Teased in Overwatch 2’s Season 11 trailer and now finally arriving, Quick Play: Hacked is back with the devs experimenting with pickable passives. Here’s the full rundown on how they all work.

Quick Play Hacked has become a staple over the past few seasons as the devs use it to experiment with new ideas for a limited time, such as letting roles double up on the same heroes or experimenting with a faster format.

This time in Season 11, Quick Play Hacked introduces pickable passives for each role, seemingly a remanent from the scrapped PvE talent trees.

So before you jump into the limited-time mode, here are all of the new passives and an explanation of how each of them will work.

Overwatch 2 Quick Play: Hacked all pickable passives

When entering a game of quick play in Overwatch 2, on the hero selection screen, you will be presented with three different passives you can pick from, with differing passives depending on which role you are playing.

Blizzard In the hero selection menu, you will be able to pick between three role-specific passives

You can only pick one of the three, obviously each passive will be more beneficial to certain heroes than others, so go wild with the experimentation. Other than that, it’s still the same game.

The following are all the passives for each role:

Tank

Unyielding – Duration of Debuffs reduced by 40%

Duration of Debuffs reduced by 40% Armored – Converts 100 health into armor

Converts 100 health into armor Last Stand – 50% cooldown reduction when below 50% HP

DPS

Slayer – See critical health enemies through walls

See critical health enemies through walls Trigger Happy – Increases ammo capacity by 20%

Increases ammo capacity by 20% Frenzy – Eliminations grant a brief 30% speed boost

Support

Resourceful – Reduces cooldowns by 20%

Reduces cooldowns by 20% Swift Save – Increases healing by 50% for targets below 35% HP

Increases healing by 50% for targets below 35% HP Close Call – Gain a brief 20% speed boost when below 50% HP

The normal role passives will still be in effect, so none of these pickable passives will replace them.

Additionally, you can change your passives anytime, just as long you are in the spawn room or in the respawn phase after being eliminated.

The game mode will be available from July 15 to July 16.