How to find cute new Overwatch Halloween easter egg at Chateau Guillard - Dexerto

During the spookiest time of the year, Overwatch’s fans have discovered a cute, quaint easter egg in the game’s Chateau Guillard map, which has enjoyed a Halloween makeover.

Overwatch’s developers over at Blizzard do not take October’s biggest holiday for granted, as they celebrate the costume and candy festivities each year with reworked maps and new cosmetics.

This year, players have taken to exploring the Halloween version of Chateau Guillard, and are appreciating the various adjustments.

Now set under moonlight, the extensive French chateau most popularly known for deathmatch custom games is also becoming known for spooky Halloween details. Having released in 2018’s event, players are still making discoveries in the version of Chateau Guillard at night.

Normally, people get distracted by the fog and darkness, or maybe the jack-o’-lanterns and subterranean coffin.

But, taking a trip to the red study room, Redditor ‘YHJ_JYG_Kryptlock’ has discovered a neat little Overwatch easter egg involving candle wicks.

As they demonstrate in the clip below, if you shoot each wick of the candelabra, the candles will briefly light. It’s nothing crazy, but that doesn’t stop it from being a neat addition to an already detailed revamped map.

To find this easter egg, you’ll first need to find the red study room.

If you’re facing inward to the chateau from the outdoor area with a jump pad and statue, this room will be toward the back right as you enter. If you’re on the opposite end, at the balcony’s health pack, this will be to your left as you enter the chateau.

How to find Chateau Guillard’s Halloween easter egg

Head to the red study room Locate the standing candelabra, in the back right of the room at the corner near the bookshelf Shoot the candle wicks Enjoy the lit candles Make a wish?

Ultimately, it’s a very simple easter egg, but a cute one. In a map covered in so much dreary darkness thanks to Halloween, lighting candles is a nice contrast.

Of course, it also makes for a decent party trick. So if you load into custom games, feel free to impress your friends by showing off your detailed map knowledge.