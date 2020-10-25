Overwatch player exposes how broken map points really are - Dexerto

Overwatch YouTuber and Twitch streamer Nathan ‘KarQ’ Chan has exposed why contesting or capturing points in the game can feel a bit off. As it turns out, the game doesn’t accurately tell you where the point really begins.

If you’ve ever played Overwatch, chances are you’ve had a game where you swore you were on the point at the last moment, but the game didn’t count it. This is because the objective’s visual identifier is much cleaner than the game would lead you to believe.

The first thing that KarQ explains is that he’s using a Workshop mode called Patriq’s Tool [WNSY6] to show a map’s true properties.

As visualized by a little rope, the true point begins once a character’s model crosses over that line. Additionally, green orbs indicate high ground locations that heroes can still be standing on to either contest or capture an objective.

Starting with Hanamura, KarQ explains how the first point is slightly more extended than the visuals suggest. The second point, meanwhile has some wonky positions where for smaller heroes, they cannot contest near the right side’s stairs as there is a dead zone.

Temple of Anubis also has some glaring issues with dead zones that will prevent some smaller heroes such as Tracer from being able to contest. The defender’s right-hand corner on the second point features a massive dead zone that can even keep stall heroes like Mei from being able to contest. This is a big deal and something to keep in mind in-game.

Volskaya’s second point is completely busted with a single aerial spot on the point counting as a dead zone. This means that despite the capture point’s height being 8.70 meters, a random mid-air spot doesn’t count.

Moving onto King of the Hill maps, for Ilios Ruins, players can actually contest above every single ledge and corner above the point. This is important because it means that there’s no reason to throw yourself onto the objective and risk your life in overtime.

Meanwhile, Ilios Well, despite being a mirrored back, gives one side an unfair advantage because the point starts four stairs up on one section and only three on the other. One section of the map even features two random dead spots while the other side has potted plants where those dead zones are.

This isn’t to say some of the maps aren’t well-made. Hollywood’s first point is nearly perfect on all sides, which makes one wonder why not all of them are like that.

With Overwatch 2 in development, hopefully, the team can adjust all the older maps to make the visual identifier more consistent so players know exactly where they can and can’t contest.