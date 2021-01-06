 Simple Overwatch flank lets heroes reach Blizzard World Point B instantly - Dexerto
Simple Overwatch flank lets heroes reach Blizzard World Point B instantly

Published: 6/Jan/2021 0:23

by Michael Gwilliam
Genji in Blizzard World
Blizzard Entertainment

An incredible new Overwatch flank route in the Blizzard World map has been discovered that lets heroes get from Point A to B in just seconds.

Blizzard World is one of the most interesting Overwatch maps from a design standpoint, as it’s a whole theme park dedicated to other Blizzard games like World of Warcraft, StarCraft and Diablo.

It also features a relatively defensive-favored streets phase, as teams are tasked with escorting a payload through the next two points after initially capturing the first objective on the hybrid map.

In the event that the defenders are able to hold the payload just before the second point, it can be a very long trip back for attacking heroes, who are forced to contend with enemies in favorable high ground positions.

Once Point A is captured, the fun can begin.

Luckily, a new flank route has been discovered that will surely change up how fights play out in the future – and the best part of this new method is how many heroes are capable of making use of this flank.

As detailed by YouTuber Unmeatable, after capturing the first point, if you go to the rocks by the mineral field, it’s possible to use movement abilities to get around and wrap around to the other side.

All of the game’s dive tanks can use the flank. With D.Va it’s extremely easy, since all you have to do is boost. Winston can just jump and then use his jump pack to get across, and Hammond can easily grapple.

Meanwhile, for DPS heroes, Echo and Pharah are really straight forward – just hover or fly over. Doomfist can uppercut, quick punch and slam. For Genji, you need to use the Swift Strike ability, but this could be a good time to activate Dragon Blade, as it will reset Swift Strike and catch enemies off-guard.

Amusingly, you can even make it with Hanzo and Sombra. For the archer Shimada, you can do so by wall climbing and bouncing off rocks. For everyone’s favorite hacker hero, you need to throw the Translocator at just the right position. Still, if you get it right, you could catch your opponents with a wicked EMP.

Lucio can also get across by using his Wallride and obviously, Mercy can use her Guardian Angel to accompany a fellow hero on their flank.

Next time you’re playing Blizzard World and the enemy has you pinned down, give this flank a try to break their defenses in style – not to mention get back to the point even faster.

Popular Call of Duty YouTuber Drift0r has released a new video that exposes a massive, game-breaking exploit allowing Warzone players to get into “bot lobbies” most of the time, and “lower-skilled than normal” lobbies other times.

After Drift0r previously teased on Twitter that he had discovered something “much worse than the DMR-14” in Warzone, a new video reveals that he almost certainly wasn’t over-exaggerating.

According to a brand new video from the CoD YouTuber, a brand new Warzone exploit allows players to get into some very low skilled lobbies.

Drift0r says that about “two-thirds of the time” he was able to get into “very easy, bot, low-skilled lobbies” and the other “one-third of the time” he got into lobbies that weren’t bot lobbies, but were certainly lower-skilled than normal.

Activision
A new exploit apparently allows higher-skilled Warzone players to get into lower-skilled lobbies.

“You’re not just removing skill-based matchmaking,” Drift0r said, “but you’re actually going the other way, way back down into low K/D territory and getting very easy first time players that have no idea what’s going on.”

Some of the results shown in the video are pretty staggering. One of the lobbies that Drift0r was able to get into reportedly had an average of a 0.79 K/D amongst players and the YouTuber said he was able to get fifth place in that lobby simply by rushing.

As for instructions on the exploit, Drift0r says that he’s not going to explain how to do the cheat itself, due to the fact that it would essentially ruin the game.

“The facts on this video are ‘dude, trust me bro,’ which is the worst kind of facts… but if I show you the facts, I ruin my favorite game, I have to destroy something I love in order to show the truth, which is not a position I want to be in,” Drift0r said.

In order to completely nip the cheat the proverbial bud, the YouTuber instead decided to send all of the information over to Activision themselves before the video went live, so that they can deal with it and fix the game before it becomes too widespread.

While SBMM is a hot topic within the community right now, this seems to be so gamebreaking that if it became more widespread, it would make the experience awful, so it’s probably a good thing that we don’t know how to do it. That being said, as Drift0r points out in the video, it’s probably only a matter of time before more people figure it out for themselves.