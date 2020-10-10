Overwatch Halloween Terror 2020 skins revealed: Echo, D.Va, Sigma - Dexerto

During the 2020 Overwatch League Grand Finals, Blizzard Entertainment finally revealed the 2020 Halloween Terror date and a few skins, including some incredible options for Echo, D.Va, and Sigma.

Halloween Terror is one of the Overwatch community’s favorite annual events and this year appears to be no different. With a surprise reveal during the OWL broadcast, fans finally got their first chance to see this October’s scary hero mashups and find out when they’ll be able to start unlocking them.

Whether it’s Echo’s new Coraline-esque nightmare fuel, Flying Dutchman Sigma, Werewolf Winston or nine-tailed fox D.Va, the 2020 Halloween skins are, to put it lightly, very fun. And they’ll be available from October 13 to November 3.

Ooh… Scary! Overwatch Halloween Terror begins on October 13! pic.twitter.com/3fFvG7Y4Vi — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 10, 2020

Halloween Terror 2020 skins

In 2019, skins like Pharaoh Ana and Scorpion Widowmaker made a splash among the Blizzard title’s fans. Those, and ones from earlier years like Jack O’ Lantern Wrecking Ball, are finally unlocked for purchase again, but at a discounted price.

As for 2020’s new skins, Brigitte and Sombra each get cool zombie versions, but Echo’s terrifying, hapshod puppet monstrosity is a creepy cut above the rest. With visible stitching and patching, the hero’s stained outfit is as sharp a contrast to her normal, sleek look, as creatively possible.

Then there are the three legendary tank skins, one for D.Va, one for Winston, and one for Sigma. D.Va is pale, dressed in similarly pale, tattered garb, with snow fox ears jutting out and nine ghostly tails she pops out of her MEKA, which is based on the traditional Korean homes called Hanok.

Overwatch Halloween 2020 Terror NEW Legendary Skin! pic.twitter.com/5tlSOPJHdR — Naeri X 나에리 (@OverwatchNaeri) October 10, 2020

Sigma’s skin finds the literal Flying Dutchman with glowing green skin and an intimidating pirate’s outfit, complete with a captain’s hat and a skull emblazoned upon his breastplate. Finally, Winston’s is simple: on Halloween, the gorilla scientist turns into a werewolf.

When is Halloween Terror 2020?

It turns out that very shortly after the October 10 reveal, fans will be able to start grinding out their preferred skins and jumping into the Junkenstein’s Revenge PvE mode.

Halloween Terror will run from October 13 to November 3, giving a few weeks to open those loot boxes and secure all the spooky looks you can.