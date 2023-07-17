Fortnite and Overwatch 2 crossover with incredible mod featuring Genji, D.Va & more

Fortnite and Overwatch 2 players excited about the possibility of a crossover between the two titles got a taste of what that could look like in the form of a special mod.

Fortnite is iconic for its over-the-top crossovers featuring the likes of Marvel, Star Wars, and plenty of other properties, resulting in other games following suit.

Ever since Overwatch 2’s release, the dev has committed to more crossover events, such as bringing the world of One Punch Man to the game, and have promised even more crossovers in the future.

With a Fortnite-Overwatch crossover now a real possibility, one modder has decided to show just what an official event could look like by putting numerous OW2 heroes in Epic’s battle royale.

Overwatch 2 comes to Fortnite with outrageous modded heroes

Videos and photos of the mod, uploaded by ‘ponyraee’ showcase quite a few Overwatch 2 heroes rendered in Fortnite.

Tracer, Widowmaker, D.Va, Genji, Widowmaker, Hanzo and Kiriko are all there and look amazing rendered in Fortnite with all their details intact.

In one video, ponyraee showed off Tracer doing the “Party Hips” emote and looks like it could be ripped right from an actual crossover.

Another clip showed off Kiriko in action, chopping down trees, emoting, jumping, shooting and looking great in the process. Proving that a Fortnite crossover with Overwatch could work out quite well.

Players were absolutely blown away by the mod, remarking “S-tier content” and “we need this collab asap.”

Of course, for now, this is just a fun mod, but hopefully a real crossover between Fortnite and Overwatch 2 is in the cards. After all, the OW2 devs did say they’d want to see a hero in Smash Ultimate and until a new Smash game is finally released, a Fortnite collab could be the next best thing.