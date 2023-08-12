Overwatch 2 Flashpoint level designers want to remake “fan favorite” 2CP maps

The Overwatch 2 Flashpoint designers are interested in remaking “fan favorite” 2CP maps after doing the same for India.

When Overwatch 2 was revealed, an unreleased 2CP map in India was shown off, but it was eventually cut as the devs made the decision to remove the assault game mode.

However, with the assets for the map already built, the devs decided instead to repurpose them for Suravasa, one of the two Flashpoint maps arriving in Season 6.

In an interview with Dexerto, Principal Environment Artist Daniel McGowan and Lead Level Designer Ryan Smith explained how they remade India as a Flashpoint map and if they would do the same for other 2CP maps.

Overwatch 2 devs discuss remaking India into Flashpoint map

According to Smith, the layout itself wasn’t converted, but there was some influence from the unreleased 2CP version such as the themes around the points.

“The only thing that was really the same was the theme of India and the art kit,” Smith said.

McGowan chimed in, explaining how 2CP and Flashpoint maps are “drastically different” and they needed to start from scratch when designing after the mode was axed.

“On the art side of things, we already had some really great visuals, some really great art kits. We had some narrative we wanted to make sure we got across to players. We were able to repurpose a lot of those things in addition to augmenting and creating a lot of new stuff.”

As it turns out, because the devs were able to expand upon the art kits and the lore of Suravasa as it relates to Zenyatta, the devs say the Flashpoint incarnation came out better than its previous 2CP form.

Map designers tease “reusing” Overwatch’s 2CP maps in the future

Many fans and devs alike have wanted to see a map like Hanamura reintroduced since it, like the other assault maps, were removed from rotation.

Dexerto asked about the chance of more 2CP maps ever being remade for the new Flashpoint mode, and it seems like the devs are up to the challenge.

Blizzard Entertainment Hanamura could be coming back in a big way.

“There are some fan-favorite 2CP maps that we’re always open to reusing if it calls for it, not just to do it, but if it makes sense for the theme, for the game. We do talk about that stuff,” Smith revealed.

“We know what previous maps, especially the 2CP maps, people love. We love them too. We’re constantly thinking of ways to revisit some of that old stuff when it makes sense. That’s not specific just to Flashpoint, other modes as well, we always look at that stuff. It’s a constant conversation on the team,” added McGowan.

Previously, Game Producer Jared Neuss indicated that the team would love to bring maps like Hanamura back in a way that’s “as dope as the original,” so this is a good sign for things to come.

You can check out Flashpoint and the new PvE missions now as Overwatch 2 Invasion kicks off.