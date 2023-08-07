Overwatch 2 player ruthlessly betrays teammate by making them jump off a cliff

In a cruel twist of fate, an Overwatch 2 player simply enjoying the view of the local scenery was unintentionally forced to add a one to their death total, thanks to their mischievous teammate.

If someone told you to go and jump off a cliff, would you? This is a hypothetical question that has been posed for years. Intended to be hyperbole to exaggerate a point, this philosophical musing actually happened in a recent Overwatch 2 match – kind of.

During an innocent game of Push, one player, in a world of their own, clearly had no idea what was happening to them until the very last second. It was an ultimate act of betrayal and one that, thankfully, didn’t end up being too costly.

Overwatch 2 player takes the plunge

“I cannot resist the urge,” said Overwatch 2 player jimbobbotindo as they demonstrated what they did in a recent match. In the brief video clip on their Reddit post, they showed themself, as Reinhardt, heading to the objective. On the way though, they spotted a teammate.

For some reason, a friendly Ana was perched on the edge of a wall overlooking a cliffside area. Clearly, they were admiring the scenery and visually striking features of the map. This was lost on the OP though as they jumped up, got behind the allied Ana, and proceeded to nudge them over the edge.

Ana proceeded to fall to her death and even managed to do a quick 180 on the way down to see exactly what happened.

Funnily enough, the majority of the story’s comments were very light-hearted and showed the funny side of the act. “Pushing an old lady off the edge of a cliff, a tale as old as time,” said one player, and another added: “Your intrusive thoughts won.”

“This is why they broke up,” joked another OW2 user. One of the main reasons the act wasn’t perceived to be as toxic as it could be was simple and explained by the OP: “We won the match btw.”

It’s an entertaining story just as Overwatch 2 is about to enter its most important period yet. We already know how much the new Invasion missions cost, and we’ve also learned that over 12,000 lines of new dialogue have been recorded for the content.