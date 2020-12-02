Logo
Cute Brigitte skin concept is just what Overwatch needs this Christmas

Published: 2/Dec/2020 13:02

by Lauren Bergin
Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch has always been renowned for producing some beautiful festive skins and as Christmas gets ever closer, another cute skin concept for Brigitte has surfaced. 

Brigitte has become one of Overwatch’s most divisive heroes. While written into the game as a support, her kit makes her easily able to flex between support and damage dealer, and her health bar reflects a tank’s more than it does that of a support.

Recent health bar buffs left players up in arms, and Blizzard responded a patch later with nerfs reverting her health bar back to how it was. Despite the controversy that surrounds Sweden’s young hero, her fans really do love her even if her haters often know how to shout louder.

One fan has shown their passion for the tank support by designing an adorable Christmas skin just in time for the festive season.

Brigitte may look adorable, but she’s a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield.

Christmas Skin Concept for Brigitte is truly heartwarming

One Reddit user shared their own concept for a future Christmas skin for the tank support, and has received a wave of praise.

The user in question, Annzey, unveiled her ‘Gingerbrig’ concept. They note that their friend, Murdered Sun, was the actual artist behind the drawing, but the concept wall all her own.

It features Brigitte wearing a gingerbread style outfit, with icing holding together her armour, a candy cane style mace and an adorable little gingerbread man forming the core of her iconic shield.

To top it off her hair is tied back using a little mistletoe, and her cheeks have a reddish hue from having been out too long in the cold. The attention to detail in the design is truly perfect; Annzey really has created a skin people would buy.

GINGERBRIG- Concept Art ❄️ So a while ago I had posted an idea for a Gingerbread Brigitte skin and I’ve been obsessed with the idea so I asked my friend if she could draw some concept art for me and WELLA! I present to you- GINGERBRIG! What do y’all think??? :))✨ from r/Overwatch

Overwatch fans react

The comments section of Annzey’s post is dominated by comments praising their design. One redditer writes that they “would pay 3k coins if this was added” despite not playing Brigitte.

Another claims that the art is ‘A-Mei-Zing!’, a beautiful play on words to describe an equally stunning concept.

So while Brigitte has just received a Halloween skin, it would be great if Blizzard pulled off something like Annzey’s work for the Holiday period. After all, all Overwatch fans want for Christmas are cute hero skins.

How to defeat The Mandalorian in Fortnite Season 5: Mythic Item locations

Published: 2/Dec/2020 12:53

by David Purcell
Fortnite Mandalorian mythic items weapons
Epic games

The Mandalorian has burst onto the scene in Fortnite Season 5 with brand new Mythic Items – a Star Wars inspired jetpack and weapon – leaving players wondering how to get ahold of them in-game. 

In previous seasons, these Mythic weapons and items have been guarded by fierce non-playable characters known as bosses. These are much harder to take down than the average player in Epic Games‘ battle royale title and often have henchman by their side to protect the valuable loot they hold.

Luckily for you, in Season 5 it’s not as difficult as times gone by – because there’s not as many of them to tackle. In fact, getting ahold of The Mandalorian Mythic set is pretty easy if you know where to look. All you have to do is be the person that takes him down.

That’s what we’re going to help with.

Fortnite POI
Epic Games
New landing spots have appeared all over the Fortnite island, but where’s the Mythic Items?

Fortnite Season 5 Mythic weapon and item location

First of all, you’re going to have to know where to go.

The Mandalorian can be seen patrolling around one area of the map in Fortnite Season 5, and it’s just south of Colossal Coliseum, as seen in the map below. There, you will find not only the character but also his parked up ship.

At this location, he will be carrying both a Mythic weapon and jetpack. These can be obtained by taking him out, just like a bounty hunter.

Mandalorian location fortnite season 5
Epic Games
Here’s where to find The Mandalorian in Fortnite Season 5.

How to get The Mandalorian’s Jetpack & Amban Sniper Rifle (Mythic)

Now you know where he is, it’s all about eliminating him as fast as possible.

Here’s the best way to defeat him:

  1. Drop from the Battle Bus at The Mandalorian’s ship, located between Colossal Coliseum and Lazy Lake.
  2. Land with a good distance between yourself and the ship.
  3. Pick up a weapon nearby.
  4. Reach high ground, which is actually a slope of sand near the ship.
  5. Use cover to protect yourself from his shots, or build, and by peeking out with your weapon keep firing at him.
  6. Collect the Mandalorian Mythic Items (Amban Sniper Rifle & The Mandalorian’s Jetpack) from the downed character.
  7. Head over to the ship and open the Razor Chest.
The Mandalorian jetpack and amban sniper rifle
Epic Games
Here’s the loot you will find after taking him down.

Do have in mind that this is the only known boss on the Fortnite Season 5 map, with others expected to join him, so it’s bound to be a popular landing spot. Not just that, but let’s face it, it is nice to just stop by to see a bit of a Star Wars crossover as well.

So, there you have it! That’s the quickest and safest way you’re going to be able to get ahold of that elusive Razor Chest in Fortnite Season 5.