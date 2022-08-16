Overwatch 2 finally adds cross-progression: How to merge accounts ahead of launch

If you’re a dedicated Overwatch player on console or simply migrated from one platform to another in, a new account merging feature has arrived for you. Here’s how to combine your profiles ahead of the Overwatch 2 launch on October 4 and access cross-progression.

If you happened to jump from one platform to another in recent years, it came with the unfortunate downside of having to leave you Overwatch progress behind. With a lack of cross-progression functionality, any cosmetic rewards, in-game currencies, and the like were all bolted down to a specific piece of hardware.

However, in the leadup to Overwatch 2, that’s all changing. Ahead of the sequel’s launch, players now have an opportunity to merge account progress from multiple platforms.

While the process itself is fairly straightforward, there’s plenty to wrap your head around before locking in your plans. So below is a full breakdown of the new cross-progression system and how you can merge your Overwatch accounts right away.

Benefits of merging Overwatch accounts

First and foremost, Blizzard has confirmed all players are required to have battle.net accounts in order to access Overwatch 2, regardless of which platform you’re on. As a result, account merging is necessary for those on Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo Switch. Players on PC will have their progress carry over automatically into Overwatch 2.

As the process implies, the main perk of merging accounts is to ensure all of your progress is combined under one umbrella. For instance, if you played Overwatch for a year on Xbox before jumping to PlayStation, your Xbox progress can now be combined. This means all previously unlocked skins, emotes, sprays, Overwatch Credits, and the like will all be brought back into the fold alongside your progress on PlayStation.

Blizzard Cross-progression combines progress across multiple Overwatch accounts.

By merging accounts you’ll also merge your in-game statistics across the board. While stats will remain separated by input, those with multiple console accounts will have select highlights like overall playtime, highest kill streak, and total wins, to name a few, all summed to one big total.

How to merge Overwatch accounts before Overwatch 2 launches

Merging an Overwatch account from console is a simple process. From August 16, 2022 onwards, all players will be alerted to the new feature through an on-screen prompt. By following this notification through a quick QR code scan on your phone, you’ll be able to connect your console account with your Battle.net account.

Once connected, you’ll be able to confirm the merger upon your next login. Below is a step-by-step breakdown, courtesy of Blizzard:

Login to Overwatch from your console account. Follow the on-screen prompts to scan a QR Code on your mobile phone. Enter the code displayed on your console to connect to or create your Blizzard Battle.net Account. (If you have not verified your mobile phone number before, you will be prompted to do that through SMS authentication) Once complete, you will be prompted to confirm your account upon the next game login to merge your accounts.

It’s worth bearing in mind that this account merging process can only be performed once. Be sure to double-check you’re combining the correct accounts before following through.

As another side note, just one account per platform can be joined together. If you were hoping to merge multiple Xbox accounts into one, as an example, you won’t have any luck here.

Meanwhile, for those on PC looking to merge a console account, this can be done by simply visiting the Battle.net connections page — no different from before.