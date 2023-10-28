Overwatch 2 match leaves sexist team dumbfounded as female player dominates

A sexist collegiate Overwatch 2 team has been left speechless after a female player crushed them in a recent scrimmage.

The incident was captured on a Twitch VOD and has now been shared on social media, sparking a discussion about sexism in gaming and the need for accountability within the community.

The clip showcases a team of players making derogatory and sexist comments after discovering that a female player, playing under the alias “XYZ,” was part of the opposing team.

Referring to XYZ as “the female” and prematurely judging her as “clearly their worst player,” the team displayed a blatant bias based on gender. However, their tune quickly changed as XYZ proceeded to outplay and dominate them throughout the match.

The team was left in shock as XYZ, playing as Soldier 76, started wrecking them, with one dumbfounded player stating, “We’re getting killed by a girl.”

One player on the team even admited to being “genuinely sexist,” to which a teammate questioned them, “I thought you were a misogynist, not a sexist?” The player responds, “It’s the same s**t.”

The clip was first shared by another Overwatch player named Aramori, who took to Twitter to call out the sexist behavior and urge the gaming community to hold each other accountable.

“This is not me, this is @Raelyni who was scrimming on her main ‘XYZ,’ which is named that for the EXACT reason of she doesn’t want to be treated differently- she doesn’t want people to just see WOMAN and then throw her games or make shitty remarks,” Aramori wrote.

Aramori’s tweets also pointed out that the sexist team was a collegiate team that had signed an agreement to not engage in hateful conduct, yet publicly violated this agreement on a public Twitch VOD.

Raelyni also addressed the incident on Twitter, sharing her amusement at finding the Twitch VOD of the scrimmage and the sexist comments made by the opposing team. She noted that the team became increasingly tilted after realizing she was a woman, further highlighting the impact of sexism on player behavior and team dynamics.

Aramori is now calling on the gaming community, and particularly men in esports, to hold each other accountable and put an end to sexist behavior.

“If you are a man in esports, I beg of you—call this s**t out. Stop letting your peers get away with this. It’s not normal! Hating someone for who they intrinsically are will never be normal. Hold yourselves and your friends accountable. Be better,” Aramori urges.