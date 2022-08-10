Overwatch player uses AI tool to combine heroes with “cursed” results

An Overwatch player used a technology powered by artificial intelligence to fuse two heroes together, making some bizarre results that went viral.

AI image generators have been popping up all across the internet in 2022.

The first one to go massively viral was Dall-E mini, a technology that creates realistic images based on user prompts. Then, we got MidJourney, another user-prompted creation tool that’s more focused on creating artistic renderings from prompts.

Now, using a lesser-known AI tool, one Overwatch player has created nightmare fuel by fusing heroes together for some crazy results.

Overwatch player uses AI to fuse heroes

Drewhead118 posted to the Overwatch subreddit a post that read, “I used AI tools to generate cursed Overwatch hero mergers… I’m really sorry to have inflicted this album onto the world.”

In the album are photos of iconic Overwatch characters fused together along with fusion names. Some of the fusions that stand out are “Mercrat” (Mercy and Junkrat), Torber (Tracer and Torbjorn), and Moidhog (Moira and Roadhog).

Some users in the comment section were stunned by the results. One said, “Mei 76 looks incredible, Moidhog is however nightmare fuel.”

Drewhead said they used an AI tool called Stable Diffusion which is currently in beta.

Doomfist and Lucio fused together.

They praised its impressive functionality despite not being fully released yet, “One of the cooler features of this Stable Diffusion model (which is still being implemented) is an Inpainting mode where you can tell the AI what region to fix and rerun it until it’s got it right.

“Dalle2 already has that functionality, and it really takes the possible outputs to the next level. Excited to give that a try once it’s working!”

As new AI tools continue to gain popularity, and the hype for Overwatch 2’s release gains steam, we’ll likely see even more realistic fusions of OW characters down the road.