Seagull mind blown by Overwatch 2 combo that deals 5,000 damage in one second

Twitch streamer and former Overwatch League pro Seagull was absolutely baffled by an OW2 hero combo that dealt over 5,000 damage in just one second.

The second season of Overwatch 2 has been live for just under a week, and the meta has become quite frustrating for many players.

Roadhog has been propelled as the ultimate meta tank, as he’s able to handle the game’s other threats such as Sigma, Winston, and the recently-buffed Doomfist.

With Kiriko working well with Roadhog thanks to her ability to cleanse status effects that counter him like Ana’s Bionade, the two heroes have become a staple in high-ranked games – and that’s what Seagull had to deal with.

Seagull stunned by 5,000 damage OW2 combo

While defending on Midtown, Twitch star Seagull tried to best to fight back against Kiriko’s Kitsune Rush ultimate by using Symmetra’s massive barrier.

Photon Barrier has a whopping 4,000, the most of any shield in the game, but that didn’t stop the enemy team, who took advantage of Kiriko’s ultimate by combining it with Roadhog’s Whole Hog.

Whole Hog can deal massive damage over its 6 second-duration, but when combined with Kitsune Rush, it becomes even deadlier by increasing allies’ rate of fire by 50%.

“Within a second he broke the wall!” Seagull exclaimed. “What?! That’s 5,000 damage, by the way. Within one and a half seconds he just broke my wall. Legit, just a second and a half.”

Since her release, Kiriko’s ultimate has been one of the most impactful in the game, and this clip illustrates why perfectly. Despite the support’s ultimate getting nerfed in the latest patch, it may still be too powerful.

We’ll have to wait and see what the devs decide to do, but for the time being, be sure to take advantage of this combo in your ranked games to annihilate the enemy.