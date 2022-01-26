Dr Disrespect & TimTheTatman expose major Overwatch SR issue in OW return stream

Popular YouTube streamers Dr Disrespect and TimTheTatman made their return to Overwatch on January 26 – or at least tried to, before a major outdated skill rating issue reared its ugly head.

Back in its heyday, TimTheTatman was one of the most popular Overwatch streamers on Twitch, frequently topping the platform’s most-watched broadcasters. However, as the game grew stale and new games were released, Tim found himself playing less and less of Blizzard’s hero shooter.

On January 26, however, he made his long-awaited return to Overwatch in his first-ever OW stream since making the switch to YouTube. Unfortunately for Tim (and everyone wanting to see him stream with Dr Disrespect), the game itself almost prevented the two from playing together.

After the duo completed the Warzone portion of their broadcast, Tim and Doc turned their attention to Overwatch with the intent to queue competitive – but some game design choices were making it impossible.

The fact Dr Disrespect and TimTheTatman couldn't play Overwatch together because of Tim's SR from two years ago is crazy. Tim ended up logging into his wife's account to queue with Doc. pic.twitter.com/bKgXEctCc1 — Gwilliam (@TheGwilliam) January 26, 2022

Overwatch SR kills Dr Disrespect & TimTheTatman duo

With Tim logged into his main account and the two-time on his, the two formed a group and were ready to get their competitive placement matches done when Tim was greeted to a screen informing him that wouldn’t be possible.

As it turns out, because of Tim’s previous SR highs from seasons ago, the game felt it was unfair for him to queue with Dr Disrespect.

“I haven’t played in like two seasons,” the Complexity star said before switching to his alternate account. Sadly, that too had reached SR levels that the game deemed too high – from two years ago!

Amazingly, Tim last played competitively on his alternate account back in Season 20 and it’s now Season 32, so quite a lot of time had passed. Despite the fact that Tim’s skill had likely decayed as well, he and Doc were deemed unable to play a team-based game together.

“If you just give me three months, obviously I’m surpassing what you did and we’d be able to play with each other,” the two-time teased, anxiously waiting to bring his speed, violence and momentum to Overwatch. “But I just don’t have any time.”

Finally, after logging into his wife’s account, the two YouTubers found a way to finally queue up, but only after spending quite a bit of time finding a workaround.

Hopefully, Blizzard can find a way to better allow friends to play Overwatch together when the sequel eventually releases.