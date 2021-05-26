Resident Evil Village cosplayer sets internet alight as Lady Dimitrescu - Dexerto

Resident Evil Village fans can’t get enough of Lady Dimitrescu, and thanks to an immensely popular cosplayer named Mariah Mallad, better known as Momokun, they’ve been graced with one of the best transformations we’ve ever seen.

At this point, Lady Dimitrescu needs no introduction. The villainess became all the rage when she first appeared in the Resident Evil Village trailer back in January 2021, and since then, her popularity hasn’t waned in the slightest.

But while she’s become royalty in the gaming world, cosplayers have done an incredible job bringing her to life in real life, too. As a result, we’ve seen some extraordinary transformations, including from the world’s tallest supermodel.

Advertisement

However, Momokun, one of the most popular cosplayers in the scene with more than 1 million followers on Instagram alone, has risen to the challenge and set the internet on fire with an absolutely stunning take on the character.

“Yay! Here it is! First round of Lady Dimetricesu cosplay photos from the wonderful @alive_alf!” she said. “I do hope you guys enjoy these solos!”And it’s fair to say that her fans absolutely loved it. More than 30,000 have given it a well-deserved like, and the numbers keep on rising.

Read More: How to defeat Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village

Momokun’s cosplay captures every detail from Lady Dimitrescu’s iconic get-up, from the hat, dress, and gloves, to the pearl necklace, flower, and frightening claws. The atmospheric background and additional props, including an old-school phone and cigarette holder, were a nice touch, too.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Momokun (@mariahmallad)

Momokun’s Lady Dimitrescu cosplay is one for the ages. But as phenomenal as it is, it’s another notch on the belt for someone as talented at the craft as she is.

If you want to see some of her other epic cosplays, including ones like Mt. Lady from My Hero Academia and Roadhog from Overwatch, you can find them all on her Instagram profile by clicking here.