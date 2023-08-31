Overwatch 2 players find “bald virus” infects their game as heroes suddenly turn hairless

Overwatch 2 players have been taken aback after discovering a bizarre new “bald virus” that has been turning all of their heroes hairless.

If there’s one thing people know about Overwatch 2, it has to be its cast of vibrant and colorful heroes on offer. The hero shooter developed by Blizzard has one of the most iconic rosters available, from the Swiss healer Mercy, all the way to the British Pilot Tracer.

The designs of each hero are made to stand out from one another, helping players differentiate each character in the heat of battle. However, thanks to a recent bug, it appears a lot of the cast are looking awfully similar.

A new bug aptly titled the “bald virus” has been plaguing Overwatch 2 recently, giving all the heroes a brand new shaved look.

OW2 players discover new bug that turns every hero bald

Players have been reporting their horrific findings when they hop onto Overwatch 2. All of their heroes in the gallery, title screen, and menus have been mischievously shaven bald. As you can imagine, this is inexplicably one of the most cursed things to ever be seen.

What’s even worse is that heroes who wear hats or gear on their heads only lose their hair, which results in a strange phenomenon of floating hats and other pieces of clothing.

According to the Redditor who first shared the bug, only four heroes were saved from this treatment, being able to keep their scalp covered with a nice head of hair.

It wasn’t all bad for some characters though, with commenters pointing out how badass one hammer-wielding German looked, in particular.

Unfortunately the same could not be said for Symmetra, who was clowned on for reminding players of memelord Megamind.

For the time being, Blizzard is yet to address the hairless issue head-on, but we’ll be sure to update you here should that change.