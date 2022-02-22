 How to unlock new Reaper skin during Overwatch "Code of Violence" limited-time event - Dexerto
Logo
Overwatch

How to unlock new Reaper skin during Overwatch “Code of Violence” limited-time event

Published: 22/Feb/2022 19:45 Updated: 22/Feb/2022 20:18

by Bill Cooney
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

Overwatch’s new Reaper mini-event is now live, along with a brand new skin and other cosmetics to unlock for the DPS hero.

Just days after the 2022 Lunar New Year event wrapped up, Overwatch has kicked off a brand new mini-event starring the one and only Reaper.

As with other hero-focused limited-time events, this one offers players the chance to unlock a new skin and other cosmetics for the DPS hero.

Now that Reaper’s Code of Violence challenge is live, we can finally unlock this brand-new skin.

How to unlock new “Dusk” Reaper skin in Overwatch

Reaper’s new event will run for two weeks from February 22 to March 8, 2022. During that time, players will be able to unlock a new Icon, sprays, and the exclusive Legendary Dusk Reaper skin.

Advertisement

Like other mini-events and weekly challenges, prizes be awarded for 9, 18, and 27 games played, with wins counting as 2 towards this total. In addition, players will also be able to earn sprays by watching Overwatch streams on Twitch.

That means in total there are nine different cosmetics that can be unlocked during the Code of Violence challenge — which we’ve listed down below:

Earn by playing Overwatch Cole Cassidy Player Icon Play 9 games
Cassidy & Ana Spray Play 18 games
Epic Skin Play 27 games
Earn by watching Overwatch on Twitch 1x Spray Watch for two hours
2x Sprays Watch for four hours
3x Sprays Watch for six hours
Blizzard Entertainment
There are three rewards available by just playing games.

In addition to all of this new loot, there’s also a bit of new lore in the form of a short story starring Reaper and Sombra, that was released a day before the event kicked off.

The Code of Violence Challenge will also help to fill the gap between Lunar New Year and the upcoming Archives event. The latter of which usually begins in March each year.

Advertisement

We’ll be sure to keep you posted here with all the latest as the next Overwatch event rolls around.

Advertisement
Advertisement