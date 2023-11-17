Overwatch 2 spawn times to be “drastically” reduced in new Season 8 ‘experiment’

Overwatch 2 spawn times are slated to be “drastically” reduced in a new experiment in the upcoming Season 8.

Despite being an important aspect of the game, spawns, or the way players can regroup after spawning, were rarely touched by the devs until recently in Overwatch 2.

In season 4, the devs introduced the new Stranded Spawn System in which players who were left stranded in an old spawn room due to a point changing could teleport to the new spawn to reduce staggers.

And in Season 7 the devs experimented with a new Group Respawn feature in Quickplay matches where heroes who died within five seconds of a teammate’s death will respawn together, helping players regroup easily.

And in another change to respawns, the devs are now teasing a shortening of spawn times in an experiment for the incoming Season 8.

In a Director’s Take reflecting on Blizzcon 2023 and its plethora of announcements, Game Director of Overwatch 2 Aaron Keller teased the new respawn changes for the next season.

“We’re also excited about running some experiments aimed at making the game more enjoyable to play. For instance, what would happen if spawn times were drastically reduced? Look for those to start in Season 8.”

However, reactions to the upcoming feature have players skeptical, with some pointing out that stalling at the third point of Escort maps and overtimes would get hectic.

“Let me get this straight, I now have to kill a raid boss AFK ground tank and 2 OP supports MORE often now?” wrote Hawk, a pro player.

Other changes to the player experiences were announced, with Mauga getting massive buffs after worldwide the trial period the new upcoming hero had which ran during Blizzcon.