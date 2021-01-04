Logo
Hilarious Overwatch emote swap bug is affecting every hero

Published: 4/Jan/2021 20:01

by Bill Cooney
Jeff Why/Blizzard Entertainment

One of the funniest Overwatch bugs we’ve ever seen lets any hero in the game use any other character’s looping emote, and we’ll tell you how to do it yourself right here.

Bugs and glitches are nothing new to Overwatch at all, but we haven’t seen anything as funny as this emote-switching one since Wrecking Ball players figured out how to activate crab mode.

Over the past few days more and more clips, like this one of Soldier: 76 busting out an Echo move, have started to pop up which show heroes using emotes they shouldn’t be able to. Now, Dexerto has discovered the bug is 100% reproducible, and pretty easy to do yourself, and we’ll explain how down below.

Is this legit ? Have I missed something ? 😂 from Overwatch

It’s important to note that not every emote can be done by every single hero, even with this glitch. Only emotes that loop, like the anniversary dances or Lucio’s DJ set, can be forced onto other characters, like Pharah doing Torb’s little jig above.

The info on how to pull this off was originally posted by YouTuber Jeff Why, and before you get going you need to pick out which dance emote you want to rock with to start out.

It’s important to note that this glitch will not work in any regular Quick Play or Competitive match, but it will work like a charm in modes where your hero is randomly selected, like Mystery Heroes. How to pull it off is listed below (along with a video guide from YouTuber Not Muda):

  1. Choose whatever dance or looping emote you want to use.
  2. Queue up for Mystery Heroes (or another mode where hero is chosen for you).
  3. Go to Hero Gallery and find your desired emote.
  4. Have emote selected on equip wheel when “game found” message appears.

If you do it correctly, using the default emote option on the control wheel should have you busting out whatever moves you selected, no matter who your hero is.

However, there is one major drawback to our fun here. If you die in Mystery Heroes, your emote will be reset, and the only way to get it back is to leave the game and do the entire process all over again. That said, it does work wonders as an incentive to try not and die right away!

Blizzard hasn’t made any indication that they’re aware of this glitch, but in all honesty, this is one they really should just leave alone. It can’t be used in Competitive, gets deleted with one death, and has absolutely no effect on gameplay other than letting everyone have a little bit more fun.

We’d bet even Jeff himself would crack a smile watching Winston do his best Symmetra dance.

New Smash Ultimate DLC theory suggests next fighter is from Bandai Namco

Published: 4/Jan/2021 19:28

by Michael Gwilliam
Bandai Namco Tales Symphonia in Smash Ultimate
Nintendo

Fighters Pass Volume 2

With only three more DLC characters remaining in Super Smash Bros Ultimate Fighters Pass Volume 2, some new theories have surfaced surrounding the identity of the next challenger. Now, some are leaning towards the ninth DLC being a Bandi Namco representative.

Smash Ultimate may be the most rumor-filled video game of all time, seeing as how it takes from so many different titles throughout gaming history and mashes them together in the biggest crossover ever.

As such, it’s not strange to hear rumors about Master Chief or Doom Guy appearing in Nintendo’s flagship fighter. Now, a theory has emerged suggesting that the next character to be revealed will be from Bandai Namco, and there is some evidence to back this up.

Thanks to annoying health issues affecting the globe, Bandai Namco’s Tales of Festival 2020 was delayed from June to March 2021 as part of the franchise’s 25th anniversary.

Tales of Festival
Bandai Namco
The Tales of Festival got pushed to March 2021.

Seeing as Bandai Namco is a lead developer on Smash Ultimate, announcing a DLC fighter during or around the Tales of Festival would make sense. Even though Nintendo very rarely correlates DLC reveals with other events, sometimes circumstances align perfectly, such as when Minecraft Steve was shown off just before Minecon.

There is also some major circumstantial evidence supporting the possibility of a Tales rep appearing in Smash Ultimate. For one, while many of the Smash 4 Mii costumes have returned in Ultimate (such as Geno from Super Mario RPG), Tales of Symphonia’s Lloyd Irving’s has not.

While it’s possible Nintendo is saving his Mii costume for a future reveal, the fact that it’s currently absent means that Lloyd hasn’t been ruled out as a DLC fighter just yet.

Lloyd mii fighter poses
Nintendo
Where is the Lloyd Mii fighter?

Plus, Lloyd was listed in an earlier leak that claims Sakurai was given a list of characters that would be possible DLC fighters. Another fighter on the list was Yuri from Tales of Vesperia.

Could Yuri be coming to Smash in an announcement that includes the return of the Lloyd Mii costume? That could very well be the case seeing as when Sephiroth was announced, a few different Final Fantasy 7 Miis were revealed too.

Another thing to keep in mind is that back in September of 2019, voice actor Scott Menville tweeted, “I wish I could tell you about this cool voice-over project I’ve been working on but they had me sign an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement).”

Menville is known for voicing Lloyd Irving in the English rendition of the Tales series, though it’s unclear if the voice could have been recorded so early on if the project was in fact Smash Ultimate.

One final piece of evidence pointing towards a March DLC reveal is the ever-popular Amiibo theory, which states that when amiibo waves are released, a DLC fighter is only a few weeks behind or ahead. So far, the theory has never been proven wrong and the next batch of Smash Bros amiibo with Terry, Byleth and Banjo scheduled for March 26, 2021.

Terry, Banjo and Byleth amiibos
Nintendo
The festival could line up nicely with amiibo theory.

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens with the first DLC of 2021, but so far, there’s an interesting case to be made for a Bandai Namco fighter.