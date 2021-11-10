Overwatch players baffled by King’s Row glitch making Bastion a flying tank

Overwatch players were baffled to see Bastion roaming on top of King’s Row thanks to a map glitch that turned him into a flying turret.

King’s Row has a bug where players can glitch themselves outside the boundaries of the map. Once they’re out of the playable area, they can use their hero’s abilities to scale assets on KR to climb up.

Some characters can even get on top of KR’s skybox. Overwatch players have seen it happen before with Sombra. And now Bastion, too, can glitch up there to rain more justice from above than Pharah.

But nothing can prepare you for a flying Bastion who can lay waste to an entire choke point like Redditor ‘angryrat’ saw in their game.

“Enemy Bastion was flying all game saying ‘look guys I’m on the moon!’” they said. “Weird thing is no one else questioned it so I thought I was glitching for a while lol. Is this common?”

While playing defense, angryrat’s team was held up at the first checkpoint on King’s Row when they saw the bot streaking through the sky.

Bastion managed to get a kill in return for its efforts and showed how this bug can quickly derail a match.

Patient Overwatch players can get into wild spots with Bastion and not just on King’s Row.

By ulting and shooting the ground, Bastion can give itself a little bounce that can be used to traverse different heights.

After glitching out of the map, that’s likely how the robo managed to get over KR in the first place before setting its sights on the enemy team.

The King’s Row map glitch has been in the game for a little while now, making some people hope that a meaningful fix to the issue is on its way.