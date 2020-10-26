Overwatch League's only female pro Geguri released by Shanghai Dragons - Dexerto

The Overwatch League’s first and only female player, Kim ‘Geguri’ Se-yeon, has officially been released by the Shanghai Dragons after three seasons with the Chinese organization.

Geguri has made plenty of history throughout her time in competitive Overwatch. Not only was she the first female to crack into the South Korean APEX tournament, but she broke new ground as the first female to reach the Overwatch League in 2018.

Geguri joined the struggling Shanghai Dragons in an equally historic season. Despite having close calls multiple times, the lineup failed to win a single series in the inaugural year of competition, finishing with a 0-40 record.

With endless support from the community and a few upgrades over the offseason, Geguri and the Dragons turned things around. The team finished in 11th place during the 2019 playoffs before launching to third place in the 2020 finals.

However, her time under the Shanghai banners has now come to an end.

Geguri’s run with the Dragons spans three seasons and a total of 32 months. The South Korean off-tank rose to fame with her unique aim across heroes like D.Va and Zarya; aim that even came under question by others that accused her of cheating early into her career. Evidently, these claims were proven false through her time on stage.

The announcement of her release from the org came on October 25 alongside four other teammates. “I am so sorry that today is a sad day,” General Manager Yang Van said in the official statement. “Diya, Geguri, DDing, diem, and Luffy will leave as free agents after the expiration of their contracts.”

While the Shanghai roster is being rebuilt like many others this offseason, it appears as though Geguri isn’t stepping away from competition. In fact, all five players seem eager to play more than ever before. Leaving the team in order to seek out starting roles in the league.

“We fully understand and respect their desire for more opportunities in matches and we are quite sure that they will be able to have great performances in OWL,” Van said. “We will continuously help them to find a new team as they enter a new stage in their esports career.”

A letter from our GM Van pic.twitter.com/4MygEC8SMo — Shanghai Dragons (@ShanghaiDragons) October 26, 2020

So while you won’t be seeing Geguri in the red and black jersey next year, she may still ink a deal with another OWL franchise. The Off-Tank expert didn’t play a map in 2020, though with so many roster shuffles this offseason, she may just find a new home soon.

Only time will tell where Geguri ends up. Be sure to keep your eyes glued to our offseason hub over the coming weeks for any updates.