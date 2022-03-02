Overwatch team responds to players demanding OW2 beta information

The Overwatch 2 developers have responded to concerned players upset with a lack of new information about the sequel and a beta release date.

Rumors have been swirling for over a month about an Overwatch 2 beta, especially with the fifth season of the Overwatch League being played on an early build of the game and pros reportedly getting access soon.

Despite rising speculation and leaks from content creators following a mysterious meeting with the developers, Blizzard has remained silent about the game, further aggravating players amid a major content drought.

With players speaking up and demanding information, the Overwatch team has finally responded with several posts on the official forums.

Blizzard responds to Overwatch 2 concerns

In a thread discussing the past weekend’s Overwatch Empowerment Cup, players hijacked the post, asking where the Overwatch 2 news was. Community Manager Andy B stepped up to respond to those seeking clarification.

“The team is very aware of the current conversation happening here on the forums. When we have more to share regarding those other matters you’re alluding to, we will,” he said. “Keep in mind that addressing the biggest concerns on the forums (namely OW2 WHEN, game updates WHEN?) require massive coordination, both in terms of development, publishing, and approvals all the way up the chain.”

According to Andy, news is coming, but there is still work that needs to be done before that time comes.

“We want to share what we’re working on with you, and we want to do it in a way that’s respectful of the work the team is doing behind the scenes, and will leave all of you feeling informed, and brought along for the journey,” he added.

Overwatch 2 team replies to players “losing faith” in developers

Furthermore, he addressed players who are “losing faith” in the team due to the lack of updates.

“I get this, and usually go out of my way to avoid being tease-y or leading anyone on,” he replied. “It’s perfectly understandable to be skeptical of us right now. Were I in your position, I’d be similarly guarded, and reserving judgment until you learn more. All I’ll say is we look forward to re-earning your trust.”

Unfortunately, there still isn’t an official release date for an Overwatch 2 beta, but at least the devs are aware that patience is running out, especially with OWL set to kick off in early May.

Hopefully, an announcement is imminent and players get the Overwatch 2 information they desperately crave in the weeks ahead.