Overwatch League players photos used to catfish on dating sites - Dexerto

Overwatch League players photos used to catfish on dating sites

Published: 5/Jan/2021 11:14

by Lauren Bergin
SanGuiNar Overwatch League feature
Former London Spitfire support Gyu-min ‘SanGuiNar’ Lim has reported that Overwatch League players’ photographs are being used for catfishing on dating apps. 

Catfishing has long plagued the online dating scene. Defined as pretending to be someone else on social media either to attract or trick another person, the practice is something matchmaking apps have tried their best to shut down.

While often associated with celebrities from more mainstream media, such as YouTube beauty guru James Charles, Korea has seen a very different type of celebrity become a victim of catfishing.

Overwatch League player SanGuiNar has revealed that his images, alongside other OWL pros have been used maliciously on dating apps.

OWL pro’s photos used to catfish

SanGuiNar London Spitfire Overwatch League Support
SanGuiNar rose to prominence as the support player for London Spitfire.

On January 4, the iconic support player explained the issues that images of him, as well as fellow players Se-hwan ‘ChoiSehwan’ Choi and Jung-yeon ‘Chara’ Kim of Guangzhou Charge, are being used to catfish.

He explains “one of my fans said someone acted like me and GZ Charge’s ChoiSehwan and dated another fan. He used Snapchat to text other fans and used me and ChoiSehwan, Chara’s picture.”

Highlighting that he “doesn’t use Snapchat and has never sent messages to fans first,” the support player closes by stating “don’t be confused, he is not me.”

Why esports pros?

While it may seem odd that individuals would pose as esports players to try and trick others, it’s important to remember that Korean culture idolizes gaming professionals, more so than in other nations.

League of Legends player Sang-hyeok ‘Faker’ Lee is practically a household name, and has appeared alongside K-Pop Idols BTS on their reality show, Run! BTS. In a culture where esports professionals are as popular as conventional athletes are in the West, posing as an OWL pro presents a whole host of opportunities.

Hopefully, this issue will be resolved soon, but until then the moral of the story is to always stay diligent online.

Valorant

The best Valorant players to watch in 2021 | NA & EU Champions Tour

Published: 4/Jan/2021 19:30 Updated: 5/Jan/2021 10:27

by Ava Thompson-Powell
Valorant Players to watch in 2021

Share

It’s been a huge year for Valorant, with plenty of CSGO players making the switch to the up-and-coming esport. It looks like 2021 is going to be even bigger as rivalries heat up and audiences grow.

But who are the cream of the crop? We’ve handpicked the 8 Valorant players that you should be keeping an eye on ahead of the Champions Tour!

Despite only having been released in 2020, Valorant is already shaping up to be the hot esport of 2021 and beyond.

Below are our top 8 players that are bound to make waves in the New Year:

  1. Christian ‘lowel’ Garcia Antoran
  2. Adil ‘ScreaM’ Benrlitom
  3. Kirill ‘ANGE1’ Karasiowo
  4. Domagoj ‘doma’ Fancev
  5. Aleksander ‘zeek’ Zygmunt
  6. Yassine ‘Subroza’ Taoufik
  7. Joshua ‘steel’ Nissan
  8. Hunter ‘SicK’ Mims

The reigning champ, Heretics’ lowel, captained the Spanish organization through to a fantastic First Strike Europe win. Alongside this, he’s also claimed the MVP for his phenomenal individual performance – dominating as Sage with unorthodox playstyles and utility usage.

Undoubtedly Sentinel’s unsung hero, SicK is also one to watch. Always able to quickly adapt and mold his playstyle to the shift of the Valorant meta, the pro is continuously proving that he’s got what it takes to do it all, and more.

To find out why we think all 8 of these stars are worth a watch during 2021’s esport season, make sure to check out our video above!