so many roster shuffles this offseason, she may just find a new home soon.

Only time will tell where Geguri ends up. Be sure to keep your eyes glued to our offseason hub over the coming weeks for any updates.

Fortnite FNCS Season 4 Week 3: results & final placements

Published: 26/Oct/2020 3:05

by Brad Norton
FNCS graphic
The penultimate week of Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) action for Chapter 2 Season 4 has wrapped up as the world’s top players now have their sights set on the Grand Finals.

Three weeks of FNCS competition are now in the books. Each week saw fresh faces cracking into the top of the standings. However, a few veteran Trios have stood out from the pack each time around.

From banning controversy to game-breaking bugs, the tournament hasn’t come without its fair share of troubles. However, the most experienced players pushed through to cla67)im their spot in the upcoming Grand Finals.

With everything to play for, the third round of the tournament was one of the most intense yet. Below is a full rundown of how the penultimate week played out.

FNCS Chapter 2 Season 4 NA East recap – Week Three

Another week of FNCS and another Trio has been crowned victorious. Former winners pulled off some huge plays and made it back into the top 10 again. Ultimately though, it was  TMS Commandment Liquid Cented, and NRG Edgey that won it all in week three.

They had a 20 point lead over the second-best team, cruising well ahead of those in third place and below. As per usual, all of the biggest names were lined up to compete. Only three players could walk away with the lion’s share though.

Despite setting a record for the day with four overall match wins, the Trio of Zayt, Saffy, and STREMON couldn’t secure enough kills to boost their points. The final standings can be found below.

FNCS Chapter 2 Season 4 NA East results- Week Three (Top 15)

Place Players Points
1 TSM_Comadon, Liquid ilililil, NRG Edgey 236
2 TNA Deyy, TNA Mero, Reverse2k 216
3 NRG Zayt, TSM saffy, Liquid STREMON 199
4 LG Jampеr, bughа, C9 Avery 195
5 NRG СІіх, illеst, FаZe Bizzle 169
6 BBG KREMON, BBG Bucke, TSM DEMONADA 166
7 LG Slackes, Acоrn, Vanish ʝahq 158
8 Crumblerr, Nexybtw, Marzz_Ow 138
9 FaZe Megga, Liquid Riversan, FаZe Dubs 131
10 Degеn, Ajerss, SEN Animal 129
11 GАВΕ, tаhi, sprite dabdabdab 124
12 zum, skqttles, NRG Ronaldo 108
13 Јoji, Kn1pher, TabzG 103
14 Ghost Nittle, Mikeу, Ghost clarityG 102
15 vsB pgod, Alliege, Jelty 80

While one portion of week three has come to a close, check back soon for the NA West results as well.