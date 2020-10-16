LIVE: Overwatch League 2021 off-season rostermania: all roster changes - Dexerto

The Overwatch League season has wrapped up for 2020, but the off-season roster shuffles are only just beginning. Ahead of the 2021 season, be sure to keep your eyes right here on Dexerto as we cover all of the major OWL moves you need to know.
San Francisco walked away from the 2020 Overwatch League season as the league’s first two-time, back-to-back winners. While it was an interesting season, to say the least, the NA squad once again proved why they are the most dominant team in Overwatch history.
However, in 2021, that could all change. After all, the off-season is a wacky and wild time where players could land anywhere.
We saw big movers and shakers in the likes of the Vancouver Titans and Washington Justice in 2020, and what happens in 2021 is anyone’s guess.
Before we get stuck into the big moves, there’s a few key dates in the Overwatch League transfer period you need to be weary of.
- Oct. 12, 2020: Teams may begin submitting player trades for League Office review. All player trades are subject to League Office approval prior to becoming effective. Teams may also begin extending or otherwise signing their current players to standard contracts.
- Oct. 16, 2020: Deadline by which teams must exercise any options to extend existing contracts which were initially executed in 2020.
- Oct. 23, 2020: PSAs signed using the 2020 PSA template that are not extended terminate and such Players become free agents. Players who are signed using the 2020 PSA template whose contracts extend into the 2021 Season begin receiving Base Salary at the 2021 Season rate.
- Oct. 24, 2020: Teams may begin signing free agents to contracts for the 2021 Season.
- Nov. 13, 2020: Deadline by which teams must exercise any team options to extend existing contracts which were initially executed in 2019.
- Nov. 20, 2020: Players whose contracts that are not extended become free agents. Teams and players also may mutually agree to an early release from contracts prior to this date.
- Jan. 4, 2021: Deadline for all teams to have a minimum of seven players signed to season-long contracts for the 2021 season. (See below for changes to player contract terms for the 2021 season.)
Players who were born on or before June 30, 2003, are eligible to sign Overwatch League contracts for the 2021 season.
Jump to team
- Atlanta Reign
- Boston Uprising
- Chengdu Hunters
- Dallas Fuel
- Florida Mayhem
- Guangzhou Charge
- Hangzhou Spark
- Houston Outlaws
- London Spitfire
- Los Angeles Gladiators
- Los Angeles Valiant
- New York Excelsior
- Paris Eternal
- Philadelphia Fusion
- San Francisco Shock
- Seoul Dynasty
- Shanghai Dragons
- Toronto Defiant
- Vancouver Titans
- Washington Justice
Latest news
October 15: Chengdu Hunters release Baconjack and ATing.
Thank you @Baconjack0227 ! pic.twitter.com/Ns4YUMUnRR
— Chengdu Hunters (@ChengduHunters) October 16, 2020
October 15: Guangzhou Charge release neptuNo and Chara.
[Offical] Today we say goodbye to neptuNo and Chara. Thank you both for being great leaders in and outside the game, and we wish you all the best in the future pic.twitter.com/sS9MNyC1ue
— GuangzhouCharge (@GZCharge) October 16, 2020
October 14: London Spitfire announces the release of seven players: ALTHOUGH, Babel, Clestyn, Highly, Jihun, Krillin, and Schwi.
It is with heavy hearts that we must announce that we must bid farewell to our players. We have offered free agency to most of our players to ensure that they can find a new team to thrive in with the least amount of resistance. #AcesHigh pic.twitter.com/PqRIKHGAEn
— London Spitfire (@Spitfire) October 15, 2020
October 14: Florida Mayhem announce the release of four players: Sayaplare, Kris, Byrem, and Karayan.
"Kindness and a generous spirit go a long way. And a sense of humor. It's like medicine – very healing." – Max Irons
Thank you, @Mayhem_Kris, for being our healer. We've come a long way from the Meta Athena days… and we can't wait to see where you go next. #BringTheMayhem pic.twitter.com/7l7fD0THsj
— Florida M🎃yhem (@FLMayhem) October 14, 2020
October 14: Jesce, LiNkzr, blase, and Muma announce their free agency, leaving the Houston Outlaws.
My contract is not going to be renewed for next year so I am officially a free agent. I am excited (and a bit scared) to see what’s next and am open to speaking with all other teams.
You can message me LiNkzr#9885 or email my agent at linkzr@evolved.gg
p.s no twitlonger yet
— LiNkzr (@LiNkzrOW) October 14, 2020
October 12: LhCloudy leaves the Los Angeles Gladiators.
🛡️ Thank you, @LhCloudy! 🛡️
Your Flankhardt has forever left a mark on competitive play. We wish you all the best in the future. pic.twitter.com/FfXzjoQyMw
— Los Angeles Gladiators (@LAGladiators) October 12, 2020
October 8: mikeyy and Halo leave Boston Uprising.
As the Uprising continues to revamp for 2021, we are parting ways with @HelloImHalo & @mikeyy_ow.
Both players joined the Uprising amid a turbulent season & we're thankful for their adaptability, resilience & hard work along the way. We wish them success in 2021 & beyond! pic.twitter.com/4q3Z3mntxM
— Boston Uprising (@BostonUprising) October 8, 2020
October 6: uNKOE retires from professional Overwatch to pursue Valorant.
I can finally announce that i'm LFT on VALORANT.
I would like to join an EU team.
I'm not ready yet for a twitlonger, will explain later what happened this season to me.
And explain why i stop OW.https://t.co/KNm62mv3ym
DM for Inquiries
Discord: uNKOE#5754
RTs appreciated <3
— Benjamin Chevasson (@uNKOE) October 6, 2020
October 6: The Los Angeles Gladiators release four players: Jaru, Bischu, Shaz, and BigG00se (now retired).
Today we bid farewell to our Finnish duo.
Thank you, @BigGoose and @Shaz_OW for your hard work from Day 1. You will always be true Gladiators. pic.twitter.com/sKUKivOWdb
— Los Angeles Gladiators (@LAGladiators) October 6, 2020
Atlanta Reign
Current Roster
|Player
|Role
|Previous Team
|Jeong ‘Erster‘ Joon
|DPS
|Atlanta Reign
|Blake ‘Gator‘ Scott
|Tank
|Atlanta Reign
|Park ‘Pokpo‘ Hyun-jun
|Tank
|Atlanta Reign
|Petja ‘Masaa‘ Kantanen
|Support
|Atlanta Reign
|Dusttin ‘Dogman‘ Bowerman
|Support
|Atlanta Reign
|Nathan ‘frd‘ Goebel
|Tank
|Atlanta Reign
|Xander ‘Hawk‘ Domecq
|Tank
|Atlanta Reign
|Kim ‘Edison‘ Tae-hoon
|DPS
|Atlanta Reign
|Hugo ‘SharP‘ Sahlberg
|DPS
|Atlanta Reign
|Anthony ‘Fire‘ King
|Support
|Atlanta Reign
|Garrett ‘Saucy‘ Roland
|DPS
|Atlanta Reign
|Kim ‘Lr1s‘ Seung-hyun
|Support
|Atlanta Reign
Boston Uprising
Current Roster
|Player
|Role
|Previous Team
|Kelsey ‘Colourhex‘ Birse
|DPS
|Boston Uprising
|Cameron ‘Fusions‘ Bosworth
|Tank
|Boston Uprising
|Seo ‘Myunb0ng‘ Sang-min
|Support
|Boston Uprising
|Min ‘Jerry‘ Tae-hee
|DPS
|Boston Uprising
|Leyton ‘Punk‘ Gilchrist
|Tank
|Boston Uprising
|Park ‘Axxiom‘ Min-seob (inactive)
|Tank
|Boston Uprising
Former Players
|Player
|Role
|New Team
|Kobe ‘Halo‘ Hamand
|Support
|Free Agent
|Michael ‘mikeyy‘ Konicki
|Tank
|Free Agent
Chengdu Hunters
Current Roster
|Player
|Role
|Previous Team
|Chunting ‘Kyo‘ Kong
|Support
|Chengdu Hunters
|Xianyao ‘Yveltal‘ Li
|Support
|Chengdu Hunters
|Wenjie ‘Elsa‘ Luo
|Tank
|Chengdu Hunters
|Tianbin ‘LateYoung‘ Ma
|Tank
|Chengdu Hunters
|Menghan ‘Ameng‘ Ding
|Tank
|Chengdu Hunters
|Hu ‘JinMu‘ Yi
|DPS
|Chengdu Hunters
|Xin ‘Leave‘ Huang
|DPS
|Chengdu Hunters
|Chengzhi ‘Molly‘ He
|Support
|Chengdu Hunters
|Jingyi ‘Lengsa‘ Chen
|Support
|Chengdu Hunters
Former Players
|Player
|Role
|New Team
|Tzu-Heng ‘Baconjack‘ Lo
|DPS
|Free Agent
|Shao-Hua ‘ATing‘ Chen
|Tank
|Free Agent
Dallas Fuel
Current Roster
|Player
|Role
|Previous Team
|Dylan ‘aKm‘ Bignet
|DPS
|Dallas Fuel
|Jung ‘Closer‘ Won-sik
|Support
|Dallas Fuel
|Lucas ‘NotE‘ Meissner
|Tank
|Dallas Fuel
|Ashley ‘Trill‘ Powell
|Tank
|Dallas Fuel
|Noh ‘Gamsu‘ Young-jin
|Tank
|Dallas Fuel
|Kim ‘Doha‘ Dong-ha
|DPS
|Dallas Fuel
|Willaim ‘Crimzo‘ Hernandez
|Support
|Dallas Fuel
|Nolan ‘Paintbrush‘ Edwards
|Support
|Dallas Fuel
|Stefan ‘Onigod‘ Fiskerstrand
|DPS
|Dallas Fuel
Former Players
|Player
|Role
|New Team
|Benjamin ‘uNKOE‘ Chevasson
|Support
|Retired
|Jonathan ‘HarryHook‘ Tejedor Rua
|Support
|Free Agent
Florida Mayhem
Current Roster
|Player
|Role
|Previous Team
|Lee ‘BQB‘ Sang-beom
|DPS
|Florida Mayhem
|Koo ‘Fate‘ Pan-seung
|Tank
|Florida Mayhem
|Lee ‘Gargoyle‘ Beom-jun
|Tank
|Florida Mayhem
|Kim ‘Yaki‘ Jun-ki
|DPS
|Florida Mayhem
|Kang ‘Gangnamjin‘ Nam-jin
|Support
|Florida Mayhem
Former Players
|Player
|Role
|New Team
|Lee ‘Byrem‘ Seong-joo
|Support
|Free Agent
|Choi ‘Karayan‘ San-ha
|Tank
|Free Agent
|Choe ‘Kris‘ Jun-su
|Support
|Free Agent
|Ha ‘Sayaplayer‘ Jeong-woo
|DPS
|FaZe Clan (Valorant)
Guangzhou Charge
Current Roster
|Player
|Role
|Previous Team
|Yiliang ‘Eileen‘ Ou
|DPS
|Guangzhou Charge
|Lee ‘Happy‘ Jung-woo
|DPS
|Guangzhou Charge
|Oh ‘Rio‘ Seung-pyo
|Tank
|Guangzhou Charge
|Kim ‘Shu‘ Jin-seo
|Support
|Guangzhou Charge
|Kam ‘Cr0ng‘ Ki-cheol
|Tank
|Guangzhou Charge
|Cai ‘Krystal‘ Shilong (two-way)
|DPS
|Guangzhou Charge
|Charlie ‘nero‘ Zwarg
|DPS
|Guangzhou Charge
|Qi ‘Wya‘ Haomiao (two-way / inactive)
|Support
|Guangzhou Charge
Former Players
|Player
|Role
|New Team
|Kim ‘Chara‘ Jung-yeon
|Support
|Guangzhou Charge
|Alberto ‘neptuNo‘ Gonzales Molinillo
|Support
|Free Agent
Hangzhou Spark
Current Roster
|Player
|Role
|Previous Team
|Qiulin ‘guxue‘ Xu
|Tank
|Hangzhou Spark
|Kang ‘Adora‘ Jae-hwan
|DPS
|Hangzhou Spark
|Kim ‘GodsB‘ Kyeong-bo
|DPS
|Hangzhou Spark
|Park ‘iDK‘ Ho-jin
|Support
|Hangzhou Spark
|Yoon ‘BeBe‘ Hui-chang
|Support
|Hangzhou Spark
|Song ‘SASIN‘ Sang-hyun
|DPS / Tank
|Hangzhou Spark
|Tong ‘ColdesT‘ Xiaodong
|Support
|Hangzhou Spark
|Liu ‘M1ka‘ Jiming
|Support
|Hangzhou Spark
|Chon ‘Ado‘ Gi-hyeon
|DPS
|Hangzhou Spark
|Park ‘Architect‘ Min-ho
|DPS
|Hangzhou Spark
|Yu ‘QoQ‘ Sung-jun
|Tank
|Hangzhou Spark
Houston Outlaws
Current Roster
|Player
|Role
|Previous Team
|Daniel ‘Boink‘ Pence
|Support
|Houston Outlaws
|Dante ‘Danteh‘ Cruz
|DPS
|Houston Outlaws
|Joao Pedro ‘Hydration‘ Goes Telles
|Tank
|Houston Outlaws
|Kim ‘Rapel‘ Jun-keun
|Support
|Houston Outlaws
|Kim ‘MekO‘ Tae-hong
|Tank
|Houston Outlaws
Former Players
|Player
|Role
|New Team
|Shane ‘Rawkus‘ Flaherty
|Support
|Retired
|Austin ‘Muma‘ Wilmot
|Tank
|Free Agent
|Jiri ‘LiNkzr‘ Masalin
|DPS
|Free Agent
|Jeffery ‘blase‘ Tsang
|DPS
|Free Agent
|Lee ‘Jecse‘ Seung-soo
|Support
|Free Agent
London Spitfire
Current Roster
|Player
|Role
|Previous Team
|Shin ‘BERNAR‘ Se-won
|Tank
|London Spitfire
|Kim ‘Fuze‘ Tae-hoon
|Support
|London Spitfire
|Lim ‘Glister‘ Gil-seong
|DPS
|London Spitfire
|Choi ‘JMAC‘ Dae-han
|Tank
|London Spitfire
|Lim ‘SanGuiNar‘ Kyu-min
|Support
|London Spitfire
Former Players
|Player
|Role
|New Team
|Park ‘Babel‘ Sang-jun
|DPS
|Free Agent
|Cho ‘Clestyn‘ Gun-hee
|Tank
|Free Agent
|Jung ‘ALTHOUGH‘ Hyun-wook
|DPS
|Free Agent
|Kim ‘Jihun‘ Ji-hun
|Tank
|Free Agent
|Lee ‘Highly‘ Sung-hyeok
|Support
|Free Agent
|Lee ‘Schwi‘ Dong-jae
|DPS
|Free Agent
|Jung ‘Krillin‘ Yung-hoon
|Support
|Free Agent
Los Angeles Gladiators
Current Roster
|Player
|Role
|Previous Team
|Indy ‘SPACE‘ Halpern
|Tank
|Los Angeles Gladiators
|Son ‘OGE‘ Min-seok
|Tank
|Los Angeles Gladiators
|Kim ‘birdring‘ Ji-hyeok
|DPS
|Los Angeles Gladiators
|Chris ‘MirroR‘ Trinh
|DPS
|Los Angeles Gladiators
|Kevin ‘kevster‘ Persson
|DPS
|Los Angeles Gladiators
Former Players
|Player
|Role
|New Team
|Roni ‘LhCloudy‘ Tiihonen
|Tank
|Free Agent
|Jonas ‘Shaz‘ Suovaara
|Support
|Free Agent
|Benjamin ‘BigG00se‘ Isohanni
|Support
|Retired
|Aaron ‘Bischu‘ Kim
|Tank
|Free Agent
|Jason ‘Jaru‘ White
|DPS
|Free Agent
Los Angeles Valiant
Current Roster
|Player
|Role
|Previous Team
|Kyle ‘KSF‘ Frandanisa
|DPS
|Los Angeles Valiant
|Johannes ‘Shax‘ Nielsen
|DPS
|Los Angeles Valiant
|Caleb ‘McGravy‘ McGarvey
|Tank
|Los Angeles Valiant
|Song ‘Dreamer‘ Sang-lok
|Tank
|Los Angeles Valiant
|Damon ‘Apply‘ Conti
|DPS
|Los Angeles Valiant
|Mun ‘Lastro‘ Jung-won
|Support
|Los Angeles Valiant
|Rick ‘GiG‘ Salazar
|Tank
|Los Angeles Valiant
|Park ‘RaiN‘ Jae-ho
|Support
|Los Angeles Valiant
|Kai ‘KSP‘ Collins
|DPS
|Los Angeles Valiant
New York Excelsior
Current Roster
|Player
|Role
|Previous Team
|Park ‘Saebyeolbe‘ Jong-ryeol
|DPS
|New York Excelsior
|Kim ‘Libero‘ Hae-seong
|DPS
|New York Excelsior
|Kim ‘Mano‘ Dong-gyu
|Tank
|New York Excelsior
|Bang ‘JJoNak‘ Seong-hyun
|Support
|New York Excelsior
|Jung ‘Anamo‘ Tae-sung
|Support
|New York Excelsior
|Jeong ‘Nenne‘ Yeon-kwan
|DPS
|New York Excelsior
|Choi ‘HOTBA‘ Hong-jun
|Tank
|New York Excelsior
|Kim ‘BiaNcA‘ Dong-wook
|Tank
|New York Excelsior
|Kim ‘Mandu‘ Chan-hee
|Support
|New York Excelsior
|Lee ‘WhoRU‘ Seung-jun
|DPS
|New York Excelsior
|Kim ‘Haksal‘ Hyo-jong
|DPS
|New York Excelsior
Paris Eternal
Current Roster
|Player
|Role
|Previous Team
|Terence ‘SoOn‘ Tarlier
|DPS
|Paris Eternal
|Nicolas ‘NiCOgdh‘ Moret
|DPS
|Paris Eternal
|Benjamin ‘BenBest‘ Dieulafait
|Tank
|Paris Eternal
|Kim ‘Sp9rk1e‘ Yeong-han
|DPS
|Paris Eternal
|Choi ‘Hanbin‘ Han-bin
|Tank
|Paris Eternal
|Jung ‘Xzi‘ Ki-hyo
|DPS
|Paris Eternal
|Daun ‘NoSmite‘ Je-ong
|Tank
|Paris Eternal
|Brice ‘FDGoD‘ Monscavoir
|Support
|Paris Eternal
|Kwon ‘Fielder‘ Joon
|Support
|Paris Eternal
|Eoghan ‘Smex‘ O’Neill (inactive)
|Tank
|Paris Eternal
Philadelphia Fusion
Current Roster
|Player
|Role
|Previous Team
|Lee ‘Carpe‘ Jae-hyeok
|DPS
|Philadelphia Fusion
|Gael ‘Poko‘ Gouzerch
|Tank
|Philadelphia Fusion
|Kim ‘SADO‘ Su-min
|Tank
|Philadelphia Fusion
|Josue ‘Eqo‘ Corona
|DPS
|Philadelphia Fusion
|Lee ‘Ivy‘ Seung-hyun
|DPS
|Philadelphia Fusion
|Kim ‘Fury‘ Jun-ho
|Tank
|Philadelphia Fusion
|Kim ‘Alarm‘ Kyung-bo
|Support
|Philadelphia Fusion
|Daniel ‘FunnyAStro‘ Hathaway
|Support
|Philadelphia Fusion
|Jeong ‘Heesu‘ Hee-su
|DPS
|Philadelphia Fusion
|Philip ‘ChipSa‘ Graham
|DPS
|Philadelphia Fusion
Former Players
|Player
|Role
|New Team
|Isaac ‘Boombox‘ Charles
|Support
|Free Agent
San Francisco Shock
Current Roster
|Player
|Role
|Previous Team
|Matthew ‘super‘ DeLisi
|Tank
|San Francisco Shock
|Grant ‘moth‘ Espe
|Support
|San Francisco Shock
|Choi ‘ChoiHyoBin‘ Hyo-bin
|Tank
|San Francisco Shock
|Yoo ‘smurf‘ Myeong-hwan
|Tank
|San Francisco Shock
|Kim ‘Rascal‘ Dong-jun
|DPS
|San Francisco Shock
|Park ‘Viol2t‘ Min-ki
|Support
|San Francisco Shock
|Kwon ‘Striker‘ Nam-joo
|DPS
|San Francisco Shock
|Lee ‘ANS‘ Seon-chang
|DPS
|San Francisco Shock
|Lee ‘Twilight‘ Ju-seok
|Support
|San Francisco Shock
|Sean Taiyo ‘ta1yo‘ Henderson
|DPS
|San Francisco Shock
Seoul Dynasty
Current Roster
|Player
|Role
|Previous Team
|Yang ‘tobi‘ Jin-mo
|Support
|Seoul Dynasty
|Choi ‘Michelle‘ Min-hyuk
|Tank
|Seoul Dynasty
|Hwang ‘Marve1‘ Min-seo
|Tank
|Seoul Dynasty
|Kim ‘FITS‘ Dong-eon
|DPS
|Seoul Dynasty
|Park ‘ILLICIT‘ Jae-min
|DPS
|Seoul Dynasty
|Park ‘Profit‘ Jun-young
|DPS
|Seoul Dynasty
|Hong ‘Gesture‘ Jae-hui
|Tank
|Seoul Dynasty
|Kim ‘Creative‘ Young-wan
|Support
|Seoul Dynasty
|Choi ‘Bdosin‘ Seung-tae
|Support
|Seoul Dynasty
|Kim ‘SLIME‘ Sung-jun
|Support
|Seoul Dynasty
|Lim ‘Toyou‘ Hyun-woo
|Tank
|Seoul Dynasty
Shanghai Dragons
Current Roster
|Player
|Role
|Previous Team
|Kim ‘Geguri‘ Se-yeon
|Tank
|Shanghai Dragons
|Bae ‘diem‘ Min-seong
|DPS
|Shanghai Dragons
|Yang ‘DDing‘ Jin-hyeok
|DPS
|Shanghai Dragons
|Yang ‘Luffy‘ Seong-hyeon
|Support
|Shanghai Dragons
|Kim ‘Izayaki‘ Min-chul
|Support
|Shanghai Dragons
|Kim ‘Fleta‘ Byung-sun
|DPS
|Shanghai Dragons
|Lee ‘LIP‘ Jae-won
|DPS
|Shanghai Dragons
|Kang ‘Void‘ Jun-woo
|Tank
|Shanghai Dragons
|Seo ‘Stand1‘ Ji-win
|Tank
|Shanghai Dragons
|Lee ‘LeeJaeGon‘ Jae-gon
|Support
|Shanghai Dragons
|Lee ‘Fearless‘ Eui-seok
|Tank
|Shanghai Dragons
|Weida ‘Diya‘ Lu (two-way)
|DPS
|Shanghai Dragons
Toronto Defiant
Current Roster
|Player
|Role
|Previous Team
|Park ‘RoKy‘ Joo-seong
|Support
|Toronto Defiant
|Andreas ‘Logix‘ Berghmans
|DPS
|Toronto Defiant
|Liam ‘Mangachu‘ Campbell
|DPS
|Toronto Defiant
|Park ‘KariV‘ Young-seo
|Support
|Toronto Defiant
|Brady ‘Agilities‘ Girardi
|DPS
|Toronto Defiant
|Adam ‘Beast‘ Denton
|Tank
|Toronto Defiant
|Lane ‘Surefour‘ Roberts
|DPS
|Toronto Defiant
|Andreas ‘Nevix‘ Karlsson
|Tank
|Toronto Defiant
|Harrison ‘Kruise‘ Pond
|Support
|Toronto Defiant
|Thomas ‘zYKK‘ Hosono
|DPS
|Toronto Defiant
|Seb ‘numlocked‘ Barton
|Tank
|Toronto Defiant
Vancouver Titans
Current Roster
|Player
|Role
|Previous Team
|Dalton ‘Dalton‘ Bennyhoff
|DPS
|Vancouver Titans
|Samir ‘Tsuna‘ Ikram
|DPS
|Vancouver Titans
|Alhumaidi ‘KSAA‘ Alruwaili
|Tank
|Vancouver Titans
|Abtin ‘ShRedLock‘ Shirvani
|Tank
|Vancouver Titans
|Carson ‘CarCar‘ First
|Support
|Vancouver Titans
|Randal ‘Roolf‘ Stark
|Support
|Vancouver Titans
|Niclas ‘sHockWave‘ Jensen
|DPS
|Vancouver Titans
Washington Justice
Current Roster
|Player
|Role
|Previous Team
|Hong ‘ArK‘ Yeon-joon
|Support
|Washington Justice
|Gye ‘rOar‘ Chang-hoon
|Tank
|Washington Justice
|Lee ‘TTuba‘ Ho-sung
|DPS
|Washington Justice
|Kwon ‘AimGod‘ Min-seok
|Support
|Washington Justice
|Lee ‘Stitch‘ Chung-hui
|DPS
|Washington Justice
|Choi ‘JJANU‘ Hyeon-woo
|Tank
|Washington Justice
|Jang ‘Decay‘ Gui-un
|DPS
|Washington Justice
Former Players
|Player
|Role
|New Team
|Lukas ‘LullSiSH’ Wiklund
|Tank
|Young and Beautiful