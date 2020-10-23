 How to find cute new Overwatch Halloween easter egg at Chateau Guillard - Dexerto
How to find cute new Overwatch Halloween easter egg at Chateau Guillard

Published: 23/Oct/2020 1:47

by Theo Salaun
Blizzard Entertainment

During the spookiest time of the year, Overwatch’s fans have discovered a cute, quaint easter egg in the game’s Chateau Guillard map, which has enjoyed a Halloween makeover.

Overwatch’s developers over at Blizzard do not take October’s biggest holiday for granted, as they celebrate the costume and candy festivities each year with reworked maps and new cosmetics.

This year, players have taken to exploring the Halloween version of Chateau Guillard, and are appreciating the various adjustments.

Now set under moonlight, the extensive French chateau most popularly known for deathmatch custom games is also becoming known for spooky Halloween details. Having released in 2018’s event, players are still making discoveries in the version of Chateau Guillard at night.

Normally, people get distracted by the fog and darkness, or maybe the jack-o’-lanterns and subterranean coffin.

But, taking a trip to the red study room, Redditor ‘YHJ_JYG_Kryptlock’ has discovered a neat little Overwatch easter egg involving candle wicks.

red study room chateau guillard overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment
The new Halloween easter egg appears in Chateau Guillard’s red study room.

As they demonstrate in the clip below, if you shoot each wick of the candelabra, the candles will briefly light. It’s nothing crazy, but that doesn’t stop it from being a neat addition to an already detailed revamped map.

To find this easter egg, you’ll first need to find the red study room.

If you’re facing inward to the chateau from the outdoor area with a jump pad and statue, this room will be toward the back right as you enter. If you’re on the opposite end, at the balcony’s health pack, this will be to your left as you enter the chateau.

How to find Chateau Guillard’s Halloween easter egg

  1. Head to the red study room
  2. Locate the standing candelabra, in the back right of the room at the corner near the bookshelf
  3. Shoot the candle wicks
  4. Enjoy the lit candles
  5. Make a wish?

If you shoot the candles wicks in Château Guillard (Halloween) you will light them on fire. from Overwatch

Ultimately, it’s a very simple easter egg, but a cute one. In a map covered in so much dreary darkness thanks to Halloween, lighting candles is a nice contrast.

Of course, it also makes for a decent party trick. So if you load into custom games, feel free to impress your friends by showing off your detailed map knowledge.

Valorant

Riot will create a Valorant test server similar to League of Legends PBE

Published: 23/Oct/2020 1:01

by Alan Bernal
Valorant Riot Games PBE
Riot Games

Riot Games announced plans for a test server in Valorant that would contain pre-release builds for official game patches. These limited servers will perform a function similar to League of Legends’ Public Beta Environment that lets Riot detect bugs and receive player feedback sooner.

Riot Senior Release Manager, Corrie Hardin, said that the PBE is targeted for an early 2021 release. Just like in LoL, there’s going to be a certain amount of time before a PBE patch will go to the live servers; typically two weeks.

In simpler terms, this will be the safe space Riot uses for testing anything from new Agents to crucial bugs before sending the patch out to its millions of players.

Crossover players from League of Legends who’ve tried out the PBE, a separate download from the main client, will be all too familiar with the shenanigans that players can come across on the beta servers.

Valorant Skye
Riot Games
Depending on how Riot structure it, a Valorant PBE could see early tests for new Agents.

It’s unclear if Riot would also use the PBE to test out new cosmetics as well. There’s been a couple of instances, as fixable as they were, where a new skin presented a competitive advantage or brought along with it a new bug that could have been spotted in a testing phase.

Regardless, Valorant’s sister title has benefited from the PBE in the past, especially in the way of character balances. In a tactical shooter like this, this could also apply to specific weapon balances or creative strats that need to be tweaked before they harm live Ranked games.

“We hope to expand on what we have learned and provide an early access experience that does not drastically differ from the live version of Valorant, but still allows for a glimpse into what we are working on,” Riot said in their Ask Valorant Q&A blog.

Omen Valorant
Riot Games
Early access to Valorant patches would be perfect to sniff out Omen bugs.

There has been a trend of Omen bugs appearing soon after a new map or update releases. The PBE servers would be the perfect place for players to rip apart a proposed patch for any potential game-breakers.

The early access arena will be a popular destination for pros and casual players to refine feedback for changes that need to be made in Valorant.

Expect Riot to release more information as we get closer to the release window, sometime in the early year within Episode 2.