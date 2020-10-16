 LIVE: Overwatch League 2021 off-season rostermania: all roster changes - Dexerto
LIVE: Overwatch League 2021 off-season rostermania: all roster changes

Published: 16/Oct/2020 4:43

by Andrew Amos
Overwatch League stage at 2018 grand final
Robert Paul for Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch League

The Overwatch League season has wrapped up for 2020, but the off-season roster shuffles are only just beginning. Ahead of the 2021 season, be sure to keep your eyes right here on Dexerto as we cover all of the major OWL moves you need to know.

San Francisco walked away from the 2020 Overwatch League season as the league’s first two-time, back-to-back winners. While it was an interesting season, to say the least, the NA squad once again proved why they are the most dominant team in Overwatch history.

However, in 2021, that could all change. After all, the off-season is a wacky and wild time where players could land anywhere.

San Francisco Shock with 2019 OWL trophy
Ben Pursell for Overwatch League
The Shock went back-to-back in OWL 2020, taking down Seoul Dynasty in the final 4-2.

We saw big movers and shakers in the likes of the Vancouver Titans and Washington Justice in 2020, and what happens in 2021 is anyone’s guess.

Before we get stuck into the big moves, there’s a few key dates in the Overwatch League transfer period you need to be weary of.

  • Oct. 12, 2020: Teams may begin submitting player trades for League Office review. All player trades are subject to League Office approval prior to becoming effective. Teams may also begin extending or otherwise signing their current players to standard contracts.
  • Oct. 16, 2020: Deadline by which teams must exercise any options to extend existing contracts which were initially executed in 2020.
  • Oct. 23, 2020: PSAs signed using the 2020 PSA template that are not extended terminate and such Players become free agents. Players who are signed using the 2020 PSA template whose contracts extend into the 2021 Season begin receiving Base Salary at the 2021 Season rate.
  • Oct. 24, 2020: Teams may begin signing free agents to contracts for the 2021 Season.
  • Nov. 13, 2020: Deadline by which teams must exercise any team options to extend existing contracts which were initially executed in 2019.
  • Nov. 20, 2020: Players whose contracts that are not extended become free agents. Teams and players also may mutually agree to an early release from contracts prior to this date.
  • Jan. 4, 2021: Deadline for all teams to have a minimum of seven players signed to season-long contracts for the 2021 season. (See below for changes to player contract terms for the 2021 season.)

Players who were born on or before June 30, 2003, are eligible to sign Overwatch League contracts for the 2021 season.

Jump to team

Latest news

October 15: Chengdu Hunters release Baconjack and ATing.

October 15: Guangzhou Charge release neptuNo and Chara.

October 14: London Spitfire announces the release of seven players: ALTHOUGH, Babel, Clestyn, Highly, Jihun, Krillin, and Schwi.

October 14: Florida Mayhem announce the release of four players: Sayaplare, Kris, Byrem, and Karayan.

October 14: Jesce, LiNkzr, blase, and Muma announce their free agency, leaving the Houston Outlaws.

October 12: LhCloudy leaves the Los Angeles Gladiators.

October 8: mikeyy and Halo leave Boston Uprising.

October 6: uNKOE retires from professional Overwatch to pursue Valorant.

October 6: The Los Angeles Gladiators release four players: Jaru, Bischu, Shaz, and BigG00se (now retired).

Atlanta Reign

Current Roster

Player Role Previous Team
Jeong ‘Erster‘ Joon DPS Atlanta Reign
Blake ‘Gator‘ Scott Tank Atlanta Reign
Park ‘Pokpo‘ Hyun-jun Tank Atlanta Reign
Petja ‘Masaa‘ Kantanen Support Atlanta Reign
Dusttin ‘Dogman‘ Bowerman Support Atlanta Reign
Nathan ‘frd‘ Goebel Tank Atlanta Reign
Xander ‘Hawk‘ Domecq Tank Atlanta Reign
Kim ‘Edison‘ Tae-hoon DPS Atlanta Reign
Hugo ‘SharP‘ Sahlberg DPS Atlanta Reign
Anthony ‘Fire‘ King Support Atlanta Reign
Garrett ‘Saucy‘ Roland DPS Atlanta Reign
Kim ‘Lr1s‘ Seung-hyun Support Atlanta Reign

Boston Uprising

Current Roster

Player Role Previous Team
Kelsey ‘Colourhex‘ Birse DPS Boston Uprising
Cameron ‘Fusions‘ Bosworth Tank Boston Uprising
Seo ‘Myunb0ng‘ Sang-min Support Boston Uprising
Min ‘Jerry‘ Tae-hee DPS Boston Uprising
Leyton ‘Punk‘ Gilchrist Tank Boston Uprising
Park ‘Axxiom‘ Min-seob (inactive) Tank Boston Uprising

Former Players

Player Role New Team
Kobe ‘Halo‘ Hamand Support Free Agent
Michael ‘mikeyy‘ Konicki Tank Free Agent

Chengdu Hunters

Current Roster

Player Role Previous Team
Chunting ‘Kyo‘ Kong Support Chengdu Hunters
Xianyao ‘Yveltal‘ Li Support Chengdu Hunters
Wenjie ‘Elsa‘ Luo Tank Chengdu Hunters
Tianbin ‘LateYoung‘ Ma Tank Chengdu Hunters
Menghan ‘Ameng‘ Ding Tank Chengdu Hunters
Hu ‘JinMu‘ Yi DPS Chengdu Hunters
Xin ‘Leave‘ Huang DPS Chengdu Hunters
Chengzhi ‘Molly‘ He Support Chengdu Hunters
Jingyi ‘Lengsa‘ Chen Support Chengdu Hunters

Former Players

Player Role New Team
Tzu-Heng ‘Baconjack‘ Lo DPS Free Agent
Shao-Hua ‘ATing‘ Chen Tank Free Agent

Dallas Fuel

Current Roster

Player Role Previous Team
Dylan ‘aKm‘ Bignet DPS Dallas Fuel
Jung ‘Closer‘ Won-sik Support Dallas Fuel
Lucas ‘NotE‘ Meissner Tank Dallas Fuel
Ashley ‘Trill‘ Powell Tank Dallas Fuel
Noh ‘Gamsu‘ Young-jin Tank Dallas Fuel
Kim ‘Doha‘ Dong-ha DPS Dallas Fuel
Willaim ‘Crimzo‘ Hernandez Support Dallas Fuel
Nolan ‘Paintbrush‘ Edwards Support Dallas Fuel
Stefan ‘Onigod‘ Fiskerstrand DPS Dallas Fuel

Former Players

Player Role New Team
Benjamin ‘uNKOE‘ Chevasson Support Retired
Jonathan ‘HarryHook‘ Tejedor Rua Support Free Agent

Florida Mayhem

Current Roster

Player Role Previous Team
Lee ‘BQB‘ Sang-beom DPS Florida Mayhem
Koo ‘Fate‘ Pan-seung Tank Florida Mayhem
Lee ‘Gargoyle‘ Beom-jun Tank Florida Mayhem
Kim ‘Yaki‘ Jun-ki DPS Florida Mayhem
Kang ‘Gangnamjin‘ Nam-jin Support Florida Mayhem

Former Players

Player Role New Team
Lee ‘Byrem‘ Seong-joo Support Free Agent
Choi ‘Karayan‘ San-ha Tank Free Agent
Choe ‘Kris‘ Jun-su Support Free Agent
Ha ‘Sayaplayer‘ Jeong-woo DPS FaZe Clan (Valorant)

Guangzhou Charge

Current Roster

Player Role Previous Team
Yiliang ‘Eileen‘ Ou DPS Guangzhou Charge
Lee ‘Happy‘ Jung-woo DPS Guangzhou Charge
Oh ‘Rio‘ Seung-pyo Tank Guangzhou Charge
Kim ‘Shu‘ Jin-seo Support Guangzhou Charge
Kam ‘Cr0ng‘ Ki-cheol Tank Guangzhou Charge
Cai ‘Krystal‘ Shilong (two-way) DPS Guangzhou Charge
Charlie ‘nero‘ Zwarg DPS Guangzhou Charge
Qi ‘Wya‘ Haomiao (two-way / inactive) Support Guangzhou Charge

Former Players

Player Role New Team
Kim ‘Chara‘ Jung-yeon Support Guangzhou Charge
Alberto ‘neptuNo‘ Gonzales Molinillo Support Free Agent

Hangzhou Spark

Current Roster

Player Role Previous Team
Qiulin ‘guxue‘ Xu Tank Hangzhou Spark
Kang ‘Adora‘ Jae-hwan DPS Hangzhou Spark
Kim ‘GodsB‘ Kyeong-bo DPS Hangzhou Spark
Park ‘iDK‘ Ho-jin Support Hangzhou Spark
Yoon ‘BeBe‘ Hui-chang Support Hangzhou Spark
Song ‘SASIN‘ Sang-hyun DPS / Tank Hangzhou Spark
Tong ‘ColdesT‘ Xiaodong Support Hangzhou Spark
Liu ‘M1ka‘ Jiming Support Hangzhou Spark
Chon ‘Ado‘ Gi-hyeon DPS Hangzhou Spark
Park ‘Architect‘ Min-ho DPS Hangzhou Spark
Yu ‘QoQ‘ Sung-jun Tank Hangzhou Spark

Houston Outlaws

Current Roster

Player Role Previous Team
Daniel ‘Boink‘ Pence Support Houston Outlaws
Dante ‘Danteh‘ Cruz DPS Houston Outlaws
Joao Pedro ‘Hydration‘ Goes Telles Tank Houston Outlaws
Kim ‘Rapel‘ Jun-keun Support Houston Outlaws
Kim ‘MekO‘ Tae-hong Tank Houston Outlaws

Former Players

Player Role New Team
Shane ‘Rawkus‘ Flaherty Support Retired
Austin ‘Muma‘ Wilmot Tank Free Agent
Jiri ‘LiNkzr‘ Masalin DPS Free Agent
Jeffery ‘blase‘ Tsang DPS Free Agent
Lee ‘Jecse‘ Seung-soo Support Free Agent

London Spitfire

Current Roster

Player Role Previous Team
Shin ‘BERNAR‘ Se-won Tank London Spitfire
Kim ‘Fuze‘ Tae-hoon Support London Spitfire
Lim ‘Glister‘ Gil-seong DPS London Spitfire
Choi ‘JMAC‘ Dae-han Tank London Spitfire
Lim ‘SanGuiNar‘ Kyu-min Support London Spitfire

Former Players

Player Role New Team
Park ‘Babel‘ Sang-jun DPS Free Agent
Cho ‘Clestyn‘ Gun-hee Tank Free Agent
Jung ‘ALTHOUGH‘ Hyun-wook DPS Free Agent
Kim ‘Jihun‘ Ji-hun Tank Free Agent
Lee ‘Highly‘ Sung-hyeok Support Free Agent
Lee ‘Schwi‘ Dong-jae DPS Free Agent
Jung ‘Krillin‘ Yung-hoon Support Free Agent

Los Angeles Gladiators

Current Roster

Player Role Previous Team
Indy ‘SPACE‘ Halpern Tank Los Angeles Gladiators
Son ‘OGE‘ Min-seok Tank Los Angeles Gladiators
Kim ‘birdring‘ Ji-hyeok DPS Los Angeles Gladiators
Chris ‘MirroR‘ Trinh DPS Los Angeles Gladiators
Kevin ‘kevster‘ Persson DPS Los Angeles Gladiators

Former Players

Player Role New Team
Roni ‘LhCloudy‘ Tiihonen Tank Free Agent
Jonas ‘Shaz‘ Suovaara Support Free Agent
Benjamin ‘BigG00se‘ Isohanni Support Retired
Aaron ‘Bischu‘ Kim Tank Free Agent
Jason ‘Jaru‘ White DPS Free Agent

Los Angeles Valiant

Current Roster

Player Role Previous Team
Kyle ‘KSF‘ Frandanisa DPS Los Angeles Valiant
Johannes ‘Shax‘ Nielsen DPS Los Angeles Valiant
Caleb ‘McGravy‘ McGarvey Tank Los Angeles Valiant
Song ‘Dreamer‘ Sang-lok Tank Los Angeles Valiant
Damon ‘Apply‘ Conti DPS Los Angeles Valiant
Mun ‘Lastro‘ Jung-won Support Los Angeles Valiant
Rick ‘GiG‘ Salazar Tank Los Angeles Valiant
Park ‘RaiN‘ Jae-ho Support Los Angeles Valiant
Kai ‘KSP‘ Collins DPS Los Angeles Valiant

New York Excelsior

Current Roster

Player Role Previous Team
Park ‘Saebyeolbe‘ Jong-ryeol DPS New York Excelsior
Kim ‘Libero‘ Hae-seong DPS New York Excelsior
Kim ‘Mano‘ Dong-gyu Tank New York Excelsior
Bang ‘JJoNak‘ Seong-hyun Support New York Excelsior
Jung ‘Anamo‘ Tae-sung Support New York Excelsior
Jeong ‘Nenne‘ Yeon-kwan DPS New York Excelsior
Choi ‘HOTBA‘ Hong-jun Tank New York Excelsior
Kim ‘BiaNcA‘ Dong-wook Tank New York Excelsior
Kim ‘Mandu‘ Chan-hee Support New York Excelsior
Lee ‘WhoRU‘ Seung-jun DPS New York Excelsior
Kim ‘Haksal‘ Hyo-jong DPS New York Excelsior

Paris Eternal

Current Roster

Player Role Previous Team
Terence ‘SoOn‘ Tarlier DPS Paris Eternal
Nicolas ‘NiCOgdh‘ Moret DPS Paris Eternal
Benjamin ‘BenBest‘ Dieulafait Tank Paris Eternal
Kim ‘Sp9rk1e‘ Yeong-han DPS Paris Eternal
Choi ‘Hanbin‘ Han-bin Tank Paris Eternal
Jung ‘Xzi‘ Ki-hyo DPS Paris Eternal
Daun ‘NoSmite‘ Je-ong Tank Paris Eternal
Brice ‘FDGoD‘ Monscavoir Support Paris Eternal
Kwon ‘Fielder‘ Joon Support Paris Eternal
Eoghan ‘Smex‘ O’Neill (inactive) Tank Paris Eternal

Philadelphia Fusion

Current Roster

Player Role Previous Team
Lee ‘Carpe‘ Jae-hyeok DPS Philadelphia Fusion
Gael ‘Poko‘ Gouzerch Tank Philadelphia Fusion
Kim ‘SADO‘ Su-min Tank Philadelphia Fusion
Josue ‘Eqo‘ Corona DPS Philadelphia Fusion
Lee ‘Ivy‘ Seung-hyun DPS Philadelphia Fusion
Kim ‘Fury‘ Jun-ho Tank Philadelphia Fusion
Kim ‘Alarm‘ Kyung-bo Support Philadelphia Fusion
Daniel ‘FunnyAStro‘ Hathaway Support Philadelphia Fusion
Jeong ‘Heesu‘ Hee-su DPS Philadelphia Fusion
Philip ‘ChipSa‘ Graham DPS Philadelphia Fusion

Former Players

Player Role New Team
Isaac ‘Boombox‘ Charles Support Free Agent

San Francisco Shock

Current Roster

Player Role Previous Team
Matthew ‘super‘ DeLisi Tank San Francisco Shock
Grant ‘moth‘ Espe Support San Francisco Shock
Choi ‘ChoiHyoBin‘ Hyo-bin Tank San Francisco Shock
Yoo ‘smurf‘ Myeong-hwan Tank San Francisco Shock
Kim ‘Rascal‘ Dong-jun DPS San Francisco Shock
Park ‘Viol2t‘ Min-ki Support San Francisco Shock
Kwon ‘Striker‘ Nam-joo DPS San Francisco Shock
Lee ‘ANS‘ Seon-chang DPS San Francisco Shock
Lee ‘Twilight‘ Ju-seok Support San Francisco Shock
Sean Taiyo ‘ta1yo‘ Henderson DPS San Francisco Shock

Seoul Dynasty

Current Roster

Player Role Previous Team
Yang ‘tobi‘ Jin-mo Support Seoul Dynasty
Choi ‘Michelle‘ Min-hyuk Tank Seoul Dynasty
Hwang ‘Marve1‘ Min-seo Tank Seoul Dynasty
Kim ‘FITS‘ Dong-eon DPS Seoul Dynasty
Park ‘ILLICIT‘ Jae-min DPS Seoul Dynasty
Park ‘Profit‘ Jun-young DPS Seoul Dynasty
Hong ‘Gesture‘ Jae-hui Tank Seoul Dynasty
Kim ‘Creative‘ Young-wan Support Seoul Dynasty
Choi ‘Bdosin‘ Seung-tae Support Seoul Dynasty
Kim ‘SLIME‘ Sung-jun Support Seoul Dynasty
Lim ‘Toyou‘ Hyun-woo Tank Seoul Dynasty

Shanghai Dragons

Current Roster

Player Role Previous Team
Kim ‘Geguri‘ Se-yeon Tank Shanghai Dragons
Bae ‘diem‘ Min-seong DPS Shanghai Dragons
Yang ‘DDing‘ Jin-hyeok DPS Shanghai Dragons
Yang ‘Luffy‘ Seong-hyeon Support Shanghai Dragons
Kim ‘Izayaki‘ Min-chul Support Shanghai Dragons
Kim ‘Fleta‘ Byung-sun DPS Shanghai Dragons
Lee ‘LIP‘ Jae-won DPS Shanghai Dragons
Kang ‘Void‘ Jun-woo Tank Shanghai Dragons
Seo ‘Stand1‘ Ji-win Tank Shanghai Dragons
Lee ‘LeeJaeGon‘ Jae-gon Support Shanghai Dragons
Lee ‘Fearless‘ Eui-seok Tank Shanghai Dragons
Weida ‘Diya‘ Lu (two-way) DPS Shanghai Dragons

Toronto Defiant

Current Roster

Player Role Previous Team
Park ‘RoKy‘ Joo-seong Support Toronto Defiant
Andreas ‘Logix‘ Berghmans DPS Toronto Defiant
Liam ‘Mangachu‘ Campbell DPS Toronto Defiant
Park ‘KariV‘ Young-seo Support Toronto Defiant
Brady ‘Agilities‘ Girardi DPS Toronto Defiant
Adam ‘Beast‘ Denton Tank Toronto Defiant
Lane ‘Surefour‘ Roberts DPS Toronto Defiant
Andreas ‘Nevix‘ Karlsson Tank Toronto Defiant
Harrison ‘Kruise‘ Pond Support Toronto Defiant
Thomas ‘zYKK‘ Hosono DPS Toronto Defiant
Seb ‘numlocked‘ Barton Tank Toronto Defiant

Vancouver Titans

Current Roster

Player Role Previous Team
Dalton ‘Dalton‘ Bennyhoff DPS Vancouver Titans
Samir ‘Tsuna‘ Ikram DPS Vancouver Titans
Alhumaidi ‘KSAA‘ Alruwaili Tank Vancouver Titans
Abtin ‘ShRedLock‘ Shirvani Tank Vancouver Titans
Carson ‘CarCar‘ First Support Vancouver Titans
Randal ‘Roolf‘ Stark Support Vancouver Titans
Niclas ‘sHockWave‘ Jensen DPS Vancouver Titans

Washington Justice

Current Roster

Player Role Previous Team
Hong ‘ArK‘ Yeon-joon Support Washington Justice
Gye ‘rOar‘ Chang-hoon Tank Washington Justice
Lee ‘TTuba‘ Ho-sung DPS Washington Justice
Kwon ‘AimGod‘ Min-seok Support Washington Justice
Lee ‘Stitch‘ Chung-hui DPS Washington Justice
Choi ‘JJANU‘ Hyeon-woo Tank Washington Justice
Jang ‘Decay‘ Gui-un DPS Washington Justice

Former Players

Player Role New Team
Lukas ‘LullSiSH’ Wiklund Tank Young and Beautiful
