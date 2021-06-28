Overwatch cosplayer has internet buzzing as spectacular Beekeeper Mei

Mariah ‘Momokun’ Mallad had a crack at cosplaying Beekeeper Mei from Overwatch, and it turned out so good, it’s gotten the internet buzzing over how accurate and awesome it looks.

Momokun is at the top of her game when it comes to cosplays. She’s been doing them for years, and the standard has been so good, it’s seen her accrue more than 1.1 million fans along the way.

In May 2021, she set the internet alight as Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil Village. But four years earlier, she dished up the perfect Beekeeper Mei cosplay, and it’s still generating a buzz all these years later.

Momokun’s Beekeeper Mei cosplay has got everything from the beekeeper suit, complete with boots, gloves, and helmet, to the props, straps, and Endothermic Blaster.

And of course, she didn’t forget about the adorable bee-themed weather-modification drone on her back, which Mei deploys to create a blizzard.

Momokun thanked several people who helped her make the most of the cosplay. The bodysuit was designed by braekor, the gun was created by rawrbomb, and David Han made the neckpiece and gloves.

However, Momokun painted some components and made the backpack, belt, boots, harness, and hat herself. The brilliant photography from Tony Julius also helped bring out the best in them.

Considering all the hard effort that went into it, it’s no surprise that the cosplay is still going strong. Momokun is one of the most popular cosplayers in the world for a reason.