How to unlock new Reaper skin during Overwatch “Code of Violence” limited-time event

Overwatch’s new Reaper mini-event is now live, along with a brand new skin and other cosmetics to unlock for the DPS hero.

Just days after the 2022 Lunar New Year event wrapped up, Overwatch has kicked off a brand new mini-event starring the one and only Reaper.

As with other hero-focused limited-time events, this one offers players the chance to unlock a new skin and other cosmetics for the DPS hero.

Now that Reaper’s Code of Violence challenge is live, we can finally unlock this brand-new skin.

How to unlock new “Dusk” Reaper skin in Overwatch

Reaper is here. ☠️ Earn new rewards, including a player icon, sprays, and Dusk Reaper (Legendary). Reaper's Code of Violence Challenge is LIVE NOW! 👀 https://t.co/Md7x1G0Z5L pic.twitter.com/r4x3ZR70kO — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) February 22, 2022

Reaper’s new event will run for two weeks from February 22 to March 8, 2022. During that time, players will be able to unlock a new Icon, sprays, and the exclusive Legendary Dusk Reaper skin.

Like other mini-events and weekly challenges, prizes be awarded for 9, 18, and 27 games played, with wins counting as 2 towards this total. In addition, players will also be able to earn sprays by watching Overwatch streams on Twitch.

That means in total there are nine different cosmetics that can be unlocked during the Code of Violence challenge — which we’ve listed down below:

Earn by playing Overwatch Cole Cassidy Player Icon Play 9 games Cassidy & Ana Spray Play 18 games Epic Skin Play 27 games Earn by watching Overwatch on Twitch 1x Spray Watch for two hours 2x Sprays Watch for four hours 3x Sprays Watch for six hours

In addition to all of this new loot, there’s also a bit of new lore in the form of a short story starring Reaper and Sombra, that was released a day before the event kicked off.

The Code of Violence Challenge will also help to fill the gap between Lunar New Year and the upcoming Archives event. The latter of which usually begins in March each year.

We’ll be sure to keep you posted here with all the latest as the next Overwatch event rolls around.