LIVE: Overwatch League 2021 off-season rostermania: all roster changes - Dexerto

The Overwatch League season has wrapped up for 2020, but the off-season roster shuffles are only just beginning. Ahead of the 2021 season, be sure to keep your eyes right here on Dexerto as we cover all of the major OWL moves you need to know.

San Francisco walked away from the 2020 Overwatch League season as the league’s first two-time, back-to-back winners. While it was an interesting season, to say the least, the NA squad once again proved why they are the most dominant team in Overwatch history.

However, in 2021, that could all change. After all, the off-season is a wacky and wild time where players could land anywhere.

We saw big movers and shakers in the likes of the Vancouver Titans and Washington Justice in 2020, and what happens in 2021 is anyone’s guess.

Before we get stuck into the big moves, there’s a few key dates in the Overwatch League transfer period you need to be weary of.

Oct. 12, 2020 : Teams may begin submitting player trades for League Office review. All player trades are subject to League Office approval prior to becoming effective. Teams may also begin extending or otherwise signing their current players to standard contracts.

: Teams may begin submitting player trades for League Office review. All player trades are subject to League Office approval prior to becoming effective. Teams may also begin extending or otherwise signing their current players to standard contracts. Oct. 16, 2020 : Deadline by which teams must exercise any options to extend existing contracts which were initially executed in 2020.

: Deadline by which teams must exercise any options to extend existing contracts which were initially executed in 2020. Oct. 23, 2020 : PSAs signed using the 2020 PSA template that are not extended terminate and such Players become free agents. Players who are signed using the 2020 PSA template whose contracts extend into the 2021 Season begin receiving Base Salary at the 2021 Season rate.

: PSAs signed using the 2020 PSA template that are not extended terminate and such Players become free agents. Players who are signed using the 2020 PSA template whose contracts extend into the 2021 Season begin receiving Base Salary at the 2021 Season rate. Oct. 24, 2020 : Teams may begin signing free agents to contracts for the 2021 Season.

: Teams may begin signing free agents to contracts for the 2021 Season. Nov. 13, 2020 : Deadline by which teams must exercise any team options to extend existing contracts which were initially executed in 2019.

: Deadline by which teams must exercise any team options to extend existing contracts which were initially executed in 2019. Nov. 20, 2020 : Players whose contracts that are not extended become free agents. Teams and players also may mutually agree to an early release from contracts prior to this date.

: Players whose contracts that are not extended become free agents. Teams and players also may mutually agree to an early release from contracts prior to this date. Jan. 4, 2021: Deadline for all teams to have a minimum of seven players signed to season-long contracts for the 2021 season. (See below for changes to player contract terms for the 2021 season.)

Players who were born on or before June 30, 2003, are eligible to sign Overwatch League contracts for the 2021 season.

Jump to team

Latest news

October 15: Chengdu Hunters release Baconjack and ATing.

October 15: Guangzhou Charge release neptuNo and Chara.

[Offical] Today we say goodbye to neptuNo and Chara. Thank you both for being great leaders in and outside the game, and we wish you all the best in the future pic.twitter.com/sS9MNyC1ue — GuangzhouCharge (@GZCharge) October 16, 2020

October 14: London Spitfire announces the release of seven players: ALTHOUGH, Babel, Clestyn, Highly, Jihun, Krillin, and Schwi.

It is with heavy hearts that we must announce that we must bid farewell to our players. We have offered free agency to most of our players to ensure that they can find a new team to thrive in with the least amount of resistance. #AcesHigh pic.twitter.com/PqRIKHGAEn — London Spitfire (@Spitfire) October 15, 2020

October 14: Florida Mayhem announce the release of four players: Sayaplare, Kris, Byrem, and Karayan.

"Kindness and a generous spirit go a long way. And a sense of humor. It's like medicine – very healing." – Max Irons Thank you, @Mayhem_Kris, for being our healer. We've come a long way from the Meta Athena days… and we can't wait to see where you go next. #BringTheMayhem pic.twitter.com/7l7fD0THsj — Florida M🎃yhem (@FLMayhem) October 14, 2020

October 14: Jesce, LiNkzr, blase, and Muma announce their free agency, leaving the Houston Outlaws.

My contract is not going to be renewed for next year so I am officially a free agent. I am excited (and a bit scared) to see what’s next and am open to speaking with all other teams. You can message me LiNkzr#9885 or email my agent at linkzr@evolved.gg p.s no twitlonger yet — LiNkzr (@LiNkzrOW) October 14, 2020

October 12: LhCloudy leaves the Los Angeles Gladiators.

🛡️ Thank you, @LhCloudy! 🛡️ Your Flankhardt has forever left a mark on competitive play. We wish you all the best in the future. pic.twitter.com/FfXzjoQyMw — Los Angeles Gladiators (@LAGladiators) October 12, 2020

October 8: mikeyy and Halo leave Boston Uprising.

As the Uprising continues to revamp for 2021, we are parting ways with @HelloImHalo & @mikeyy_ow. Both players joined the Uprising amid a turbulent season & we're thankful for their adaptability, resilience & hard work along the way. We wish them success in 2021 & beyond! pic.twitter.com/4q3Z3mntxM — Boston Uprising (@BostonUprising) October 8, 2020

October 6: uNKOE retires from professional Overwatch to pursue Valorant.

I can finally announce that i'm LFT on VALORANT.

I would like to join an EU team.

I'm not ready yet for a twitlonger, will explain later what happened this season to me.

And explain why i stop OW.https://t.co/KNm62mv3ym DM for Inquiries

Discord: uNKOE#5754

RTs appreciated <3 — Benjamin Chevasson (@uNKOE) October 6, 2020

October 6: The Los Angeles Gladiators release four players: Jaru, Bischu, Shaz, and BigG00se (now retired).

Today we bid farewell to our Finnish duo. Thank you, @BigGoose and @Shaz_OW for your hard work from Day 1. You will always be true Gladiators. pic.twitter.com/sKUKivOWdb — Los Angeles Gladiators (@LAGladiators) October 6, 2020

Atlanta Reign

Current Roster

Player Role Previous Team Jeong ‘Erster‘ Joon DPS Atlanta Reign Blake ‘Gator‘ Scott Tank Atlanta Reign Park ‘Pokpo‘ Hyun-jun Tank Atlanta Reign Petja ‘Masaa‘ Kantanen Support Atlanta Reign Dusttin ‘Dogman‘ Bowerman Support Atlanta Reign Nathan ‘frd‘ Goebel Tank Atlanta Reign Xander ‘Hawk‘ Domecq Tank Atlanta Reign Kim ‘Edison‘ Tae-hoon DPS Atlanta Reign Hugo ‘SharP‘ Sahlberg DPS Atlanta Reign Anthony ‘Fire‘ King Support Atlanta Reign Garrett ‘Saucy‘ Roland DPS Atlanta Reign Kim ‘Lr1s‘ Seung-hyun Support Atlanta Reign

Boston Uprising

Current Roster

Player Role Previous Team Kelsey ‘Colourhex‘ Birse DPS Boston Uprising Cameron ‘Fusions‘ Bosworth Tank Boston Uprising Seo ‘Myunb0ng‘ Sang-min Support Boston Uprising Min ‘Jerry‘ Tae-hee DPS Boston Uprising Leyton ‘Punk‘ Gilchrist Tank Boston Uprising Park ‘Axxiom‘ Min-seob (inactive) Tank Boston Uprising

Former Players

Player Role New Team Kobe ‘Halo‘ Hamand Support Free Agent Michael ‘mikeyy‘ Konicki Tank Free Agent

Chengdu Hunters

Current Roster

Player Role Previous Team Chunting ‘Kyo‘ Kong Support Chengdu Hunters Xianyao ‘Yveltal‘ Li Support Chengdu Hunters Wenjie ‘Elsa‘ Luo Tank Chengdu Hunters Tianbin ‘LateYoung‘ Ma Tank Chengdu Hunters Menghan ‘Ameng‘ Ding Tank Chengdu Hunters Hu ‘JinMu‘ Yi DPS Chengdu Hunters Xin ‘Leave‘ Huang DPS Chengdu Hunters Chengzhi ‘Molly‘ He Support Chengdu Hunters Jingyi ‘Lengsa‘ Chen Support Chengdu Hunters

Former Players

Player Role New Team Tzu-Heng ‘Baconjack‘ Lo DPS Free Agent Shao-Hua ‘ATing‘ Chen Tank Free Agent

Dallas Fuel

Current Roster

Player Role Previous Team Dylan ‘aKm‘ Bignet DPS Dallas Fuel Jung ‘Closer‘ Won-sik Support Dallas Fuel Lucas ‘NotE‘ Meissner Tank Dallas Fuel Ashley ‘Trill‘ Powell Tank Dallas Fuel Noh ‘Gamsu‘ Young-jin Tank Dallas Fuel Kim ‘Doha‘ Dong-ha DPS Dallas Fuel Willaim ‘Crimzo‘ Hernandez Support Dallas Fuel Nolan ‘Paintbrush‘ Edwards Support Dallas Fuel Stefan ‘Onigod‘ Fiskerstrand DPS Dallas Fuel

Former Players

Player Role New Team Benjamin ‘uNKOE‘ Chevasson Support Retired Jonathan ‘HarryHook‘ Tejedor Rua Support Free Agent

Florida Mayhem

Current Roster

Player Role Previous Team Lee ‘BQB‘ Sang-beom DPS Florida Mayhem Koo ‘Fate‘ Pan-seung Tank Florida Mayhem Lee ‘Gargoyle‘ Beom-jun Tank Florida Mayhem Kim ‘Yaki‘ Jun-ki DPS Florida Mayhem Kang ‘Gangnamjin‘ Nam-jin Support Florida Mayhem

Former Players

Player Role New Team Lee ‘Byrem‘ Seong-joo Support Free Agent Choi ‘Karayan‘ San-ha Tank Free Agent Choe ‘Kris‘ Jun-su Support Free Agent Ha ‘Sayaplayer‘ Jeong-woo DPS FaZe Clan (Valorant)

Guangzhou Charge

Current Roster

Player Role Previous Team Yiliang ‘Eileen‘ Ou DPS Guangzhou Charge Lee ‘Happy‘ Jung-woo DPS Guangzhou Charge Oh ‘Rio‘ Seung-pyo Tank Guangzhou Charge Kim ‘Shu‘ Jin-seo Support Guangzhou Charge Kam ‘Cr0ng‘ Ki-cheol Tank Guangzhou Charge Cai ‘Krystal‘ Shilong (two-way) DPS Guangzhou Charge Charlie ‘nero‘ Zwarg DPS Guangzhou Charge Qi ‘Wya‘ Haomiao (two-way / inactive) Support Guangzhou Charge

Former Players

Player Role New Team Kim ‘Chara‘ Jung-yeon Support Guangzhou Charge Alberto ‘neptuNo‘ Gonzales Molinillo Support Free Agent

Hangzhou Spark

Current Roster

Player Role Previous Team Qiulin ‘guxue‘ Xu Tank Hangzhou Spark Kang ‘Adora‘ Jae-hwan DPS Hangzhou Spark Kim ‘GodsB‘ Kyeong-bo DPS Hangzhou Spark Park ‘iDK‘ Ho-jin Support Hangzhou Spark Yoon ‘BeBe‘ Hui-chang Support Hangzhou Spark Song ‘SASIN‘ Sang-hyun DPS / Tank Hangzhou Spark Tong ‘ColdesT‘ Xiaodong Support Hangzhou Spark Liu ‘M1ka‘ Jiming Support Hangzhou Spark Chon ‘Ado‘ Gi-hyeon DPS Hangzhou Spark Park ‘Architect‘ Min-ho DPS Hangzhou Spark Yu ‘QoQ‘ Sung-jun Tank Hangzhou Spark

Houston Outlaws

Current Roster

Player Role Previous Team Daniel ‘Boink‘ Pence Support Houston Outlaws Dante ‘Danteh‘ Cruz DPS Houston Outlaws Joao Pedro ‘Hydration‘ Goes Telles Tank Houston Outlaws Kim ‘Rapel‘ Jun-keun Support Houston Outlaws Kim ‘MekO‘ Tae-hong Tank Houston Outlaws

Former Players

Player Role New Team Shane ‘Rawkus‘ Flaherty Support Retired Austin ‘Muma‘ Wilmot Tank Free Agent Jiri ‘LiNkzr‘ Masalin DPS Free Agent Jeffery ‘blase‘ Tsang DPS Free Agent Lee ‘Jecse‘ Seung-soo Support Free Agent

London Spitfire

Current Roster

Player Role Previous Team Shin ‘BERNAR‘ Se-won Tank London Spitfire Kim ‘Fuze‘ Tae-hoon Support London Spitfire Lim ‘Glister‘ Gil-seong DPS London Spitfire Choi ‘JMAC‘ Dae-han Tank London Spitfire Lim ‘SanGuiNar‘ Kyu-min Support London Spitfire

Former Players

Player Role New Team Park ‘Babel‘ Sang-jun DPS Free Agent Cho ‘Clestyn‘ Gun-hee Tank Free Agent Jung ‘ALTHOUGH‘ Hyun-wook DPS Free Agent Kim ‘Jihun‘ Ji-hun Tank Free Agent Lee ‘Highly‘ Sung-hyeok Support Free Agent Lee ‘Schwi‘ Dong-jae DPS Free Agent Jung ‘Krillin‘ Yung-hoon Support Free Agent

Los Angeles Gladiators

Current Roster

Player Role Previous Team Indy ‘SPACE‘ Halpern Tank Los Angeles Gladiators Son ‘OGE‘ Min-seok Tank Los Angeles Gladiators Kim ‘birdring‘ Ji-hyeok DPS Los Angeles Gladiators Chris ‘MirroR‘ Trinh DPS Los Angeles Gladiators Kevin ‘kevster‘ Persson DPS Los Angeles Gladiators

Former Players

Player Role New Team Roni ‘LhCloudy‘ Tiihonen Tank Free Agent Jonas ‘Shaz‘ Suovaara Support Free Agent Benjamin ‘BigG00se‘ Isohanni Support Retired Aaron ‘Bischu‘ Kim Tank Free Agent Jason ‘Jaru‘ White DPS Free Agent

Los Angeles Valiant

Current Roster

Player Role Previous Team Kyle ‘KSF‘ Frandanisa DPS Los Angeles Valiant Johannes ‘Shax‘ Nielsen DPS Los Angeles Valiant Caleb ‘McGravy‘ McGarvey Tank Los Angeles Valiant Song ‘Dreamer‘ Sang-lok Tank Los Angeles Valiant Damon ‘Apply‘ Conti DPS Los Angeles Valiant Mun ‘Lastro‘ Jung-won Support Los Angeles Valiant Rick ‘GiG‘ Salazar Tank Los Angeles Valiant Park ‘RaiN‘ Jae-ho Support Los Angeles Valiant Kai ‘KSP‘ Collins DPS Los Angeles Valiant

New York Excelsior

Current Roster

Player Role Previous Team Park ‘Saebyeolbe‘ Jong-ryeol DPS New York Excelsior Kim ‘Libero‘ Hae-seong DPS New York Excelsior Kim ‘Mano‘ Dong-gyu Tank New York Excelsior Bang ‘JJoNak‘ Seong-hyun Support New York Excelsior Jung ‘Anamo‘ Tae-sung Support New York Excelsior Jeong ‘Nenne‘ Yeon-kwan DPS New York Excelsior Choi ‘HOTBA‘ Hong-jun Tank New York Excelsior Kim ‘BiaNcA‘ Dong-wook Tank New York Excelsior Kim ‘Mandu‘ Chan-hee Support New York Excelsior Lee ‘WhoRU‘ Seung-jun DPS New York Excelsior Kim ‘Haksal‘ Hyo-jong DPS New York Excelsior

Paris Eternal

Current Roster

Player Role Previous Team Terence ‘SoOn‘ Tarlier DPS Paris Eternal Nicolas ‘NiCOgdh‘ Moret DPS Paris Eternal Benjamin ‘BenBest‘ Dieulafait Tank Paris Eternal Kim ‘Sp9rk1e‘ Yeong-han DPS Paris Eternal Choi ‘Hanbin‘ Han-bin Tank Paris Eternal Jung ‘Xzi‘ Ki-hyo DPS Paris Eternal Daun ‘NoSmite‘ Je-ong Tank Paris Eternal Brice ‘FDGoD‘ Monscavoir Support Paris Eternal Kwon ‘Fielder‘ Joon Support Paris Eternal Eoghan ‘Smex‘ O’Neill (inactive) Tank Paris Eternal

Philadelphia Fusion

Current Roster

Player Role Previous Team Lee ‘Carpe‘ Jae-hyeok DPS Philadelphia Fusion Gael ‘Poko‘ Gouzerch Tank Philadelphia Fusion Kim ‘SADO‘ Su-min Tank Philadelphia Fusion Josue ‘Eqo‘ Corona DPS Philadelphia Fusion Lee ‘Ivy‘ Seung-hyun DPS Philadelphia Fusion Kim ‘Fury‘ Jun-ho Tank Philadelphia Fusion Kim ‘Alarm‘ Kyung-bo Support Philadelphia Fusion Daniel ‘FunnyAStro‘ Hathaway Support Philadelphia Fusion Jeong ‘Heesu‘ Hee-su DPS Philadelphia Fusion Philip ‘ChipSa‘ Graham DPS Philadelphia Fusion

Former Players

Player Role New Team Isaac ‘Boombox‘ Charles Support Free Agent

San Francisco Shock

Current Roster

Player Role Previous Team Matthew ‘super‘ DeLisi Tank San Francisco Shock Grant ‘moth‘ Espe Support San Francisco Shock Choi ‘ChoiHyoBin‘ Hyo-bin Tank San Francisco Shock Yoo ‘smurf‘ Myeong-hwan Tank San Francisco Shock Kim ‘Rascal‘ Dong-jun DPS San Francisco Shock Park ‘Viol2t‘ Min-ki Support San Francisco Shock Kwon ‘Striker‘ Nam-joo DPS San Francisco Shock Lee ‘ANS‘ Seon-chang DPS San Francisco Shock Lee ‘Twilight‘ Ju-seok Support San Francisco Shock Sean Taiyo ‘ta1yo‘ Henderson DPS San Francisco Shock

Seoul Dynasty

Current Roster

Player Role Previous Team Yang ‘tobi‘ Jin-mo Support Seoul Dynasty Choi ‘Michelle‘ Min-hyuk Tank Seoul Dynasty Hwang ‘Marve1‘ Min-seo Tank Seoul Dynasty Kim ‘FITS‘ Dong-eon DPS Seoul Dynasty Park ‘ILLICIT‘ Jae-min DPS Seoul Dynasty Park ‘Profit‘ Jun-young DPS Seoul Dynasty Hong ‘Gesture‘ Jae-hui Tank Seoul Dynasty Kim ‘Creative‘ Young-wan Support Seoul Dynasty Choi ‘Bdosin‘ Seung-tae Support Seoul Dynasty Kim ‘SLIME‘ Sung-jun Support Seoul Dynasty Lim ‘Toyou‘ Hyun-woo Tank Seoul Dynasty

Shanghai Dragons

Current Roster

Player Role Previous Team Kim ‘Geguri‘ Se-yeon Tank Shanghai Dragons Bae ‘diem‘ Min-seong DPS Shanghai Dragons Yang ‘DDing‘ Jin-hyeok DPS Shanghai Dragons Yang ‘Luffy‘ Seong-hyeon Support Shanghai Dragons Kim ‘Izayaki‘ Min-chul Support Shanghai Dragons Kim ‘Fleta‘ Byung-sun DPS Shanghai Dragons Lee ‘LIP‘ Jae-won DPS Shanghai Dragons Kang ‘Void‘ Jun-woo Tank Shanghai Dragons Seo ‘Stand1‘ Ji-win Tank Shanghai Dragons Lee ‘LeeJaeGon‘ Jae-gon Support Shanghai Dragons Lee ‘Fearless‘ Eui-seok Tank Shanghai Dragons Weida ‘Diya‘ Lu (two-way) DPS Shanghai Dragons

Toronto Defiant

Current Roster

Player Role Previous Team Park ‘RoKy‘ Joo-seong Support Toronto Defiant Andreas ‘Logix‘ Berghmans DPS Toronto Defiant Liam ‘Mangachu‘ Campbell DPS Toronto Defiant Park ‘KariV‘ Young-seo Support Toronto Defiant Brady ‘Agilities‘ Girardi DPS Toronto Defiant Adam ‘Beast‘ Denton Tank Toronto Defiant Lane ‘Surefour‘ Roberts DPS Toronto Defiant Andreas ‘Nevix‘ Karlsson Tank Toronto Defiant Harrison ‘Kruise‘ Pond Support Toronto Defiant Thomas ‘zYKK‘ Hosono DPS Toronto Defiant Seb ‘numlocked‘ Barton Tank Toronto Defiant

Vancouver Titans

Current Roster

Player Role Previous Team Dalton ‘Dalton‘ Bennyhoff DPS Vancouver Titans Samir ‘Tsuna‘ Ikram DPS Vancouver Titans Alhumaidi ‘KSAA‘ Alruwaili Tank Vancouver Titans Abtin ‘ShRedLock‘ Shirvani Tank Vancouver Titans Carson ‘CarCar‘ First Support Vancouver Titans Randal ‘Roolf‘ Stark Support Vancouver Titans Niclas ‘sHockWave‘ Jensen DPS Vancouver Titans

Washington Justice

Current Roster

Player Role Previous Team Hong ‘ArK‘ Yeon-joon Support Washington Justice Gye ‘rOar‘ Chang-hoon Tank Washington Justice Lee ‘TTuba‘ Ho-sung DPS Washington Justice Kwon ‘AimGod‘ Min-seok Support Washington Justice Lee ‘Stitch‘ Chung-hui DPS Washington Justice Choi ‘JJANU‘ Hyeon-woo Tank Washington Justice Jang ‘Decay‘ Gui-un DPS Washington Justice

Former Players