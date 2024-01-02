Overwatch 2 players wow community with innovative “Korean” Mauga combo

Overwatch 2 players have wowed the community with an insane “Korean” Mauga tech that completely obliterates any opponent.

Blizzard’s hero shooter Overwatch 2 is all about working together as a team to overcome your enemies. Whether that be by supporting one another through heals and shields, granting movement speed or damage buffs, or even combining ultimates for powerful combos.

Many heroes have interactions with each other, making these ultimate combos even more potent. Tank heroes often have devastating ultimates that are capable of massively grouping and CCing an enemy team, setting up for an easy team kill.

Article continues after ad

That’s exactly what the newest tank Mauga does with their ultimate Cage Fight. Now players are devising new and fantastic strategies that involve the ultimate, with a particularly cheesy one capable of instantly taking out any enemies caught.

Article continues after ad

Overwatch 2 players have discovered that Mauga’s Cage Fight can be used in combination with Lifeweaver’s Petal Platform and Life Grip to pull off a devastating combo.

Similar to a Roadhog pull, Cage Fight can be used to pull enemies into the center if the arena is moved around. With this info, Mauga can place their ultimate on Lifeweaver’s Petal Platform, have the Lifeweaver remove the platform, and pull anyone to their death.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, that would also result in Mauga perishing with the enemies being dragged in, however, Lifeweaver’s Life Grip is perfect for this exact occasion, being able to rescue Mauga and place them on safe ground once more.

Article continues after ad

“Man wtf is this” one user bewilderingly asked.

“This is too funny” another replied.

This combo does require an immense amount of setup, but the payoff is arguably one of the funniest interactions in all of Overwatch 2.