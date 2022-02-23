Sources: OWL teams to be granted Overwatch 2 beta access within two weeks

Overwatch League teams have been told to expect access to a beta version of Overwatch 2 in the next couple of weeks, multiple sources have told Dexerto.

It is still unknown whether this will be exclusive to the Overwatch League teams or tied in to the release of the beta to the wider community.

As reported by Dexerto on January 31, the 20 Overwatch League teams have been practicing for the 2022 season by using custom-made modes, created in the game’s Workshop. This has given teams the opportunity to prepare for the new 5v5 setup and some of the confirmed hero reworks.

The Overwatch League announced on February 15 that the 2022 season is scheduled to start on May 5, a slight delay from its originally planned April kickoff. The league also confirmed that the 2022 season will be split into four tournaments, two of which will be international, and the return of live events, as reported by Dexerto.

The Houston Outlaws have announced that a Battle for Texas match against the Dallas Fuel will be held in person on May 6. In the East Region, which will be made up of just seven teams as the New York Excelsior are heading back to their home city, all eyes will be on the match between defending champions Shanghai Dragons and Philadelphia Fusion.