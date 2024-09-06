Deadlock has 12 unreleased heroes and players are already in love with one

Deadlock players have uncovered 12 unreleased heroes hidden in the game, and one hero, Slork, has captured everyone’s hearts with his bizarre design.

Deadlock, a game that’s all about mastering your hero’s skills, already offers 21 playable characters in its hero selection screen.

But there’s more beneath the surface. Players have now found 12 unreleased heroes lurking in the game’s files, ready to be tried out with a few commands.

In the Sandbox mode, you can unlock these secret heroes and play as characters like Gunslinger, a cowboy with dual pistols; Cadence, a Viking warrior; or Tokomak, a Roomba-turned-hero. Yet, out of all these hidden gems, one stands above the rest: Slork.

Slork looks like a reject from No Rest for the Wicked’s character creator – a guy with overly long arms in a hilariously terrible shark costume, complete with monocles. Yes, monocles. Naturally, the Deadlock community has fallen in love.

The most upvoted Reddit comment sharing these unreleased heroes features only one word, “SLORK.” And honestly, what more can you say?

Some players are already comparing him to Slark from Dota 2, another shark-themed character. Memes about “We got Slark at home” are everywhere, with some fans headcanoning that Slork is just a guy cosplaying as Slark.

One player brought everyone back to reality, pointing out that many of these heroes may never make it into the final game. But still, it’s a fascinating glimpse into what Valve might be planning.

For now, you can try out Slork and the other heroes in the closed playtest using a console command. Just open the command console with F7, type “dump_hero_names” to get the list, and “selecthero hero_(name)” to bring them into action.

The flood of new characters in Deadlock has players buzzing, though it’s unclear how they’ll affect gameplay if they make it into the final release.

Before Valve shut down stat tracker sites, Vindicta had one of the lowest win rates, yet she was still considered a solid choice for beginners.