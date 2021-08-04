Overwatch player with one arm stuns fans with amazing gameplay skill

Overwatch fans are well renowned for their dedication to Blizzard’s iconic FPS, but no one is more committed than this player who plays one-handed.

It’s fair to say that Overwatch has one of the most diverse and dedicated communities of any FPS title, with people from every walk of life finding their place alongside Earth’s greatest heroes.

One of these is the legally blind player CannibalRed, who showed off their stunning Roadhog highlight on Oasis’ gardens.

In a similar vein, Reddit user aaron1handedgamer has proven that disabilities can’t overshadow pure passion by showing other fans how he plays the game.

One-handed Overwatch player stuns fans

Despite having lost his dominant arm in a car accident involving a drunk driver, Aaron is determined to continue snagging those sweet sweet Overwatch Ws, and he’s doing so in style.

Posting a video to the Overwatch subreddit, he demonstrates how he plays the game with one hand. Seen perching the controller on his shoulder, he freezes the enemy assault in its tracks with an icy cool Mei play.

The comments are awash with positive feedback for Aaron, with respondents writing “this is inspiring,” and “this is awesome though, no idea how you do it, but it’s amazing.”

“You’re a legend man, keep doing what you love,” writes another, with players suggesting he tries out Xbox’s Adaptive controller if he’s looking to make things a little easier.

So, despite the harrowing tale that accompanies Aaron’s injury, he’s stolen the hearts of the game’s community. Writing “Never give up, Never Quit, Never Surrender! Live Fearless,” he’s proven that passion is a powerful driving force.

From this dominant Mei performance it looks like he doesn’t need that many tips to improve his skills, and we can’t wait to keep watching his spectacular plays. We do hope he beats that cheeky little chat ban, though!