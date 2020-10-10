 Overwatch Halloween Terror 2020 skins revealed: Echo, D.Va, Sigma - Dexerto
Overwatch Halloween Terror 2020 skins revealed: Echo, D.Va, Sigma

Published: 10/Oct/2020 19:22

by Theo Salaun
overwatch halloween terror 2020
Blizzard Entertainment

Halloween Terror

During the 2020 Overwatch League Grand Finals, Blizzard Entertainment finally revealed the 2020 Halloween Terror date and a few skins, including some incredible options for Echo, D.Va, and Sigma.

Halloween Terror is one of the Overwatch community’s favorite annual events and this year appears to be no different. With a surprise reveal during the OWL broadcast, fans finally got their first chance to see this October’s scary hero mashups and find out when they’ll be able to start unlocking them.

Whether it’s Echo’s new Coraline-esque nightmare fuel, Flying Dutchman Sigma, Werewolf Winston or nine-tailed fox D.Va, the 2020 Halloween skins are, to put it lightly, very fun. And they’ll be available from October 13 to November 3.

Halloween Terror 2020 skins

In 2019, skins like Pharaoh Ana and Scorpion Widowmaker made a splash among the Blizzard title’s fans. Those, and ones from earlier years like Jack O’ Lantern Wrecking Ball, are finally unlocked for purchase again, but at a discounted price.

As for 2020’s new skins, Brigitte and Sombra each get cool zombie versions, but Echo’s terrifying, hapshod puppet monstrosity is a creepy cut above the rest. With visible stitching and patching, the hero’s stained outfit is as sharp a contrast to her normal, sleek look, as creatively possible.

Then there are the three legendary tank skins, one for D.Va, one for Winston, and one for Sigma. D.Va is pale, dressed in similarly pale, tattered garb, with snow fox ears jutting out and nine ghostly tails she pops out of her MEKA, which is based on the traditional Korean homes called Hanok. 

Sigma’s skin finds the literal Flying Dutchman with glowing green skin and an intimidating pirate’s outfit, complete with a captain’s hat and a skull emblazoned upon his breastplate. Finally, Winston’s is simple: on Halloween, the gorilla scientist turns into a werewolf.

When is Halloween Terror 2020?

It turns out that very shortly after the October 10 reveal, fans will be able to start grinding out their preferred skins and jumping into the Junkenstein’s Revenge PvE mode.

Halloween Terror will run from October 13 to November 3, giving a few weeks to open those loot boxes and secure all the spooky looks you can.

FIFA

FIFA 21 Bundesliga Player of the Month (POTM) nominees & winners

Published: 10/Oct/2020 16:29

by Connor Bennett
Bundesliga POTM in FIFA 21
Graphics: EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA POTM FIFA Ultimate Team

EA SPORTS are dishing out Player of the Month cards in FIFA 21, and the Bundesliga will share the spotlight. So, here are all the nominees for the prestigious award.

Over the years, FIFA has been keeping up with real-life footballing events thanks to promos like Team of the Week, Team of the Season, and Ones to Watch. 

These specials cards have focused on top performers, and in recent years, Player of the Month cards have also joined the fray from different leagues.

The formula is simple. If a player receives the Player of the Month nod from the fan vote, they are rewarded with a unique card in FIFA that is only accessible via a special SBC – Squad Building Challenge. Here, we’ll be tracking the Bundesliga winners and losers throughout FIFA 21.

Erling Haaland skipping past a defender
EA SPORTS
Haaland is one of the Bundesliga’s best forwards this year and should be in with a chance of special cards.

How to vote for Bundesliga POTM in FIFA 21

If you want to get involved with the vote, you will have to wait until the nominees are announced. This typically happens towards the end of the month, or in some cases, just after the month has finished.

Once the nominees are unveiled, you’ll be able to head over to the respective league’s website and vote on the possible winner by following these short few steps. 

  1. Head over to the EA SPORTS Bundesliga POTM website
  2. Scroll through the candidates and make your choice
  3. Press ‘vote’ by their name to make a selection
  4. Wait until your vote is confirmed and then you’re done!

FIFA 21 Bundesliga POTM Winners & Nominees

September’s Bundesliga POTM nominees

As confirmed by EA SPORTS FIFA, the Bundesliga POTM nominees for September are dominated by Bayern Munich stars, but other clubs get a shine too. 

These Bayern stars are  Leroy Sane, Joshua Kimmich, and Serge Gnabry, but the full list can be found below:

  • Leroy Sane
  • Joshua Kimmich
  • Serge Gnabry
  • Andrej Kramaric
  • Niclas Fullkrug
  • Sasa Kalajdzic

As the season continues to unfold, you’ll be able to find the winners and nominees for each month in this hub. We’ll keep it updated as they’re announced. 

Once the winners are announced, you’ll be able to find their card and solutions to their respective SBCs over on our Twitter page – @UltimateTeamUK.

