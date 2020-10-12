 Overwatch fans want unused Witch Mercy Halloween Terror voice lines added - Dexerto
Overwatch

Overwatch fans want unused Witch Mercy Halloween Terror voice lines added

Published: 13/Oct/2020 0:23

by Michael Gwilliam
Witch Mercy for Halloween Terror
Blizzard Entertainment

Halloween Terror Mercy

Certain Overwatch skins come packed with special voice lines that replace the existing lines for certain abilities, ultimates and interactions. However, Witch Mercy for the Halloween Terror event has several built-in quips that are being unused.

The Witch Mercy skin quickly became a fan favorite when the Halloween event first debuted in 2016. Since then, there have been plenty of skins added throughout the years, but Mercy’s Witch costume remains one of the most popular.

Amusingly, the skin (partly because of Mercy’s role in the PvE event Junkenstein’s Revenge) comes equipped with some lines that have remained unused, even though other skins make use of their extra features.

As demonstrated by Overwatch community member Naeri, Witch Mercy has unique lines when damage boosting or healing teammates, resurrecting fallen allies, and even scoring kills.

The Overwatch wiki page documents the changes and how they are applied.

When damage boosting or healing, Mercy will say: “Go my servant, destroy them,” “You amuse me,” “Serve me,” and “That poor, lost soul.”

Next, while performing a resurrection, she says either: “A dark power calls you forth” or “Those enchanted can never die!”

Amusingly, when scoring a final blow, Witch Mercy will laugh hysterically. This would be great to see in the game, as it would be bound to get into the heads of enemies who just got eliminated by a healer. She also uses “You think you can oppose me?” as a final blow line.

Many Overwatch fans seriously want to see these lines used with the skin. Streamer ‘TheKristenRae’ replied to the video demanding that Blizzard “put them in the f**king game.”

“They really need to put these into game,” chimed in another user.

“I need that evil laugh of Witch Mercy,” yet another remarked.

Hopefully, Blizzard decides to give the fans what they want in a future update as Halloween Terror 2020 begins on October 13.

League of Legends

League of Legends fans slam “trash” similarities between Seraphine & Sona

Published: 12/Oct/2020 23:52

by Bill Cooney
Seraphine Sona similarities
Riot Games

Shortly after League of Legend’s 152nd champion Seraphine was revealed, Sona mains mobilized to attack the newest addition as a carbon-copy imitation of their favorite, and Riot devs even responded to the accusations.

After a mysterious Twitter account was discovered in August, Serpahine has now officially joined K/DA and had multiple abilities leaked before her full release.

Looking at her kit compared to Sona, apparent similarities do seem to rise up. For example, their Q abilities both deal damage around the champion, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Once fans had a chance to look over the new champ’s abilities, it didn’t take long for the accusations of her just being a “reworked Sona” to be thrown around.

Advertisement

 

Thomas ‘Zaboutine’ Si-Hassen, former head coach of OpTic Gaming and Immortals jokingly said that “Seraphine is the rework Sona was waiting for after 8 years.”

“Seraphine honestly trash,” another Twitter user wrote. “Her abilities so f—ing mid and shes literally reworked Sona.”

Countless jokes and memes comparing the pair of champions also started to pop up, but Twitter wasn’t the only place where people were complaining.

Upset Sona stans also took their frustrations to Reddit, where Riot dev Ryan ‘Reav3’ Mireles even responded to another user’s comment claiming Seraphine was just “Sona 2.0.”

Comment from discussion Reav3’s comment from discussion "Champion Insights: Seraphine".

“I think people should try her out before judging too much from a ability breakdown video,” Reav3 wrote. “Many people had similar reactions to Lillia, Yone and Samira but once you play those champs in game they feel very unique and different.”

“I have played plenty of Sona, and also I have played a ton of Seraphine internally,” he continued. “And I don’t think she feels anything like Sona to actually play in game.”

Reav3 does have a point, outside of Riot, very few people have even played Seraphine yet, so it might be wise to hold off on jumping to conclusions before her eventual release on October 29.