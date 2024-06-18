Scrapped Overwatch 2 PvE feature reworked in Season 11 Limited-Time Mode

A scrapped Overwatch 2 PvE feature is getting reworked in Season 11 for a limited-time mode for Quick Play, letting players choose passives similar to Paladins and the abandoned Talent Trees.

Season 11’s trailer has finally been dropped, despite the disappointment of its no-show at the Xbox Showcase, the devs promised they were “cooking” and have revealed a metric ton of content coming in the season.

From revealing the big changes to Colosseo and giving a first look into Runasapi, a tribute to Super Sentai and a teased Transformers collab, with a plethora of new game modes (even one where they collaborated with content creators).

Article continues after ad

One of those new ones the devs are trailing out is a version of Quick Play where players can pick their own passives, similar to what PvE’s scrapped Talent trees and Paladins let players do.

In a brief showcase in the Season 11 trailer, Quick Play: Hacked is coming back in Season 11 — and this time the devs are trailing pickable passives.

Article continues after ad

Although the extent of the passives players will be able to pick from is unknown, the brief teaser says it will have “role-based upgrades”. However, the limited-time mode will be coming on July 15, so once we get closer Blizzard will most likely give us a better look.

Article continues after ad

Overwatch’s PvE was meant to have Talent trees which would’ve added pickable passives, however, this feature was scrapped to be integrated into things such as Hero Mastery, and of course this upcoming mode.

Paladins also has this feature, allowing players to fully customize passives for individual skills and heroes to fully quite your play style.

Blizzard The scraped PvE Talent trees would’ve allowed players to pick new passives

Generally, Quick Play: Hacked is a type of mode that the devs introduced back in January 2024 as a way to experiment with new features in the QP queues for a limited time.

The first one was “quicker play” which made QP games quicker as an experiment to see if players prefer games to be faster. The second one was “double trouble” which allowed DPS and Supports to double up on heroes for just one day.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Now, “pickable passives” is experimenting with a feature that would completely change the way we play the game. Generally, QP: Hacked is just a fun way for devs to test out some ideas and refresh QP from being too stale.