Interview: Overwatch 2’s Symmetra voice actor on the power of representation

We spoke to Symmetra VA Anjali Bhimani to discuss the power of representation in games like Overwatch 2.

Oftentimes video games are a direct representation of the world we live in. They showcase locations, characters, relationships, and stories that we relate to and find meaningful. Part of immersing a player in these fictional worlds comes from reflecting on the real world, including the varied and different individuals that inhabit it.

That’s why the representation of these individuals is so important when creating video games, ensuring that all players can see themselves to some degree in the characters on their screen.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

We spoke with Symmetra voice actor Anjali Bhimani about the importance of representation in video games, especially Overwatch 2, and how they feel being able to represent identities often under or misrepresented in media.

Representation in Overwatch 2

Voicing Symmetra in Overwatch 2 was a pretty monumental task for Bhimani. The voice actor was grateful that she was able to represent a community that is often not shown in the media.

However, Bhimani was even more grateful for writer Michael Chu, who didn’t mention the character was on the spectrum until later down the line.

Article continues after ad

“They gave me a set of characteristics that she displayed. Looking back when I found out that she’s on the spectrum, I’m like, that makes perfect sense that that’s how it presents in her,” the VA recounted.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Bhimani was not told that Symmetra was on the spectrum when voicing the character, only finding out later from writer Michael Chu.

The most important part of this withheld information was that they didn’t want Symmetra to be defined by just one thing.

“She wasn’t just the Indian one, or just the one on the spectrum, or just this one, or just that one, there’s a multitude of things that make her who she is.”

Article continues after ad

In fact, Bhimani only noticed that Symmetra may have been on the spectrum just before the game was released.

“When the comic came out right before the game came out, ‘A Better World’ and it was alluded to in there. That’s when I hit up Michael and I was like, ‘Oh, she’s on the spectrum.’”

Article continues after ad

Blizzard The A Better World was the first time Bhimani realized that Symmetra was on the spectrum.

She applauded the fact spectrum was represented in a broad sense, showcasing that it presents differently in all of us.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“I love this so much because so many people don’t realize there’s a reason it’s called a spectrum. It’s not one way or another.

“It presents differently and different people have different challenges and different skills that the rest of us neurotypical people don’t.”

A reflection of the world and its people in video games

The VA has been incredibly honored to hear from people over the years about how they felt represented or could connect to those who wouldn’t normally be, which she attributed to the fantastic writing within Overwatch.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“It has been such a joy and an honor to hear from people over the years how either they felt represented because they were on the spectrum or neurodiverse or that they now could connect with their neurodiverse child or friend.”

Blizzard Entertainment Symmetra’s voice actor was grateful to hear how the character helped players feel more represented, or connect to those they held close.

Bhimani also loved the writing from the Overwatch team for Symmetra, as she was only more empowered by her differences.

“I love that the first time you hear about her being on the spectrum, one of the things that she says is to the effect of, ‘It used to bother me when people would ask Sanjay where I am on the spectrum and say that I was different, it bothered me because I knew it was true. But it doesn’t bother me anymore because I can do things no one else can do.’

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“That sentence right there. That representation, or that presentation of her neurodiversity is just so powerful and I hope that a lot of people can see that in themselves because of it.”

A word from Symmetra to her fans

Before we ended our chat with Bhimani, the voice actor was more than happy to share a heartfelt message to Symmetra’s biggest fans in the Overwatch community.

“I think the people who are the most passionate about Symmetra and really about any hero in the game… Your passion for that character comes from the part of that character that you want to see in yourself usually.

Article continues after ad

“And so I hope that when you play Symmetra, what you see in her that you love, you start to see in yourself and you take that hero that you now see in yourself and you take that out into the world because you have it in you too.”