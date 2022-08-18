Overwatch fans think up the perfect cast for live-action movie concept

An intense discussion spawned after one Overwatch fan asked who would make the perfect cast for a live-action Overwatch film.

Video game movies are in a bit of a renaissance, following the surprising success of the Sonic the Hedgehog films and the reveal of the Mario movie.

As such, fans of major franchises are eager to see serious adaptations of some of their favorite games, like Blizzard’s successful hero shooter Overwatch.

Now, one fan’s question turned into a pretty in-depth discussion after asking which Hollywood actors would make the perfect live-action Overwatch cast.

Overwatch fans discuss live-action movie cast

The discussion spawned from a post on the Overwatch subreddit made by user Finn_Flame who said “Fake News: An Overwatch live-action movie is being made. Who will be casted [sic]?”

Though some fans immediately chose to provide meme responses such as “The Rock as Tracer. And as everyone else,” others took the prompt very seriously.

Some of the top comments on the post suggested Danny Devito as Torbjorn and Arnold Schwarzenegger as Reinhardt, likely based on physicality.

Other top-voted comments suggested that some of the current Overwatch voice actors should simply remain on for their respective characters.

“Genevieve O’Reilly is an easy choice playing Moira. She’s already the voice actor with a big resume,” suggested StryfeOW.

TapeDespencer similarly said “I think it’d be wrong to cast anyone other than Matt Mercer as Cassidy. I think with the right costume and makeup he’d look the part for sure.”

One user by the name CaptainKaptn responded with a full-on list of every actor and their corresponding Overwatch hero, complete with past film credits.

Some of their suggestions included Andy Serkis as Winston, Gal Gadot as Pharah, Tilda Swinton as Moira, and again, Matt Mercer as Cassidy.

While there’s no confirmation from Blizzard that any live-action film is in the works, this fan discussion ended up providing some very solid casting choices that the developer may want to take note of.