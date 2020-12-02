Cute Brigitte skin concept is just what Overwatch needs this Christmas

Overwatch has always been renowned for producing some beautiful festive skins and as Christmas gets ever closer, another cute skin concept for Brigitte has surfaced.

Brigitte has become one of Overwatch’s most divisive heroes. While written into the game as a support, her kit makes her easily able to flex between support and damage dealer, and her health bar reflects a tank’s more than it does that of a support.

Recent health bar buffs left players up in arms, and Blizzard responded a patch later with nerfs reverting her health bar back to how it was. Despite the controversy that surrounds Sweden’s young hero, her fans really do love her even if her haters often know how to shout louder.

One fan has shown their passion for the tank support by designing an adorable Christmas skin just in time for the festive season.

Christmas Skin Concept for Brigitte is truly heartwarming

One Reddit user shared their own concept for a future Christmas skin for the tank support, and has received a wave of praise.

The user in question, Annzey, unveiled her ‘Gingerbrig’ concept. They note that their friend, Murdered Sun, was the actual artist behind the drawing, but the concept wall all her own.

It features Brigitte wearing a gingerbread style outfit, with icing holding together her armour, a candy cane style mace and an adorable little gingerbread man forming the core of her iconic shield.

To top it off her hair is tied back using a little mistletoe, and her cheeks have a reddish hue from having been out too long in the cold. The attention to detail in the design is truly perfect; Annzey really has created a skin people would buy.

Overwatch fans react

The comments section of Annzey’s post is dominated by comments praising their design. One redditer writes that they “would pay 3k coins if this was added” despite not playing Brigitte.

Another claims that the art is ‘A-Mei-Zing!’, a beautiful play on words to describe an equally stunning concept.

So while Brigitte has just received a Halloween skin, it would be great if Blizzard pulled off something like Annzey’s work for the Holiday period. After all, all Overwatch fans want for Christmas are cute hero skins.