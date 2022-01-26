Overwatch fans want a TV show and they’re already casting Reinhardt

Overwatch fans have been clamoring for a TV show or movie made around the game for some time, and one fan has their vote cast for who would play Reinhardt.

Since Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard in January 2022, Overwatch fans have been wondering what might be next for their beloved game.

Many in the community are hopeful that an Arcane-style TV show or movie could be in the works for the game, but one fan took it to the next level and began making the case for one famous actor to play Reinhardt.

After seeing her artful rendition of the actor as our favorite German hero, it’s hard to disagree.

Overwatch fan shows why Kurt Russell should play Reinhardt

For years, Overwatch fans have wanted more from their game, whether it be simply more content, more lore, or even a TV adaptation of some sort.

With the game’s large cast of heroes, long history, and compelling lore, the game is a perfect fit for something similar to what League of Legends did with Arcane. But, if that were to happen, who would the cast be?

As much as we’d love to meme and say that Chris Pratt would play Reinhardt, someone like Kurt Russell may be a better fit.

One fan certainly thinks so, and they’ve gone so far as to mock up what a Russell Reinhardt could look like. Nearly 1,000 upvotes later, people seem to agree that he’d be a great fit.

Sadly, despite this fan’s best efforts, there is currently nothing in the works as far as an Overwatch movie or TV show is concerned, at least nothing that’s been made known publicly.

But, with Overwatch 2 potentially coming in 2022 or 2023, fans still have plenty of new content to get excited about.

Stay tuned for updates on the game’s sequel or a show being made on our Overwatch hub!