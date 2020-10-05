 Overwatch League star Fleta reveals what hero his MVP skin will be for - Dexerto
Overwatch

Overwatch League star Fleta reveals what hero his MVP skin will be for

Published: 5/Oct/2020 23:55

by Michael Gwilliam
OWL MVP Fleta is meta
Twitter/Dragons

Echo Overwatch League

The Overwatch League MVP has been decided, which means that coming next year, a skin in their honor will be released. While normally this is supposed to be a major surprise, 2020’s most valuable player has been quite vocal about which hero he wants his for his special skin.

Shanghai Dragon DPS star Byung-sun ‘Fleta’ Kim was named MVP after a tremendous season, in which he led his team to a first-place finish during the regular season and two monthly tournament wins along the way.

Interestingly, this year saw the damage superstar play a number of different heroes, ranging from Genji and Reaper to Mei and Torbjorn – meaning that his skill has truly transcended to plenty of characters.

Back when he was still an MVP nominee, he was asked by his team which hero he would want the MVP skin to be for.

Amusingly, his choice was none other than the game’s newest hero, Echo.

“I hope to bring my fans a special MVP Echo skin!” the soon-to-be MVP said back in August.

While Echo may not have been super meta for very long with Blizzard deciding to nerf the hero’s Focusing Beam, Fleta’s reasoning made perfect sense, given the fact his hero pool was so incredibly massive.

“I am known by many for my flexibility, which I agree with, and I think Echo is a good choice since it best embodies that!” he added.

Echo has a unique ultimate ability called Duplicate, which lets the hero transform into any enemy for a brief period of time with an extremely high ultimate charge rate. In order to get the most value out of Echo, however, players must have at least some understanding of the character they choose to duplicate.

Echo as portrayed in Overwatch key art.
Blizzard
As for which character Fleta wants to get his special MVP skin, he chose none other than Echo, a unique choice when considering his substantial arsenal of characters.

Considering the fact Echo can fly just as a Dragon can, we can’t wait to see what unique skin ideas both Fleta and the Overwatch developers come up with to celebrate his MVP season.

You can catch Fleta compete in the Overwatch League Grand Finals event starting Thursday, October 8 when the Dragons take on the Philadelphia Fusion in round one of the final four.

Fortnite

How to watch Fortnite FNCS Season 4: Stream, schedule, format

Published: 7/Oct/2020 10:56 Updated: 7/Oct/2020 11:04

by Andrew Amos
Fortnite Trios characters for FNCS Season 4.
Riot Games

FNCS

The Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) is back for Chapter 2 Season 4, with a return to the beloved Trios format that fans have been clamoring to see make a return. With the action kicking off on October 9, here’s everything you need to know to make sure you catch all of the action.

FNCS is making its return to trios in Season 4 for the first time since the inaugural Season X event. While it’s been a pretty poorly kept secret, there are some changes to the format from when it last appeared in August 2019.

With qualifiers now completed, we’re heading into the main stage of the FNCS Season 4 event, with a full month of competitive Fortnite on the way featuring some of the biggest names in the game competing for their cut of the prize money.

FNCS Season 4 format

FNCS Season 4 returns to the Trios format that has been used in the past, and is arguably the most popular competitive format in the tournament’s history, with past events filled with massive plays and huge battles that make for the ultimate Fortnite viewing experience.

As always, FNCS runs on a points-based scoring system, with your final placement in matches contributing to your overall score at the end of the weekend. Those who manage to win a game will receive 25 points as their reward, with the values decreasing incrementally down to 17th place, with anyone finishing below that scoring nothing. There are points for finding eliminations though, so players will be on the lookout for enemies to wipe out and add to their tally.

FNCS scoring system

  • Victory Royale: 25 Points
  • 2nd: 20 Points
  • 3rd: 16 Points
  • 4th: 14 Points
  • 5th: 13 Points
  • 6th: 12 Points
  • 7th: 11 Points
  • 8th: 10 Points
  • 9th: 9 Points
  • 10th: 8 Points
  • 11th: 7 Points
  • 12th: 6 Points
  • 13th: 5 Points
  • 14th 4 Points
  • 15th: 3 Points
  • 16th: 2 Points
  • 17th: 1 Point
  • Each Elimination: 1 Point

FNCS will be running in all the same regions it has been for the last few seasons: NA-West, NA-East, South American, EU, Middle East, Asia, and OCE, with the competition running on PC and consoles.

FNCS Season 4 will feature three weeks of qualifiers, with the top 15 teams from each week qualifying for the Grand Finals, who will be joined by the 87 teams with the highest cumulative points over the three qualifying rounds, with up to 132 teams competing in the Grand Finals on October 29.

FNCS stream

As always, Epic Games will be hosting their own broadcast for the FNCS Season 4 events, complete with commentary and analysis to make sure you catch all the action as it happens. You can check out the official Fortnite FNCS stream on their official Twitch channel, which has been embedded below.

FNCS Season 4 dates

FNCS Season 4 will run across four weeks ⁠— three weeks of qualifiers, and one week for finals. If you want to sign yourself up, these are the dates you need to know.

  • FNCS Week 1: October 9 – October 11
  • FNCS Week 2: October 16 – October 18
  • FNCS Week 3: October 23 – October 25
  • FNCS Finals: October 29 – November 1

The first day of each week will be an open qualifier. If you make the top 33 teams, you’ll be invited to play in the next two days for a chance to make it to the Finals.

FNCS isn’t the only competition coming to Fortnite Season 4. Weekly Cash Cups for Solos and Trios will be returning, while the Dreamhack Online Open (Solo) will also take place across NA and Europe.

With players set to earn up to $111,000 for winning the whole tournament, you can rest assured that there will be plenty of action when the action kicks off.

Who is competing in FNCS Season 4?

While each of the FNCS Qualifying Heats are open to any player who has reached the Champion League divisions in Arena or higher, we know some of the big names who will be competing in the tournament, and their teammates for the event. You can take a look at a selection of the confirmed FNCS Trios below.

  • Bugha, Avery, and Jamper
  • Vivid, Co1azo, and RoLLer
  • Clix, Bizzle, and illest
  • Cizlucky, LazarP, and Owl
  • Scoped, Highsky, and Tuxey
  • Chap, Coop, and Skqttles
  • Riversan, Dubs, and Megga
  • Zayt, Saf, and Stretch
  • Benjyfishy, Savage, and LeTsHe
  • Mongraal, mitr0, and Tayson