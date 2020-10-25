 Overwatch player exposes how broken map points really are - Dexerto
Overwatch

Overwatch player exposes how broken map points really are

Published: 25/Oct/2020 16:15

by Michael Gwilliam
Overwatch map boundaries
YouTube/KarQ

Overwatch YouTuber and Twitch streamer Nathan ‘KarQ’ Chan has exposed why contesting or capturing points in the game can feel a bit off. As it turns out, the game doesn’t accurately tell you where the point really begins.

If you’ve ever played Overwatch, chances are you’ve had a game where you swore you were on the point at the last moment, but the game didn’t count it. This is because the objective’s visual identifier is much cleaner than the game would lead you to believe.

The first thing that KarQ explains is that he’s using a Workshop mode called Patriq’s Tool [WNSY6] to show a map’s true properties.

As visualized by a little rope, the true point begins once a character’s model crosses over that line. Additionally, green orbs indicate high ground locations that heroes can still be standing on to either contest or capture an objective.

Hanamura's point B dead zones
YouTube/KarQ
Hanamura has a weird dead zone by the stairs.

Starting with Hanamura, KarQ explains how the first point is slightly more extended than the visuals suggest. The second point, meanwhile has some wonky positions where for smaller heroes, they cannot contest near the right side’s stairs as there is a dead zone.

Temple of Anubis also has some glaring issues with dead zones that will prevent some smaller heroes such as Tracer from being able to contest. The defender’s right-hand corner on the second point features a massive dead zone that can even keep stall heroes like Mei from being able to contest. This is a big deal and something to keep in mind in-game.

Volskaya’s second point is completely busted with a single aerial spot on the point counting as a dead zone. This means that despite the capture point’s height being 8.70 meters, a random mid-air spot doesn’t count.

Moving onto King of the Hill maps, for Ilios Ruins, players can actually contest above every single ledge and corner above the point. This is important because it means that there’s no reason to throw yourself onto the objective and risk your life in overtime.

Meanwhile, Ilios Well, despite being a mirrored back, gives one side an unfair advantage because the point starts four stairs up on one section and only three on the other. One section of the map even features two random dead spots while the other side has potted plants where those dead zones are.

Ilios Well is a broken map
YouTube/KarQ
Ilios Well isn’t even mirrored.

This isn’t to say some of the maps aren’t well-made. Hollywood’s first point is nearly perfect on all sides, which makes one wonder why not all of them are like that.

With Overwatch 2 in development, hopefully, the team can adjust all the older maps to make the visual identifier more consistent so players know exactly where they can and can’t contest.

GTA

GTA Online Peyote Plant exploit lets you rack up unlimited RP

Published: 25/Oct/2020 16:03

by Connor Bennett
GTA V character eating a Peyote Plant
YouTube: Supersonic Blue

GTA Online

GTA Online fans have got an exploit with the recently returned Peyote Plants that is allowing them to rack up vast sums of XP every hour. 

With Halloween on the horizon, Rockstar Games pushed out their yearly Halloween Surprise update on October 22, with another also set to come before the big day.

The first update brought new a new car to the Casino podium, cash and RP bonuses for Free Roam Events, as well as a whole lot more. 

In addition to all that, the always popular Peyote Plants made a return. These consumable plants are dotted around Los Santos, and when you eat one, you immediately become an animal. However, some players have also got different uses for them. 

Rockstar Games
Peyote Plants can turn players into different animals – even Bigfoot.

Some Grand Theft Auto fans have pointed out that if you eat a Peyote Plant, end your animal hallucination quickly, save the game by changing your clothes, and then close the game off, you can build some incredible amounts of RP. 

This RP, as anyone who plays GTA Online knows, will help you level up your account, thus granting you access to more money, better jobs, weapons, and a whole lot of other content inside Los Santos. 

Obviously, with GTA Online having been around for seven years, many players have already reached the levels needed to unlock pretty much everything, but the grindy exploit might be useful for newer players.

  1. Consume a Peyote Plant
  2. End the hallucination by holding down the right arrow on your D-Pad
  3. Head to a house or store and change your outfit
  4. Quit the game off completely by returning to your dashboard
  5. Load GTA Online back up, find a new session, and repeat the process

Peyote RP exploit Solo from gtaglitches

Of course, by using the exploit, you do put your account at the mercy of Rockstar Games. The devs have, in the past, rolled out account resets and bans for similar exploits. 

However, seeing as Peyote Plants aren’t around permanently, and will go away on November 5, some players might ignore the risk of a reset in order to get some quick leveling up under their belts.