Overwatch D.Va skin idea transforms her into Squid Game’s Kang Sae-byeok

As Korean survival drama, Squid Game, continues to dominate headlines, one Overwatch fan has created a skin idea that turns D.Va into the one of the series’ most beloved characters, Kang Sae-byeok.

If there’s one Netflix show that will go down in the history books, it’s the Korean survival drama, Squid Game. With cast members like HoYeon Jung becoming Instagram titans as a result of the show, viewers all across the globe have booked their tickets aboard the hype train (thankfully not to Busan).

The deadly trials that the cast face has captured the minds of gamers from every walk of life. We’ve seen a bizarre Genshin Impact version of Red Light, Green Light go viral, and even Overwatch now has a workshop mode that lets players try out the ominous child’s game.

One player has gone a step further, though, and has created a skin idea inspired by Squid Game’s beloved Kang Sae-byeok for fellow Korean queen, D.Va, and we need it in-game right now.

Overwatch Squid Game D.Va skin is literally perfect

North Korean refugee Kang Sae-byeok’s tragic tale has tugged on the heartstrings of viewers all around the globe, making her one of the series’ most popular characters.

In an attempt to bring her into Overwatch, Chinese artist manga122804498 has designed a D.Va skin based on her likeness. Sporting a gilet version of now-infamous green and white tracksuit jacket, she’s wearing a cropped, bloodstained t-shirt with “67” emblazoned across the front.

Cyberpunk-style emerald and silver leggings recreate the Sae-byeok’s pants, and she’s even got those plain white sneakers that we get a close-up of during Episode 4.

Where this concept really excels, though, is in D.Va’s facial features. Splattered with the blood of her enemies, her beautiful features are framed by perfectly crafted wavy ebony hair, just like her Squid Game counterpart.

While it’s pretty unlikely we’ll see this skin make it into the game itself, we can always cross our fingers and toes that we get lucky.

Hopefully, manga will go one step further and redesign D.Va’s MEKA Squid Game-style, but until then we really can’t get enough of Hana Song-byeok.