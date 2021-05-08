Overwatch League records: longest match, most final blows, more - Dexerto

The Overwatch League might only be a couple of years old, but there’s plenty of memorable moments to reflect on.

The Overwatch League took the game’s esports scene to the next-level. With city-based franchises and homestands across the world, Overwatch’s premier division revolutionized the way people saw esports.

While the game might not have an illustrious history compared to League of Legends or Counter-Strike, it’s still got plenty of stories to tell. In the game’s five years of existence ⁠– and the league’s three ⁠– plenty of heroes have made legendary tales for themselves.

We’ve done some digging to compile the numbers behind your favorite Overwatch League players, and celebrate the game’s biggest achievements, with this pro play records feature. From the longest games ever, to the most deadly players, we’ve got you covered.

Fastest attack: 15 seconds (London Spitfire vs Washington Justice, Dorado, 2020)

Let’s start things off with a quick taste of the Overwatch League. And by quick, it’s meant in the literal sense of the word. The London Spitfire demolished the Washington Justice in just 15 seconds on their Dorado attack in the 2020 season.

After holding the Justice back in spawn on their defense, giving up just 4.31m of distance, the Spitfire waltzed out of the doors on their own attack to make up the gap in 15 seconds. The Justice hardly put up a fight as the Season 1 champions ran over them.

If you are taking full map attacks into account though, the record lays with the Seoul Dynasty. Their 1:22 attack on Hanamura is the quickest in the league’s history for a full map, giving themselves a massive time bank to eventually whittle down Dallas back in 2018.

For mobile readers, the related segment begins at 1:12:09.

Longest map: Los Angeles Valiant vs Dallas Fuel (8-7 on Junkertown, 34:17, 2018)

For the longest map in Overwatch League history, we’re taking a trip down memory lane. Just three days into the Overwatch League’s inaugural season, the record for the longest map in history was set ⁠– and it’s yet to be toppled.

The Junkertown slogfest between the Los Angeles Valiant and the Dallas Fuel didn’t just go into one round of overtime, but two rounds. Both teams completed full caps of the Australian-set Escort map twice, before the Valiant eventually edged ahead on their third attack.

The Fuel were unable to match the effort with only one minute on the clock, falling a point and some meters short of the Valiant’s final attack. 34 minutes after the map started, it was finally over. Some Overwatch League matches have been completed in that amount of time, period.

Longest match: Boston Uprising vs Houston Outlaws (3-2, 7 maps, 2020)

If a 34-minute thriller isn’t enough Overwatch for you, how does seven maps of that sound? Three hours of back-to-back Overwatch? If that’s up your alley, then you need to go back and rewatch Boston Uprising’s clash against the Houston Outlaws from earlier in the 2020 season.

The shift to a first-to-three format opened up the opportunity for games to run for seven maps. No less than a couple weeks into the season, the Uprising and Outlaws did that, tying on Anubis and Blizzard World, and trading every map pick in between.

The series is the longest in regular season history, tying the record set by the Titans and Shock in 2019’s Stage 1 Final.

A special mention must go out to RunAway and KongDoo Panthera back in Contenders 2018 Season 2 Korea. The Grand Final for the most prestigious tier-two region went for eight maps, including premature confetti, a broken trophy, and three hours of intense Overwatch.

Most final blows in Overwatch League: Park ‘Profit’ Joon-yeong (5,021)

The Overwatch League final blows record is a two-horse race. While Philadelphia’s Lee ‘Carpe’ Jae-hyeok held the record for a long time, he’s now been overtaken by OWL Season 1 Finals MVP Profit.

The former London Spitfire star turned Seoul Dynasty DPS talent not only broke the 5,000 final blows barrier, but also got to 10,000 eliminations first.

Profit’s flexibility is his best tool, making him a key part of any team’s core-six no matter the meta. From Tracer to Brigitte, and everything in between, Profit has played it all.

Him and Carpe (4,984) sit far atop the final blows standings, with Kwon ‘Striker’ Nam-joo (3,907) leading the rest of the pack over 1,000 final blows behind.

Most final blows in one match: Ha ‘sayaplayer’ Jung-woo vs Los Angeles Valiant (42 on Junkertown, 2019)

We’ve all had pop off moments, but sayaplayer didn’t just pop off ⁠– it looked like he was straight up hacking. Against the Los Angeles Valiant in 2019, sayaplayer racked up 42 final blows in what’s still the most lethal individual performance in the Overwatch League.

He was the star of Florida’s pirate ship on Junkertown, racking up kills on Bastion as they pushed the cart forward. However, when he needed to swap onto something with more mobility ⁠– like Widowmaker ⁠– he kept the killing going.

He also almost completed a Fleta deadlift in that same map. He got 92.3% of the way to getting half of his team’s eliminations on that single map. It was one hell of a carry, although it wasn’t enough to net Florida the win, losing the map 5-4 and the series 2-1.

Sayaplayer might hold the most final blows record, but he doesn’t have the most eliminations ⁠– that goes to Kim ‘GodsB’ Kyeong-bo and Gang ‘GangNamJin’ Nam-jin on 65.

For mobile readers, the related segment begins at 1:07:01.

Longest winning streak: San Francisco Shock (28 maps, 2019)

The San Francisco Shock had a 2019 to remember. As Jay ‘sinatraa’ Won claimed Season MVP, they appeared in every Stage playoffs final, and won one of them. They claimed second place in the regular season, before one-upping that in the Grand Final to claim their first title.

On this miraculous run, they won every map they played in Stage 2’s regular season, clean sweeping seven teams to set a 28-0 record heading into playoffs.

While it didn’t run all the way into playoffs, losing a map to Shanghai in the quarter-finals, it’s still by far the best string of games any team has produced.

In the whole of Stage 2, they had a record of 39-3 ⁠– still to this day the best win-loss in Overwatch League history. Their streak will take some incredible form to topple.

Most played hero: D.Va (64.4% usage)

D.Va has featured in basically every meta that has seen the light of day in the Overwatch League. From Dive, to GOATS, to Moth Meta, D.Va was a hallmark of all these compositions.

Players who specialize in D.Va are rewarded for mastering the Korean MEKA handler, getting a bunch of play time on stage. D.Va has featured in 64.4% of all game time in the Overwatch League, often mirrored across teams.

Zenyatta is the most played support with 53.1% game time, while Tracer is the most played Damage character with 30.3%. Funnily enough, all GOATS heroes feature in the top 10 as well, showing just how dominant that meta was.

Most played map: Lijiang Tower (257 games played)

While King’s Row might be the first map that pops into your head when you think of the Overwatch League, it’s not the most played. That honor goes to control map Lijiang, which has featured in 257 games.

This is partly because of how Season 1 and 2 were formatted. Control maps were used as tiebreakers, meaning they have inflated numbers across the board. If you exclude them, King’s Row does come in second with 255 games.

Watchpoint: Gibraltar is the most played payload map at 192 games, while Temple of Volskaya Industries remains the most popular assault map with 226 appearances.

Has a record we’ve recorded been broken? Let us know on Twitter @Dexerto, and we will update the list.