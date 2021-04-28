Overwatch League reveals incredible MM-Mei Legendary Skin: how to unlock - Dexerto

The Overwatch League has revealed a brand new Mei skin in time for the first tournament of the year – the May Melee.

While the league has discontinued its MVP skin tradition after three seasons, that doesn’t mean that the special skins won’t keep coming, such is the case with the brand new MM-Mei skin.

The skin, which is a pun on “MMA” transforms the ice hero into a mixed martial artist equipped with gloves and even a championship belt.

If you look closely, you can even see that her belt reads “World MMC Champion” – a nice touch and a great attention to detail.

Put 'em up, MM-Mei is stepping into the ring 🥊 Secure this legendary Mei skin TODAY, just in time for the #OWL2021 May Melee!

Her gloves, meanwhile, say “Frost boxing” which we imagine is a fictional company within the Overwatch universe.

“Since the May Melee is the first Overwatch League tournament of the year, we wanted to design a skin that represents the peak of competition,” Blizzard devs said when coming up with the idea.

“We felt combat sports like boxing and MMA embodied the theme well and used this to begin designing the Legendary skin. Last year we saw others in the community having fun with the May-Mei pun, and therefore felt Mei was the obvious hero choice for a May Melee skin.”

How to unlock MM-Mei Overwatch League skin

The skin will be available for two weeks, beginning on April 28 until being vaulted on May 11. It will cost just 200 OWL Tokens, which can be earned by watching the Overwatch League or by paying for them.

There is a lot of Overwatch to come, giving fans ample time to get enough Tokens to purchase the legendary skin.

Just be sure to link your YouTube account to your Battlenet account and you will be able to start earning Tokens.

OWL matches resume on April 29 and will run until May 2 with the final week of the May Melee qualifiers and the knockout round. Following this, the top two teams in NA will travel to Hawaii to compete against the top two teams in Asia in a double-elimination bracket.

There’s no telling what other skin ideas we’ll see throughout the OWL season, but if this is a sign of what’s to come, it’s going to be an amazing year.