Overwatch 2 players divided on new Orisa buffs in mid-Season 8 patch

Overwatch 2 players divided on new Orisa buffs in mid-Season 8 patchBlizzard
Overwatch 2 players appear to be torn down the middle by the latest Orisa buffs in the new mid-season 8 patch, a ‘buff’ that removes falloff damage.
The long-awaited mid-Season 8 patch of Overwatch 2 is finally here, and it has finally brought nerfs to the all-mighty Mauga after his period of dominance throughout much of the season.
And with his nerfs, it also brought some changes to the other tanks, namely Orisa who received some substantial buffs to her primary fire, though with its falloff damage being removed. Her Fortify is also now immune to forced critical hits.
Throughout social media and Reddit, players have been discussing Orisa’s buffs questioning why she was even buffed in the first place, and how major it impactful it even is.
Overwatch 2 players mixed on Orisa buffs
“I think they want Orisa to be a Mauga counter. Though, it’s not necessary after the nerfs,” a commenter said on a popular Reddit thread discussing the patch. “Just, why?” Overwatch streamer plainly said of Orisa’s buffs.
“One of the developers 100% mains Orisa there’s no other reason why she gets to avoid Mauga crits and Doomfist/Wrecking Ball don’t,” another player said in a thread discussing the buffs.
However, some players disagree that the buffs will be game-breaking as many believe, as Orisa’s win rate has been quite low for some time, around 46.61% according to Overbuff, meaning she was due for a buff.
“Most projectile heroes have no falloff because you have to account for projectile speed, so why should Orisa’s damage be a joke?” a player wrote in another thread.
Of course, just because Orisa’s primary fire has been buffed doesn’t mean you’ll be instantly better on her, as it still requires you to hit your shots at far-away targets, which is easier said than done.