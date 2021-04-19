A Sip of Justice: Overwatch League beer review - Dexerto

When we discovered the Washington Justice Overwatch League team had come out with their own beer, we knew we had to try it out — and here are our thoughts from sipping on it while watching the first matches of the 2021 season.

The Washington Justice announced their new “Sip of Justice” lager back in March, and being the intrepid journalists we are, Dexerto immediately reached out to the team for a sample of this intriguing new adult beverage.

The precious cargo soon arrived, with plenty of time to properly chill in the fridge before conducting a true test of its enjoyability during the Overwatch League 2021 Season’s opening weekend on Friday, April 16.

Sure enough, the cans looked like… well, cans. Exactly as promised, they’re blue and white, with the U.S. Capitol and the Washington Monument decorating the label.

The team partnered with local brewery DC Brau for Sip of Justice, and other than some promotional material put out when the announcement was made, we had no idea what to expect taste-wise.

So, when it comes to what is arguably the single most important factor for any beer — whether it’s any good or not — we honestly have to say that Sip of Justice is actually pretty decent! It’s not overpowering or filling, and very drinkable.

To get technical, it has just a touch of sweetness that balances out a good bit of hop flavor, as well as some light bitterness for a combo that almost seems sour the first time you take a sip.

By the time the Eastern Division matches started Friday night (or was that Saturday morning… either way), it was safe to say Sip of Justice definitely enhanced our Overwatch League viewing experience.

The only downside was that the Justice didn’t play at all during the opening weekend, so we weren’t able to drink the team’s beer while cheering Decay and the boys on.

Washington will have their first matches during the second weekend of OWL 2021, and rest assured, we’ll have some Sip of Justice stashed away ready to go.